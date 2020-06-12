This independent voter sat out in 2016 — but in November, he's backing Joe Biden

Polarized is a weekly series featuring Americans from all 50 states sharing their views on the 2020 elections. Click here if you would like to be a part of this project

Bryce Lewis often gets “funny looks” while running errands and wearing a face mask, the 43-year-old Kansas voter says, since he's one of the few remaining residents of Wichita still following strict coronavirus prevention recommendations.

“Our governor was pretty progressive and a lot of stuff got shut down early,” Lewis says, noting that he’s still concerned about a potential second wave. “It seems like we kind of opened our economy inconsistently and we didn’t have any measures in place to trace and test people. It kind of feels like we’re just taking a big risk.”

As the number of new coronavirus cases once again rise in reopened states like Kansas, Lewis — who was a smoker for much of his life — worries about contracting Covid-19.

“I think at the most we’ve been at like 50 percent of people wearing masks” in Wichita, Lewis says. “Now we’re at 15 percent, maybe 20. You seem like you get singled out. It’s weird trying to participate in taking those precautions when nobody else does.”

And yet, Lewis seems like a pretty reasonable guy. He says he’s been trying to put himself in the place of somebody younger, like his two sons, one of whom is 17 years old and has slowly begun going back out as the state reopens.

(Photo courtesy Bryce Lewis) More

“I just believe that when it comes to caring for others and wearing a mask, that if you don’t have the will to do it for others out of generosity or humanity’s sake, then do it for selfish reasons,” he says. “Do it so other people do it and you won’t catch their germs.”

Lewis, who was born and raised in Wichita, appears to have a similar philosophy when it comes to his vote in the 2020 presidential elections.

Though he sat out in 2016, the self-identified independent voter says he will be casting a ballot this year for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. When it comes to his reasoning, Lewis says it’s his “social duty” to remove President Donald Trump from the White House.

“I don’t know how to put into words how strange it is what kind of government we have right now,” he says. “I’m a little beside myself, to be honest.”

When we spoke, the president was attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino, an elderly man who was participating in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, when he was shoved by police officers to the ground in a video that has since gone viral.

“We have a president attacking an elderly man — I just think it’s cowardly,” Lewis says. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but if your opinion sucks, you should probably keep it to yourself.”

Lewis notes that “the problems we’ve been having, we’ve been having for a long, long time,” but says he believes Trump is at least in part responsible for the divisiveness seen in recent weeks amid the nationwide protests against police brutality. The president’s supporters have begun showing up to the demonstrations in droves, a move Lewis says appeared to be “ill-willed” and which “doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

“Protesters should be able to protest without being attacked,” he says, adding: “Soldiers should never have to attack their own citizens.”