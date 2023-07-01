India bus fire kills at least 25, injures eight

STORY: Local police said the bus crashed into a road divider at around 1:35 a.m. (2000 GMT) on an expressway, rupturing the vehicle's diesel tank and sparking a fire, adding that most of the victims were unable to escape the burning vehicle.

The state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted separate tweets expressing sorrow, and said they would pay support to each victim's family, amounting to 700,000 Indian rupees ($8,500).