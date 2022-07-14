India Bonds Will Suffer Most in Asia in a US Recession Scenario

Marcus Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US recession risks are reverberating across the emerging Asian debt complex and nowhere is this more apparent than in Indian sovereign bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rupee debt has proven to be the most sensitive to an inversion of the US curve in the past and this time is unlikely to be different, according to a Bloomberg study which analyzed four episodes dating back to 2005. In each instance, India’s benchmark yields climbed an average 11 basis points in the 10 days before longer-term US rates fell below those on shorter-dated maturities.

The threat of a US downturn is the latest risk confronting Indian bonds after a weakening rupee and accelerating inflation propelled benchmark yields to the highest in over two years in June. A slowdown in the world’s biggest economy may exacerbate the pressure from outflows, after global funds sold the notes for five months through June.

“In India’s case, the sense is that a sharp selloff in rupee bonds will dominate initially -- as the capital outflow reflex imposes dominantly,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore, referring to a US recession scenario. “Downside risks to EM Asia currencies mean that foreign investor confidence could be sharply declining.”

Indian bonds have declined in tandem with a slide in the rupee. The currency is now hovering close to a record low against the dollar as elevated commodity prices stoke inflation and boost the subsidy bill. The options market is pricing in a 64% chance that the rupee will weaken to 82 per greenback in the next six months from around 79.6 now.

To make matters worse, yields are already facing upward pressure as the government seeks to sell a record 14.3 trillion rupees ($180 billion) of bonds this fiscal year. Investors counting on the central bank’s help in this regard may be disappointed after a report from Citi last week noted that excess liquidity will limit its ability to conduct outright bond purchases.

There may be little respite for rupee bonds in the near term. Overnight indexed swaps are pricing in another 150 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India over the next 12 months as retail inflation has remained above the central bank’s 2%-6% target for six straight months.

The following table shows the change in 10-year emerging Asia yields to a Treasury curve inversion in four instances since 2005.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lowest Australia Jobless Rate Since 1974 Sends Rate Bets Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia added more jobs in June than expected, sending the jobless rate to the lowest in almost 50 years and bolstering the case for a supersized interest rate hike next month. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge:

  • Singapore Barely Avoids Slump as Inflation Crimps Activity

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy flatlined in the second quarter, as soaring prices weighed on activity in the city-state, prompting a surprise central bank tightening.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Markets WrapGross domest

  • Gold Wavers as Nervous Traders Again Turn to Greenback as Haven

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dipped after rallying in the wake of a searing inflation report from the US, as investors again turned to the greenback as a haven asset.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Markets WrapBullion on Wednesday buck

  • SEC Chief Gensler questions whether deal can be made to keep Chinese stocks listed in U.S.

    A deadline is fast approaching for U.S. and Chinese regulators to strike a deal that would enable investors to continue to trade stocks of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges, but Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is unsure that an agreement can be struck.

  • Stocks Need to Fall More to Price In the Hit of a US Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock-market investors are still wagering that the US economy will avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates aggressively to get decades-high inflation under control. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle

  • Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

    Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla in a popular category.

  • Beleaguered crypto lender Celsius files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Calling it a "a defining moment," embattled crypto lender Celsius Networks has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection,

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Ma