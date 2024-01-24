With independent voters growing in Oklahoma, should primary elections include all voters?

Nearly 1 in 5 registered Oklahoma voters are barred from participating in Republican and Libertarian primaries. What are your thoughts on the growing movement to mandate open primaries?

Unaffiliated voters are Oklahoma's largest-growing voter block, with registered independents now making up 19% of voters. This growth reflects a national trend showing young voters are less polarized than older generations. This means nearly 1 in 5 registered Oklahoma voters are barred from participating in Republican and Libertarian primaries, primaries that often determine major races in the deep red state.

What are your thoughts on the growing movement to mandate open primaries? We would like to share your opinion on this topic. Please send your comments, along with your name and city of residence, to yourviews@oklahoman.com or share them in our survey link: https://bit.ly/OklahomaPrimaries.

