India $200+ Million Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was valued at around USD 209 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% until FY 2026.

The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is driven by growing prevalence of diabetes in the country, predominantly Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, increasing requirement for faster and safer diagnosis of diabetes is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



Besides, rising awareness among the population regarding the treatment of diabetes is further expected to propel the market growth. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the demand for glucose monitoring devices in the country.



The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product segmentation, the market can be fragmented into self-monitoring glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices, out of which, the self-monitoring glucose devices segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position over the next five years as well. This can be attributed to certain benefits it offers such as ease of use and low cost.



Major players operating in the Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt Ltd., B Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd., Dr Morepen, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, Pulsatom Health Care Pvt Ltd, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt Ltd and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Story continues

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Monitoring Devices Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)

6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)

6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)

6.2.5. By Company (FY2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component (Glucose Meter Devices, Glucose Test Strips and Lancets)

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End User



8. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component (Sensors, Transmitters & receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By End User



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Import & Export Analysis



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd

15.2.2. Abbott India Limited

15.2.3. Becton Dickinson Private Limited

15.2.4. ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

15.2.5. B Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd.

15.2.6. Dr Morepen

15.2.7. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

15.2.8. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd

15.2.9. Pulsatom Health Care Pvt Ltd

15.2.10. Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt Ltd



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lghre



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-200-million-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-competition-forecast--opportunities-to-2026-301187200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets