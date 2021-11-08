India to buy 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine at about $4 each

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India has placed an order for 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine at a price of 265 rupees ($3.57) per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The country's drug regulator had in August approved the three-dose shot, ZyCoV-D, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

The vaccine is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called "PharmaJet", will be sold at 93 rupees per dose.

The vaccine is yet to be used in India's inoculation drive, which has been relying mainly on a locally produced version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot by the Serum Institute of India.

The 265 rupee price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said in a filing https://bit.ly/3BVRY1h to the stock exchanges.

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

