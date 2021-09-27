The Independent Non-Executive Director of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX), Brian Phillips, Just Bought 142% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Brian Phillips, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) recently shelled out UK£55k to buy stock, at UK£0.0061 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 142%, which is arguably a good sign.

Tissue Regenix Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Brian Phillips was the biggest purchase of Tissue Regenix Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.0062 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Tissue Regenix Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Tissue Regenix Group insiders own about UK£4.8m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Tissue Regenix Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Tissue Regenix Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Tissue Regenix Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

