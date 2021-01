Australia leads by 197 runs after 3rd day, 3rd test vs India

SYDNEY (AP) — Fast bowler Pat Cummins has given Australia the advantage after three days of the third test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three tests this summer, taking 4-29 to have India all out for 244.

At stumps Saturday, Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 47 and Steve Smith on 29 for a lead of 197 runs.

The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early.

Earlier, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball to help Australia take the upper hand after India resumed Saturday at 96-2.

Three India batsmen were also run out Saturday, including Hanuma Vihari to a sensational effort from Josh Hazlewood that helped turn the match.

Hazlewood had Vihari out of his ground by several feet with a direct hit on the stumps.

With the weather finally cooperating at the SCG on Saturday after two days of play-restricting rain showers, Hazlewood’s throw while diving to his right and falling to the ground from mid-off hit the stumps side-on, leaving Vihari (4), well out of his ground.

“It was good to get that kind of breakthrough," Hazlewood said while walking off the ground at lunch.

Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine unleashed an expletive-filled rant at umpire Paul Wilson over test cricket’s umpire review system, asking for some “consistency.”

Paine was angered after Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence he’d edged the ball. With Nathan Lyon searching for his first wicket of the Sydney test, Paine immediately sent the not-out call to the third umpire after Matthew Wade’s catch was turned down.

Legside hotspot replays were blocked by Wade’s body, while the “snicko” which indicates the ball hit the bat, showed very small movement as the ball went past the bat.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and didn’t see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call, prompting a verbal barrage from Paine.

Both India openers were out before stumps on Friday, Rohit Sharma for 26 and Shubman Gill on 50, to leave India at 96-2 going into the third day.

On Friday, Smith's 131, his first century since the 2019 Ashes and Australia’s first this series, helped lift the hosts to their total. India spinner Ravi Jadeja took 4-62 and completed a spectacular run out to dismiss Smith and end the innings.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy series is level at 1-1. The holder India is hoping to secure it with a victory in Sydney and Australia needing to win the series to reclaim it.

Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

