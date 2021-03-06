India asks states to prioritize vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 vaccination in New Delhi
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement.

More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said.

"These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighbouring regions.

India is the second worst-hit country from the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 11 million recorded cases and over 150,000 deaths.

The country began vaccinations in mid-January and at least 12 million health and frontline workers have received the shot so far. India aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

The federal government statement said state officials have been asked to speed up vaccinations for "priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases" and focus on the critical districts.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • 'I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.' The Women Leading India’s Farmers’ Protests

    Women are on the front lines of India’s farmer protests—and making themselves heard

  • AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant – source

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is effective against the Brazilian variant of the disease. A source knowledgeable of the study told Reuters on Friday that the data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant also known as P1, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus.Last month, South Africa paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country after early results indicated that it was less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. The source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the Brazilian variant, but said the full results of the study should be released soon, possibly in March.The promising information comes as a small-sample study suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.Brazil is currently confronting a brutal and long-lasting second wave of the coronavirus, hitting a daily record of more than 1900 deaths on Wednesday.The P1 variant is among the factors that epidemiologists believe is contributing to a rise in cases and deaths there, with concern in the scientific community about the variant's resistance to vaccines.

  • Scoop: Biden to meet with India, Australia, Japan, signaling focus on allies to counter China

    President Biden plans to meet this month with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in a virtual summit of the so-called Quad, according to people familiar with the matter.Why it matters: By putting a Quad meeting on the president’s schedule, the White House is signaling the importance of partnerships and alliances to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden has spoken with each leader individually, but putting them together gives an early boost to the burgeoning group, which some have suggested could grow into an Asian version of NATO.Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined a virtual summit of Quad foreign ministers.They offered a veiled criticism of China by pledging “to strongly oppose unilateral and forceful attempts to change the status quo in the context of the East and South China Sea.”The White House declined to confirm the upcoming meeting.The big picture: The Quad, a security dialogue among four of the region’s biggest democracies, was first established in 2007. It quickly lost its luster, in part because Australia and India were reluctant to take any action that might antagonize China.The Trump administration embraced the Quad concept, as the four countries grew more comfortable coordinating their security postures and more concerned about China’s rise.One month before the 2020 election, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to a summit in South Korea to rail against China’s “exploitation, corruption and coercion.”Between the lines: President Obama implemented the "Pivot to Asia," complementing the United States' traditional focus on European alliances with new ones in the Pacific region.President Trump abandoned his predecessor's Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal but embraced the Quad.Now, Biden is carrying on. After he spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, the White House said the leaders would work toward “a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida House passes bill to give businesses protection from COVID liability lawsuits

    The Florida House on Friday passed sweeping protections for businesses, governments and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a top priority of Republicans and the state’s business leaders.

  • Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. Early results indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine was significantly less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. The information comes as a plasma study published ahead of peer review on Monday (https://bit.ly/3bX3LBa) suggested the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.

  • India’s Government and Supreme Court Send Conflicting Messages About Streaming Regulation

    The already muddy waters around censorship of streaming content in India grew murkier on Friday with the country’s Minister for Information & Broadcasting and the Supreme Court sending out diametrically opposite messages. Controversy erupted in recent days over Amazon Prime Video India original series “Tandav,” which caused offence to some Hindus, forcing the streamer to […]

  • Why You Should Be Cautious About Going to the Gym, Even If You've Had the COVID-19 Vaccine

    The COVID-19 vaccine feels like the light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel, but while getting the vaccine yourself is the first step in regaining some sense of normalcy, it's going to be a while before we can go back to business as usual. People who have been vaccinated should still wear a mask, and scientists expect that large, indoor gatherings will be one of the last things to return - and only once the vast majority of the population has been vaccinated.

  • Bitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say

    What Happened: Annual Bitcoin volatility will drop below that of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a few years if past patterns prevail, according to analysts from Bloomberg. In a Crypto Market Outlook report, analysts found that the Bitcoin volatility regression line is on track to dip below Amazon’s reading by 2022. The 260-day risk measure is currently at 60% for Bitcoin as compared to 40% for Amazon. “Similar to the early days of the benchmark crypto, in the first few years that Amazon traded publicly, its volatility averaged over 100%,” said the analysts. Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics play an important role in the price discovery of the leading digital asset. It has a fixed mining schedule which sets it apart from most other assets and markets with uncertain supply and demand. The Bloomberg analysts find this to be a unique factor in determining the cryptocurrency’s future price trajectory. “Representing innovative technology made possible due to the internet, we see little to reverse Bitcoin's path toward a global digital store-of-value and its market cap to keep rising, likely surpassing Amazon,” noted the analysts. Bitcoin is known to be a historically volatile asset class. However, as research from the report suggests its rising volatility is only likely to continue until it reaches a new price threshold with greater market depth – possibly around $100,000. “Once the crypto settles in at a new threshold...volatility should drop, we believe”, said the analysts, adding, “The way we see it, something unexpected has to trip up this technical indicator.” Price Action: The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $48,494 at press time, down by 2.38% in the past 24-hours. Image: Ishant Mishra via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWealth Managers Like Jim Paulsen Regret Not Having More Cryptocurrency In Portfolio: ReutersKraken CEO Says Bitcoin Hitting M In 10 Years 'Very Reasonable'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After COVID-19, cutting-edge double lung transplant could save dad’s life: Part 1

    When the virus swept through Leo Castillo’s home, his daughter and wife recovered, but he almost died. Then, the family learned about the revolutionary surgery.

  • WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply

    The head of the World Health Organization called Friday for patent rights to be waived until the end of the coronavirus pandemic so that vaccine supplies can be dramatically increased, saying these “unprecedented times” warrant the move. At a press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries with their own vaccine capacity should “start waiving intellectual property rights ” as provided in special emergency provisions from the World Trade Organization. “These provisions are there for use in emergencies,” Tedros said.

  • Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital

    Prince Philip has been transferred from a specialist cardiac hospital to a private facility to continue his recovery after a heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday. Philip was admitted to the private London hospital on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

    Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week and set up new tax breaks for people receiving them, according to Democratic aides. "We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with (an) unexpected tax bill next year," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key centrist who had pushed to scale back the aid.

  • New York state legislature votes to strip Cuomo of emergency powers

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo was granted emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis. The decision came after The New York Times reported that the governor’s staff undercounted nursing home deaths in June.

  • Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine

    A technical committee of experts in Mexico gave a unanimous favorable opinion Friday on approving the Covaxin vaccine made by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. The report by the committee for new molecules will be sent to the federal medical safety commission's approval board, which usually follows such recommendations. The interim results from the vaccine manufacturer’s late stage trials shows its COVID-19 vaccine to be about 81% effective in preventing illness from the coronavirus.

  • India tops England by an innings and 25 runs, books WTC spot

    India routed England by an innings and 25 runs inside three days in the fourth and final test on Saturday and booked a place in the world test championship final against New Zealand. England, trailing by 160 runs, capitulated for 135 in the second innings against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (5-47) and Axar Patel (5-48) within two sessions on the third day to lose the series 3-1. “Well, we’re obviously happy to win the series, but there are always things to improve,” India captain Virat Kohli said.

  • Why Travis Barker Likes Dating Moms Like Kourtney Kardashian: 'It Just Comes Naturally'

    Dating as a single parent can be super tricky. Finding someone who prefers to date people with kids might seem like finding a needle in a haystack, but they’re out there, and Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend Travis Barker is the proof. There are men who prefer to date moms — and not just for any […]

  • U.S. flirting with COVID 4th wave by lifting restrictions, experts warn

    After weeks of progress in the fight against COVID-19, a drop in new cases in the U.S. has stalled. At the same time, states are rushing to lift restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, setting the stage for what could prove to be a fourth wave.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Here's how Jaylen Brown reacted to LeBron James calling him 'underappreciated'

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a special compliment from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night.

  • What the future holds for Exxon

    Is the market telling us that in the not too distant future, oil will no longer be sine qua non for Exxon, or even that Exxon will be driven out of business? Maybe to both, though not quite yet.