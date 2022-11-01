Independent union wins bargaining rights at 3M in central Mexico

FILE PHOTO: The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota
Daina Beth Solomon
·2 min read

By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Independent Mexican union La Liga has won the right to represent workers at a 3M Co plant, authorities said on Monday, marking a second victory for the fledgling group at a pivotal moment for workers to take on entrenched interests.

Workers at 3M's plant in the central city of San Luis Potosi, which makes everything from Post-It notes to N95 masks, voted in January to reject the collective contract negotiated by their long-established union, the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), opening the door to new representation.

One of Mexico's dominant unions, CTM has lost a handful of significant factories, such as General Motors, Stellantis and Panasonic, following a labor reform and revised trade deal with the United States that aim to improve worker rights.

La Liga union leader Marco Saucedo, who has worked at 3M for 22 years and makes materials that go into masking and electrical tapes, said La Liga drew support because it emphasized that workers, rather than outsiders unfamiliar with day-to-day issues on the production floor, would decide their demands.

"We're people from the base, common workers," he said. "Whatever I do for you is going to be good for me, too."

La Liga representatives spoke to workers one-by-one during lunchtime and after work, in cafeterias and at bus stops, over several months to collect the several hundred signatures needed to prove 30% of support among nearly 2,000 workers.

The union now has six months to negotiate a new contract, and aims to ensure salaries that keep up with Mexico's climbing inflation, Saucedo said.

3M did not immediately reply to a request for comment. It has previously said it aims to offer competitive salaries and ensure job stability and will negotiate with the union chosen by workers.

La Liga will also soon begin negotiating its first contract at VU Manufacturing, a car upholstery factory on the U.S. border in Piedras Negras, after winning a vote against CTM in August.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Holds Losses as Economic Slowdown Concerns Hang Over Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses before interest-rate decisions by major central banks, as concerns over a global economic slowdown linger.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for A

  • Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading rules

    Some euro zone countries have eased rules for the banks that manage the trading of their government debt to help them cope with some of the most challenging market conditions in years, officials told Reuters. Out of 11 major euro area debt agencies Reuters contacted, officials in the Netherlands and Belgium told Reuters they have loosened various market-making obligations dictating how actively these banks should trade their debt. As the European Central Bank unwinds years of buying the region's debt, while the war in Ukraine, an energy shock and turmoil in Britain are making investors wary of loading up on government bonds, debt managers are adjusting to a less liquid, more volatile market.

  • ICC prosecutor allowed to resume probe of Afghanistan atrocities

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday ruled that prosecutor Karim Khan can resume his investigations into atrocities in Afghanistan, a probe that had been put on hold for more than two years. According to the ruling, published by the ICC, the judges said the investigation could move forward as Kabul "is not presently carrying out genuine investigations" into the alleged crimes under the ICC's jurisdiction, as it had earlier insisted. In August, a year into Taliban rule, prosecutor Khan had urged judges to allow the probe to move forward and warned that crimes were continuing in Afghanistan.

  • Apple workers in Australia gear up for more strike action

    Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are set to strike again after almost two-thirds of employees rejected a pay and benefits deal, the latest escalation of a fight that has seen weeks of walkouts at stores around the country. Results released on Monday show 68% of Apple workers rejected a workplace agreement proposed by management with 87% of Apple's almost 4,000 Australian workers participating. Apple declined to comment on the results.

  • U.S. throws out Libor-rigging charges against Hayes

    A New York judge has dismissed criminal charges against Tom Hayes, the British trader who became the face of the global Libor interest rate scandal. The former UBS and Citigroup trader served more than five years in prison in Britain for conspiring to rig Libor (London interbank offered rate) - a benchmark used to set rates on trillions of dollars in loans, mortgages and derivatives. The U.S. decision comes after a separate U.S. ruling in August to throw out convictions for rigging Libor against two former Deutsche Bank traders.

  • Tether Bank-Fraud Probe Gets Fresh Look by Justice Department

    (Bloomberg) -- A Justice Department probe into a controversial corner of the crypto world -- Tether -- has been struggling to reach a conclusion. Now a new team is taking a crack at investigating whether executives behind the popular stablecoin committed a crime.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edge

  • A British-era bridge collapsed in India, killing 141—just five days after renovation work

    A 143-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi, in the state of Gujarat, reopened five days ago after extensive repairs—only to collapse on Sunday (Oct. 30), killing at least 140 people.

  • Chinese Insurer Is in Talks to Sell Four Seasons Jackson Hole to Host Hotels

    (Bloomberg) -- Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., is nearing deals to sell luxury hotels in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRay

  • Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike

    (Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents nearly 15,000 pilots at the Atlanta-based carrier, said 99% of those who cast their ballots backed strike-authorization. Under U.S. law, Delta pilots cannot walk off the job until the National Mediation Board grants them permission.

  • Bank Negara Malaysia set to hike for fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 - Reuters poll

    Malaysia's central bank will tighten its policy rate by a quarter point for the fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 as upside risks to inflation persist and to support the weakening currency, a Reuters poll showed. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) started raising rates in May even though inflation was within its target range of 2%-3%. It has since hiked rates by 75 basis points to keep inflation in check.

  • Chinese workers flee COVID lockdown at huge iPhone factory, potentially putting Apple in a bind as the holiday season draws near

    Video shows 10 people jumping the fence at Foxconn in Zhengzhou.

  • Blood-soaked shirt, drugs, knives among likely ruined police evidence in Opa-locka

    Opa-locka police moved into offices at newly built City Hall more than four years ago, leaving behind a mold-infested headquarters on Ali Baba Avenue with peeling paint and a leaky roof. But they also left behind some important items: like 230 pieces of evidence ranging from battery chargers and bicycles to bloody clothing with bullet holes.

  • A potential Lakers trade target made a case for why the team should make a move for him

    In an unusual move, Myles Turner essentially endorsed the Lakers trading for him, telling Adrian Wojnarowski that he can help them.

  • Heather Haynes Talks Designing the Clark Atlanta-Themed Nike Dunk

    Nike's third YardRunners collection honors Historically Black Colleges with footwear and apparel...

  • NASA implodes building where rockets were designed

    "FIRE IN THE HOLE": The headquarters building at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, was demolished in a controlled implosion.

  • Cannabis stocks rally after Sen. Chuck Schumer said marijuana banking and expungements bill is 'very close'

    Shares of U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies rallied Monday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress is "very close" to passing a cannabis banking and expungements measure. At a debate appearance on Sunday, Schumer said he's made progress with Republican senators about introducing and passing a cannabis bill that would open up banking services for legal pot companies and also erase criminal records for cannabis convictions, as

  • Russia's Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban missile crisis and Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. president had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cuban crisis when the Soviet Union and United States came close to nuclear war.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.

  • Justice Thomas Unloads on Lawyer Defending Affirmative Action: ‘Diversity Seems to Mean Everything for Everyone’

    Justice Clarence Thomas grilled North Carolina's solicitor general during oral arguments for the UNC affirmative action case before the Supreme Court.

  • John Oliver Reignites Feud With Tucker Carlson With Scathing New Insult

    The host of "Last Week Tonight" used the Fox News host to make an important point about bail reform.