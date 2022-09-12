Independent review clears Bradenton police chief of wrongdoing, mayor says

An investigation has cleared Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan of the accusations of criminal wrongdoing alleged by a former officer.

The independent investigation, announced by Mayor Gene Brown last month, stemmed from a complaint submitted by Officer Hannah Kalchbrenner, who accused Bevan of conducting an illegal search on July 14.

After reviewing body camera footage and other key evidence, a retired judge determined Bevan did not break the law.

“Based upon my review of Chief Bevan’s actions … I conclude that absolutely no Fourth Amendment concerns or violations were implicated by these actions,” wrote Judge Gregory Holder, who was asked by the mayor to conduct an independent review of the complaint.

Kalchbrenner, who spent six years with the Bradenton Police Department, said she witnessed Bevan conduct a warrantless search of a home and an individual during a service call on July 14. Her accusations were backed by the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association, which filed an unfair labor practice charge against the department.

In a statement provided to the Bradenton Herald on Monday afternoon, Brown said the investigation exonerates Bevan and doubled down on his support of the 36-year law enforcement veteran.

“Chief Bevan has been and will continue to be an outstanding asset to the City of Bradenton, and she is supported by the City Council and myself,” Brown wrote.

Bevan previously served decades with the St. Petersburg Police Department before joining Bradenton’s police department as chief in 2016.

This story will be updated with more details from the investigation.