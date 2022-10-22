Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Tomsicek Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Tomsicek, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) recently shelled out US$80k to buy stock, at US$5.32 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Tomsicek was the biggest purchase of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Milestone Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$2.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Milestone Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Milestone Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

