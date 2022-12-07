India asks Google to stop displaying online betting ads - Mint

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi
1
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has asked Google not to display surrogate ads of overseas betting companies, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a person aware of the development in the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The letter sent last week to Alphabet Inc's Google India asked the company to immediately drop all advertising, direct or surrogate, from betting platforms like Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway in search results and YouTube, the report said.

India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, Reuters reported on Dec. 4, citing a government document and three sources.

“After our last advisory on 3 October, TV channels and OTT (Over-the-top) players stopped showing surrogate ads of online betting firms, but it was brought to our notice that many such ads are running on YouTube and Google. We have asked Google to stop this immediately," said a senior ministry official to Mint.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on gambling websites, a government panel stated in a draft report seen by Reuters earlier in September.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare: Enrollment Period Nears End Amid Concerns About Medicare Advantage Overcharges — Should You Steer Clear?

    Many seniors are scrambling to decide on the right Medicare plan ahead of the open enrollment deadline of Dec. 7, which means they are also weighing the pros and cons of Medicare Advantage. But some...

  • Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere takes place in London

    Everything you need to know about director James Cameron's long-awaited second trip to Pandora.

  • Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when…

  • Jim Stewart, Stax Records co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, dies at 92

    Stax Records co-founder Jim Stewart died at age 92. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is credited for shaping Memphis' sound.

  • Tory Lanez Faces a New Felony Charge As Megan Thee Stallion Assault Trial Begins [UPDATED]

    Updated as of 12/6/2022 at 4:55 p.m. ET:

  • Bombing at Indonesian police station injures 3 officers

    A man blew himself up Wednesday outside a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Bandung Police Chief Aswin Sipayung said a man tried to enter the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated explosives where police were lining up for morning assembly, injuring at least three officers. A video that circulated on social media showed body parts scattered near a burning motorbike at the gates of the police station.

  • Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes and How To Avoid Them

    Tax season is approaching, and you can always take steps to be better prepared when it arrives. When you file your taxes, there are a few easy-to-make mistakes you'll need to dodge. Failing to do so...

  • ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ First Look: Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Fall in Love as 1970s Songwriters

    Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse also star in the highly anticipated Prime Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.

  • Former CBP agent accused of sexually assaulting a minor was caught on video threatening his accuser

    Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Aaron Thomas Mitchell accused of kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Arizona

  • The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz

    Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true.

  • Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded ‘Asteroid City’ Sets Summer 2023 Release Date

    Wes Anderson’s latest twee drama “Asteroid City” is landing in theaters next summer. Focus Features, the studio behind the film, has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23. Universal Pictures, the parent company of Focus Features, will handle international distribution. On its limited release date, […]

  • San Francisco bans killer police robots for now

    A plan to allow San Francisco police to use robots for deadly force in certain situations was put on hold Tuesday. The city's board of supervisors voted last week to allow the use of the robots, but that was met with sharp criticism.

  • Star Trek II Director Recalls Kirstie Alley's Passion for Vulcan Role: 'She Wore the Ears to Bed'

    In an interview with PEOPLE, Nicholas Meyer reminisces about his time working with the late actress on the 1982 sequel, including what she did that he loved and William Shatner shunned

  • Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he's innocent

    An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician’s death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors and his defense attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 14. Clark was arrested on a murder charge last week and is jailed on a $2 million bond.

  • Investors press railroads to add sick time for workers

    Major freight railroads are facing pressure to add sick days for their workers from a new front: An influential investment group says some of its members are now pushing the measure that Congress declined to as part of the contracts they imposed last week to avert a potentially devastating nationwide rail strike. The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility said Monday that two investment managers it works with to help promote social change at companies had filed proposals at Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern railroads to give shareholders a vote on whether rail workers should get paid sick leave. The lack of paid sick time in the industry became a major sticking point this fall in contract talks between the railroads and their 12 unions.

  • Morocco brings madness, Ronaldo comes off the bench at World Cup I The Rush

    Morocco pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in a win over Spain that was decided by penalty kicks. Morocco will advance to its first ever World Cup quarterfinals where they’ll face Portugal, coming off a 6-1 rout over Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for much of Portugal’s match against Switzerland, in which his replacement Goncal Ramos scored three goals. The MLB offseason continues to heat up as a now retracted report that Aaron Judge was leaving the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants broke the Internet… but not for the reason you’d expect. Plus, Aaron Judge is now the proud owner of the best accidental nickname in sports.

  • In the ruins of Chernobyl, Ukraine waits for Russia — again

    Ukrainian defenders are dug in north of Kyiv, where they fear Russia and Belarus may launch another play for the capital.

  • 2022 People’s Choice Awards: See the Complete Winners List

    Kenan Thompson will host the awards this year live from Santa Monica, California

  • China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation

    China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation. The Pentagon said in a report last month that China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of its nuclear buildup. The figure underscores mounting U.S. concerns about China's intentions for its expanding nuclear arsenal, even though the projections do not suggest China is accelerating the pace of its already-brisk warhead development.

  • Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

    The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 … Continue reading → The post Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.