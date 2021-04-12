India approves Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine: Economic Times

omOutbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has approved the use of Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine against COVID-19 based on strong immunogenicity data, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday.

It would be the third COVID-19 vaccine approved in India after AsztraZeneca's Covishield, and local firm Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

India's drugs regulator will give the final go-ahead for the "Sputnik V" rollout, the Economic Times reported. (https://bityl.co/6Lna)

India is battling a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections, with more than 13.5 million cases. The country of 1.3 billion surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by COVID-19.

"Sputnik V" is being marketed in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, which has helped run a small trial for the drug in the country to test its safety and ability to generate an immune response.

Neither Dr. Reddy's nor India's drugs regulator had any immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

"Sputnik V", developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, has proved 91.6% effective against COVID-19 and has been approved for use in more than 50 countries.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru and Krishna Das in New Delhi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

    Iran on Monday accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran's semi-official Nournews website said the person who caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the underground uranium enrichment plant had been identified. The incident occurred amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the United States to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter delays launch

    NASA announced Saturday it rescheduled its Ingenuity Mars helicopter's first experimental flight, originally planned for Sunday.The latest: "During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a 'watchdog' timer expiration," NASA said in a statement. "This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ to ‘Flight’ mode."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth," per NASA.What to watch: The helicopter team will review and diagnose the issue, and then plan to reschedule the full-speed test.Why it matters: If successful, this flight will be the first time a human-built aircraft has flown on a world other than Earth, opening the door to new means of exploring planets far from our own.Catch up quick: Ingenuity flew to Mars with the Perseverance rover, which landed in February. The helicopter detached from the rover's underbelly earlier this month and survived its first frigid Martian night solo, paving the way for its first flight.When it takes off, Ingenuity will rev up its rotors and climb to about 10 feet in the air for 30 seconds, collecting photos and engineering data along the way before coming back to the ground.The big picture: NASA thinks helicopters like Ingenuity would be invaluable as the space agency continues to explore Mars, in part because drones can do reconnaissance work that isn't possible with just rovers, landers and orbiters.Unlike orbiters, helicopters could give scientists and even astronauts on Mars high-definition views of various areas of a planet in context with other regions. "We have robotic assistants that are paired with astronauts today like on the International Space Station, and so there has been quite a bit of work done in how humans and robots could work together for exploration purposes," Bobby Braun, director for planetary science, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said during a press conference.These types of spacecraft can also move from one place to another relatively quickly and easily, unlike rovers, which take a large amount of planning for a drive.Yes, but: Ingenuity is a proof-of-concept, and it's possible the helicopter won't be able to make it off the ground at all. The atmosphere on Mars where Ingenuity is flying is only 1% as dense as Earth's, making it difficult for the helicopter's rotor blades to loft it into the air. Communications with the helicopter via Perseverance — which acts as a relay station between Earth and Ingenuity — are also difficult because of the time delay in sending signals to and from Mars, forcing scientist to give directions to Ingenuity and then let the little spacecraft work autonomously.Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout to reflect that the test flight has been delayed.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mitch McConnell tends his legacy 8,000 miles away

    After a recent military coup in Myanmar, President Joe Biden consulted with the GOP leader on the U.S. response.

  • Poll Shows More Black People Are Willing to Get a COVID-19 Vaccination. Will You Get Yours?

    I’m not an anti-vaxxer. In fact, I truly believe that most anti-vaxxers are pseudointellectual faux-spriracy theorists whose “research” ends at whichever YouTube doctor is saying the thing they’ve already decided was true before receiving any real info at all.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

    NASA has delayed the first flight of its Mars helicopter to at least April 14 after an issue during a test.

  • China considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy. Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage. "Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered," Gao told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

  • “You’re not a one-person show": Pelosi unloads on "The Squad" in new biography

    Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," that's out April 20. Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A taste for Axios readers:Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”"Mitch McConnell," the speaker said, "is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own."Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — "Why are we having a problem with Illinois?" — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress. The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro: "What I learned from my father was everything ... I breathed it in ... Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you."Read an excerpt.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Ted Cruz derides Boehner criticism as 'drunken, bloviated scorn' while mocking the former speaker's penchant for tears

    In an interview that will air on "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend, Boehner, who's promoting his new memoir, described Cruz as an attention seeker.

  • We could soon have vaccines for cancer and HIV thanks to COVID-19 vaccine discovery: report

    Scientists discovered the technology that fuels COVID-19 vaccines 25 years ago. Now they want to use it to prevent other life-threatening illnesses.

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi announced on Monday that it will start making the active ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Rovi will have capacity to supply the active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year at its plant in Granada via a new production line. This would be the first European drug ingredients production site for Moderna outside of Switzerland, where Lonza has one large commercial production line now manufacturing drug substances and another two commercial lines nearing completion.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass.

    Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass., died on Jan. 26, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 556,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the U.S. in early 2020. Brandao’s daughter, Denise Harris, told Yahoo News that her father was a loving husband, father and grandfather. “He had a heart of gold, and a smile that lit up worlds,” Harris said.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Online grocery Weee's Larry Liu on delivering in a pandemic

    Virtual grocery shopping became more popular during the pandemic lockdowns, and Weee, a startup focused on Asian grocery delivery, was no exception. Its founder, Larry Liu, came to the U.S. from China as a young engineer nearly two decades ago. Q: Why did you start Weee?