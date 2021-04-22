India breaks world record for daily Covid case numbers as oxygen levels run low

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agence France-Presse
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A patient with breathing problems is seen inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital&#xa0; - REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient with breathing problems is seen inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital - REUTERS/Amit Dave

India posted a global record of almost 315,000 new Covid infections on Thursday as hospitals in New Delhi sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

The country's long-underfunded healthcare system is being stretched to the limit by a devastating second wave of the pandemic blamed on a "double mutant" variant and "super-spreader" mass gatherings.

Health ministry data on Thursday showed 314,835 new infections in the past 24 hours, the most of any country since the pandemic began, taking total cases to 15.9 million, the world's second highest.

There were 2,074 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to almost 185,000.

Covid wards have been pushed to breaking point - REUTERS/Amit Dave
Covid wards have been pushed to breaking point - REUTERS/Amit Dave

The numbers are however considerably lower on a per capita basis than in many other countries, raising fears that the situation could get a lot worse.

Major private and government-run hospitals in New Delhi have sent out urgent appeals to the central government, calling for more oxygen supplies for hundreds of patients on ventilator support.

On Wednesday, nearly 500 tonnes of oxygen was supplied to Delhi but this fell short of the required 700 tonnes per day.

The megacity's government, run by a different party to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national administration, has accused neighbouring states governed by Modi's BJP of holding up supplies.

Late Wednesday the Delhi High Court ordered the government to ensure safe passage of oxygen supplies from factories to hospitals across India.

"You beg, borrow and steal but have to provide," the judges said, asking why the government is "not waking up to the gravity of the situation".

"In the last few days there has been a mad scramble for oxygen. One hospital or the other is running short," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.

"Now oxygen supply is coming... we are trying to ensure every truck carrying oxygen reaches the hospitals," he said, adding that he had requested oxygen be airlifted from the eastern state of Odisha.

Recent months have seen mass gatherings in India, including millions attending the Kumbh Mela religious festival, political rallies, lavish weddings and cricket matches with spectators.

"The government has been caught with its pants down," call centre executive Navneet Singh, 38, told AFP.

Now, states across India have imposed restrictions, with Delhi in a week-long lockdown, all non-essential shops shut in Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh set for a weekend shutdown.

Mr Modi on Thursday still urged voters in West Bengal however "to exercise their franchise" as parts of the eastern state voted.

&#xa0;Health workers and relatives wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) move the body of a Covid-19 fatality - Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Health workers and relatives wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) move the body of a Covid-19 fatality - Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This is despite West Bengal also reeling from the health crisis, with Kolkata "facing an acute shortage of hospital beds", said Kunar Sarkar, senior vice-chairman of Medica Superspeciality Hospital.

"Beds with oxygen supply are filling fast. Reports are pouring in that at least 100 people are waiting at every hospital in the city," Sarkar told AFP.

Production of key coronavirus drugs slowed or was even halted in early 2021 at some factories and there were delays inviting bids for oxygen generation plants, according to press reports.

Distraught relatives are now being forced to pay exorbitant rates on the black market for medicines and oxygen, while WhatsApp groups are full of desperate pleas for help.

The United States now advises against travel to India, even for those fully vaccinated, while Britain has put India on its "red list". Hong Kong and New Zealand have banned flights.

Australia on Thursday also tightened restrictions on arrivals from India, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying returnees from there now made up about 40 percent of Covid cases detected in quarantine.

India has logged more than 2,000 fatalities in 24 hours - Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
India has logged more than 2,000 fatalities in 24 hours - Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

India's inoculation programme has hit supply hurdles, prompting New Delhi to put the brakes on exports of the AstraZeneca shot, which is manufactured locally by the Serum Institute.

India has administered more than 130 million shots so far and from May 1 all adults will be eligible for a jab.

"I have just one word (for the current situation), which is appalling," college student Ananya Bhatt, 22, told AFP.

"This is all a result of the gross mismanagement by the government... What kind of a country leaves its citizens to suffocate and die in this manner?"

"If the rich are suffering and can't get hospital beds and oxygen, how on Earth will we manage in case we fall sick," said vegetable vendor Mukhtar Ali, 43.

"People are dying because hospitals can't give them oxygen. Who is responsible for their deaths? It is the government, it has failed us."

Recommended Stories

  • India records more than 200,000 COVID cases for seventh straight day as hospitals run low on oxygen

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 143 million on Wednesday, as India reported a seventh straight day of more than 200,000 new cases, overwhelming its hospitals and creating a drastic shortage of supplies, including medical oxygen.

  • Low on beds, oxygen, India adds global high 314K virus cases

    India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Covid: 55 new cases of double-mutated Indian variant discovered in UK

    Scientists have urged caution over the variant, with research yet to conclude it is more dangerous or better equipped to bypass immunity

  • India Records World’s Highest One-Day Surge in Covid Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- India saw the world’s biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases ever as a ferocious new wave grips the country, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums and prompting frantic cries for help on social media.The South Asian nation reported 314,835 new infections Thursday, topping a peak of 314,312 recorded in the U.S. on Dec. 21. People took to Twitter and Instagram to call for everything from hospital beds to medicine and doorstep Covid-19 tests.The grim milestone shows how the pandemic crisis has shifted firmly to the developing world, where variants and complacency are threatening containment measures and there’s a lack of vaccines, with supplies dominated by richer nations.India now has almost 16 million cases, the second-most globally, as it struggles to provide enough shots for its 1.3 billion people despite being home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer. Lower vigilance around masks and social distancing have contributed to the resurgence, with large religious festivals and elections allowed to take place with few precautions.It stands in contrast to America, where cases are on a downward trend, helped in part by aggressive vaccinations. Even at the height of its outbreak, the U.S. only reported more than 300,000 cases on two days.India’s second wave is also more lethal after the country saw fewer fatalities than other developing nations earlier in the pandemic, puzzling experts. Covid-related deaths have jumped to more than 184,000, still trailing the U.S., Brazil and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins data.On Bharath Pottekkat’s Instagram feed, one message screams “Mumbai please help! Lungs damaged due to pneumonia infection. In need of ICU bed.” Another reads “Plasma urgently required for treatment of Covid patient in Max Hospital, Delhi.” More follow. “Urgently needed Tocilizumab injection. Please DM if you know of stock in and around Mumbai.”The relatively slow pace of vaccinations is adding to the problem. India has administered more than 132 million vaccine doses, according to data from its health ministry. That’s enough to cover only about 4.8% of its population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.The outbreak threatens to derail the Indian economy, which had just begun to recover after a nationwide lockdown last year pushed it into a historic recession. A new virus variant with a double mutation has also been detected locally, and concerns are growing that it’s driving the new wave.New Delhi’s largest hospital chain operator rushed to court Wednesday night to seek critical oxygen supply after 1,400 Covid-19 patients across the Indian capital were put at risk due to “dangerously low” supply levels.The Delhi High Court’s two-judge panel headed by Justic Vipin Sanghi expressed “shock and dismay” over the government’s neglect and directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to “beg, borrow, steal” but ensure adequate oxygen supply for hospitals.“This is just bad planning. Why didn’t we foresee this? This is not rocket science,” Justice Sanghi said during the hearing.The late-night courtroom drama, with the state and federal government lawyers bickering over oxygen supplies to the national capital, which has among the best health-care infrastructure in the country, is a grim indicator of a worse situation in the hinterlands.The ferocity of the second wave is also resonating with investors and analysts. Indian stocks and the rupee have turned Asia’s worst performers this month as sentiment soured, while credit default swaps also surged. Care Ratings Ltd. on Wednesday lowered India’s gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 10.2%, from as much as 11.2% last month. This is its second downward revision in less than a month.The outbreak is also prompting responses from other countries.Singapore on Thursday announced a ban on visitors from India. Australia will cut flights from India to reduce Covid risk, Indian news channel NDTV said in a tweet. The U.K. added India to its travel ban list April 20, and earlier this month New Zealand temporarily suspended arrivals of its citizens and residents from India due to a spike in the number returning infected with Covid. Hong Kong banned flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20, while Macau has extended the quarantine requirement for travelers from those three countries to 28 days.U.K. Adds India to Travel Ban List Amid Covid Variant Fears(Updates with Singapore travel ban in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Free School Lunches Extended Through June 2022

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that it will extend the free school-lunch program for K-12 students until June 30, 2022. That means students in K-12 will receive free meals,...

  • George Floyd mural in downtown Houston vandalized

    Someone wrote the words, "N***** lives don't matter" across the mural located on Chartres and Bell Streets.

  • 'Beg, borrow, steal': the fight for oxygen among New Delhi's hospitals

    Pankaj Solanki, a doctor and the director of a small hospital in New Delhi, rushed to an oxygen vendor earlier this week to secure enough cylinders to keep 10 COVID-19 patients on the ICU ward breathing. The last-minute scramble for oxygen at Dharamveer Solanki Hospital is playing out across the city and the country, which is facing the world's largest surge in COVID-19 cases. Hospitals in India's capital, renowned for some of the best medical care in the country, are unable to guarantee basic services and thousands of lives hang in the balance - a stark warning of how India's healthcare system is buckling amid the pandemic.

  • Video from India shows people dying on stretchers outside an overwhelmed hospital as COVID-19 cases surge

    India reported the most ever number of daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Hospitals have reported critical shortages of beds and oxygen.

  • France to impose entry restrictions on travelers from India

    France will impose new entry restrictions on travelers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said Wednesday. The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding four other countries — Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa — that will be implemented starting from Saturday. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also confirmed that France will lift its ban on domestic travel as planned on May 3, but will maintain its nighttime curfew, now in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nonessential shops, closed since the partial lockdown of the country at beginning of April, won't reopen before mid-May, he said.

  • Indian politicians encouraged a return to normal as COVID-19 cases fell. Now hospitals are overwhelmed as a 'double mutant' variant takes hold - but mass gatherings continue.

    India, with 1.3 billion people, has been hit by a devastating second COVID-19 wave after politicians predicted the pandemic there was over.

  • FTC Nominee Khan Signals Support for Aggressive Approach on Big Tech

    Lina Khan, a Big Tech critic nominated to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission, appeared on track to win confirmation after a hearing Wednesday.

  • U.N. expert Achim Steiner urges private sector address climate change

    (Reuters) -Expecting governments to solve climate change is "an anachronism" and the private sector must be incentivized to be a part of the solution, Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. Development Programme, said on Thursday. He said developing countries have no "right to pollute" as they grow economically, but that developed countries, which are responsible for more of the problem, "have a responsibility to lead" and create equitable solutions. "Climate change is a global phenomenon, but the way it plays out and the choices countries have to make are very different," he said during the interview with Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall and Reuters Climate Change Editor Katy Daigle.

  • USC scandals have no shock value anymore

    The stories of how Song Girls, a group of dancers on the spirit team, were publicly humiliated cap a long, maddening USC story of image over substance

  • Kate Garraway shares 'amazing' moment husband noticed her new dress as his COVID recovery continues

    Derek Draper spent more than a year in hospital battling the coronavirus.

  • Broward Health will be the second hospital to halt first-dose vaccinations due to low demand

    Low vaccine demand has led another hospital to suspend COVID-19 first doses. Broward Health, the county’s public hospital, will transition to solely offering second doses by the end of the month.

  • Tokyo Olympic torch staffer becomes event's 1st COVID-19 infection

    A police officer helping with Japan's Olympic Torch relay has become the first participant in the event to be diagnosed with COVID-19, organisers said on Thursday. A man in his 30s tested positive for the virus after working on the relay in Kagawa prefecture on Japan's southern island of Shikoku, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement. The officer was guiding traffic in the town of Naoshima on Saturday and came down with a fever on Sunday, the Asahi Newspaper reported, citing organisers and prefectural police.

  • Bucks County man heads home after 210-day battle with COVID-19

    After a 210-day battle with COVID-19, it was an emotional day for a Bucks County man who was released from a rehab center.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • U.S. stands with Australia over axed China deal

    Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while Australia makes its own decisions, the U.S. will continue standing in solidarity with its ally over China's "coercive diplomacy".The Chinese embassy in Australia earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were cancelled because his federal government didn't want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia's foreign policy.Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.Payne earlier told local radio the policy was "not aimed at any one country", but Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed doubt over that claim during a regular news conference in Beijing.The spokesman warned Australia against travelling "further down the wrong path to avoid making the already strained China-Australia relations worse." China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and Australia.