India budget announces handouts for poor farmers, workers

An Indian worker carries a sacks containing interim federal budget documents for the year 2019, that will be distributed to lawmakers at the parliament house in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government will present its last budget of five-year tenure on Feb. 1 as it prepares to face tens of millions of voters in national elections to be held by May. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has announced a cash handout for small farmers, an informal employment pension scheme and tax relief for small traders in an interim budget to prop up popular support ahead of national election due before May.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid out the budget in Parliament on Friday as reports said the government was suppressing data that the unemployment rate has hit a 45-year high of 6.1 percent. The government says the data are premature and official figures will be given in March.

Piyush said 6,000 rupees ($85) will go to farmers annually, benefiting as many as 120 million households.

Nearly 100 million workers in informal sectors would get a monthly pension of 3,000 rupees ($40) a month after retirement at 60.