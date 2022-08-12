India authorities freeze Vauld exchange’s assets worth $46.5 mln
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s economic crime unit, on Thursday froze 3.70 billion rupees (US$46.5 million) in assets at the struggling cryptocurrency exchange Vauld, local media reported citing unnamed sources.
The move comes days after the ED froze assets worth US$8 million at crypto exchange WazirX on alleged money laundering charges.
Neither Vauld nor the ED’s office replied to Forkast’s emails requesting comment.
The Enforcement Directorate is reportedly investigating more than 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in India for allegedly laundering over 10 billion rupees (US$125 million).
Last month, Vauld suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform for “potential restructuring options.”
Defi Payments, the parent company of Vauld, received court approval in Singapore for protection from creditors for three months while it explores restructuring options, including a possible acquisition .
Vauld reportedly has debts of US$402 million, with 90% owed to individual investors.
