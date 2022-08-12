India authorities freeze Vauld exchange’s assets worth $46.5 mln

Reuters

Glencore and Geneva-based commodity trader IXM SA have stopped supplying the Hebei-based metals group, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. At the centre of the scandal is a storage site in Qinhuangdao that is holding only one-third of the 300,000 tonnes of copper concentrate that more than a dozen Chinese companies were financing, according to a report earlier this month by Bloomberg. The 13 Chinese trading companies - 12 of which are state-owned - are facing potential losses of as much as 3.3 billion yuan ($490 million) from the missing concentrate and have sent a team to Qinhuangdao to investigate and determine appropriate legal action, the Financial Times said.