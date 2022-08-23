Independent Non-Executive Director Melanie Wilson Just Bought 133% More Shares In JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Melanie Wilson, the Independent Non-Executive Director of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) recently shelled out AU$88k to buy stock, at AU$44.00 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 133%, which is arguably a good sign.

JB Hi-Fi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Geoffrey Roberts for AU$141k worth of shares, at about AU$47.04 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$43.35 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

JB Hi-Fi insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of JB Hi-Fi

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.4% of JB Hi-Fi shares, worth about AU$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JB Hi-Fi Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest JB Hi-Fi insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that JB Hi-Fi has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

