India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

  • A Kashmiri man receives the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • Beds lie inside an indoor stadium converted into COVID-19 treatment center for emergencies in the wake of the spike in the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
  • A municipal official, second right, reprimands street vendors for not wearing face masks properly during a lockdown imposed due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
1 / 3

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India Kashmir

A Kashmiri man receives the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday.

It now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, behind only the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24-hour period, bringing India's total to 204,832, according to the health ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

India has set a global record for daily new cases for seven of the past eight days.

Starting Wednesday, all Indians 18 and older were allowed to register on a government app for vaccinations, but social media were flooded with complaints the app had crashed due to high use, and once it was working again, no appointments were available.

The mass vaccination drive for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people began in January and has crawled along since. Nearly 10% of people have received one jab, but only around 1.5% have received both required doses. The latest effort to vaccinate those between ages 18 and 44 is expected to face problems, including whether states even have enough supplies.

On Wednesday, the health minister in hard-hit Maharashtra state promised free vaccines for that age group but clarified the state didn't have enough stock to start giving the vaccines on Saturday.

The recent surge has been partly fed by new variants of the coronavirus, mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue, and relaxed attitudes on the risks fed by leaders touting victory over the virus.

With the country’s healthcare system collapsing under the record surge, help has also come from overseas. On Wednesday, the United States sent the first of several COVID-19 medical shipments to India. Britain sent a shipment earlier this week while others like France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help.

Recommended Stories

  • India’s COVID surge is ‘beyond heartbreaking,’ says WHO director-general, as first relief supplies arrive

    The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 148 million on Tuesday, as India's surge continued to overwhelm its healthcare system amid a global effort to send much-needed relief to the nation of 1.4 billion.

  • BioNTech boss strikes upbeat note on Europe's vaccine drive

    More than half of Europe's population should have received the coronavirus vaccine in the next two months, allowing governments to consider easing lockdown rules for those who've been immunized, the head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said Wednesday. The European Union has lagged behind Britain and the United States in the race to get shots into arms, but in recent weeks the pace of vaccinations has picked up significantly. Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 with U.S. partner Pfizer, predicted that “50-60% of the population will have received the vaccine" by the end of June, at which point any easing of pandemic restrictions would affect a broad swath of the population.

  • China’s ‘Heavenly Harmony’ space station module is about to take off

    The International Space Station is by far the most successful of all attempted space stations in history. It's been continually manned for many years and while it's no longer the most technologically advanced piece of hardware, it has seen regular updates and add-ons during its two decades of service. It hosts scientists from all over the world, including the US, Russia, Japan, and Europe, but China is banned. This is a decision that was made many years ago at the behest of NASA, and the United States has remained firm in its desire to prevent Chinese astronauts from visiting the ISS. China, for its part, has been making some impressive strides in its own space exploration endeavors. It recently sent multiple missions to the Moon, became the first country to perform a soft landing on the Moon's far side, and even sent a mission to Mars at the same time NASA's Perseverance rover was making the trip. Now, in a move that should surprise nobody, China is poised to launch a space station of its own, and it's expected to begin the delicate process of sending modules into space this week. As AP reports, China's "Heavenly Harmony" module will be the first component of the space station to be launched into orbit. It is scheduled to make its way to space as early as Thursday evening, though that timeline could shift based on a variety of factors. The module is just one small step toward the initial configuration of the space station. A total of 11 missions will be needed before the space station is ready to take on its first crew of space travelers. The space station will be capable of supporting up to three people at a time, at least at first. As the country builds out new modules and adds on to the spacecraft over time, more room could mean a greater occupancy limit. The country currently expects that the space station will be completed by the end of 2022, at which point it will be capable of supporting its trio of crew members as they conduct various scientific experiments and, well, do whatever else they need to do in space. At the moment, at least a dozen astronauts are reportedly in training and will serve as part of the initial crews that call the space station home. You might remember China's previous space station trials, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. Both of those spacecraft eventually fell out of orbit and were destroyed in Earth's atmosphere, but the lessons China learned along the way have helped pave the way for this new, permanent space station. We'll see how things progress and whether China can meet its stated goal of having the station ready for the crew by the end of next year.

  • English official says she is hopeful COVID vaccine protection will not wane quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -COVID-19 booster shots might be needed to protect against new variants but might not be necessary to sustain immunity as high protection offered by current vaccines looks unlikely to wane quickly, an English health official said. British officials have been planning for the possibility of a booster campaign later in the year after targeting initial protection for the whole adult population by the summer, with almost 34 million people having already received a first shot. As the duration of immunity is studied, Pfizer and the United States have both highlighted that annual shots might be needed, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened COVID boosters to flu shots.

  • Moderna boosting COVID-19 vaccine-making capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast. It also said it is increasing its expectations for 2021 vaccine production to between 800 million and 1 billion shots, raising the bottom of its range from 700 million. Moderna shots currently deploy 100 micrograms of vaccine substance but some future shots may use only 50 micrograms.

  • U.S. to send more than $100 million in COVID supplies to India

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. The United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the aid.

  • 'It's about time:' Biden delivers speech alongside two women

    The seating arrangement carried a symbolic meaning for the advancement of U.S. women in recent decades, since Harris and Pelosi stand first and second in the presidential line of succession, respectively.Harris, the first woman and the first Black and Asian person to serve as vice president, sat to Biden's right. Pelosi, who became the first woman speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007, sat to his left."Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President," Biden said as he addressed the crowd. "No president has ever said those words from this podium, no president has ever said those words. And it's about time!"

  • Climate change: A small green rock's warning about our future

    A cobble from under the sea tells a story of how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could disappear.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep during Biden’s joint address

    Donald Trump and GOP unsuccessfully nicknamed the president ‘Sleepy Joe’ during election

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • The ‘seesaw’ secret to William and Kate’s carefully balanced marriage

    It was teatime on the day of the Royal Wedding, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had just wowed the crowds outside Buckingham Palace by emerging from the gates in a dark blue Aston Martin DB6 MkII featuring the number plate ‘JU5T WED’. Waving from the stylish convertible, belonging to the Prince of Wales, as an RAF helicopter flew overhead, it brought a formal day of Royal pomp and pageantry to a light-hearted end as the joyful newlyweds motored up The Mall before parking outside Clarence House, Prince William’s former London home. Unbeknown to the flag-waving well-wishers outside, there was another spontaneous moment of informality as the bride and groom, still dressed in their wedding finery, rejected the offer of a glass of the finest Champagne in favour of a pot of tea for two instead.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.