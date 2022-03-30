India’s biggest telecom firm latches onto metaverse

Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s largest wireless telecom services provider by active users, is planning to cash in on the metaverse by leveraging its upcoming fifth-generation radio waves (5G) network, local media report.

Fast facts

Airtel is seeking partnerships with content providers as it believes its upcoming 5G network will provide the necessary bandwidth required to process the metaverse’s cloud computing needs.

Airtel’s interest in the metaverse may help grow its user base, especially among the young, as they explore virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and blockchain technologies.

As a technology demonstration, Airtel created an in-stadium experience of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev’s legendary 175-run innings from the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

This proof-of-point technology demonstration helped recreate the historic match as no actual recordings exist owing to a workers’ strike at the BBC.

