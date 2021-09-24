The Independent Non Executive Director of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM), Alexander Abrahams, Just Bought 41% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Independent Non Executive Director, Alexander Abrahams, recently bought AU$96k worth of stock, for AU$0.88 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microequities Asset Management Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Leslie Szekely for AU$105k worth of shares, at about AU$0.46 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.90. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Microequities Asset Management Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.58 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Microequities Asset Management Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Microequities Asset Management Group insiders own 75% of the company, currently worth about AU$88m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Microequities Asset Management Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Microequities Asset Management Group. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Microequities Asset Management Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

