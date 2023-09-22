India-Canada row: Justin Trudeau repeats allegation against India amid row

BBC
·3 min read
0
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023 as tensions escalate following Canada's announcement that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in June. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mr Trudeau said there are "credible reasons" to believe that Indian agents may have been behind the murder

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has reiterated that there are "credible reasons" to believe that Indian agents may have been behind the murder of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

He first made the allegation on Monday, which India has strongly rejected, calling them "absurd".

Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who India designated a terrorist in 2020 - was shot dead outside a temple in June.

Tensions between the two countries have flared after the allegation.

Mr Trudeau's accusation has fuelled an ugly diplomatic row between India and Canada, two countries that have historically shared close ties and good trade relations.

Both countries have expelled a diplomat each of the other nation and on Thursday, India suspended visa services for Canadians.

Meanwhile, Canada has reduced its personnel in India saying some diplomats had received threats on social media.

On Thursday, Mr Trudeau spoke to reporters in New York at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and repeated some of his earlier claims.

"As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil," he said and added that by doing so, the country is standing up for the "rules based international order that we believe in".

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (left) had a difficult meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Delhi this month
Mr Trudeau had a difficult meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Delhi this month

When asked by a reporter to characterise "how extensive and solid" the evidence was, Mr Trudeau didn't give a direct answer but said that Canada had a "rigorous and independent justice system" and "we allow those justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity".

He also said that the decision to share these allegation was not done lightly but with "the utmost seriousness".

When asked if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had confirmed or denied these allegations, Mr Trudeau said he had had a "direct and frank conversation" with Mr Modi "in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms".

Mr Trudeau visited India earlier this month for the G20 summit during which he had a tense meeting with Mr Modi.

India had then issued a sharp statement saying that it had "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" who it accused of "promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats".

Mr Trudeau said Canada would always defend "freedom of expression" while acting against hatred.

Sikhs protest for the independence of Khalistan in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on July 8, 2023
Sikhs protest for the independence of Khalistan in front of the Indian consulate in Toronto in July

Hours before Mr Trudeau spoke to the press on Thursday, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry, told reporters that India had made it clear that "we are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us. But so far we have not received any such specific information."

The UK, Australia and the US have expressed concern over Canada's allegations.

On Thursday, US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that the US was consulting closely with its Canadian counterparts and has been in touch with the Indian government as well.

"I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the US and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations, and we would like to see this investigation carried forward and the perpetrators held to account," he said.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • How a Sikh leader's murder sparked a diplomatic fallout between Canada and India

    On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of orchestrating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Trudeau told lawmakers that Canadian intelligence had gathered “credible” evidence of links between the Indian government and the assassination of the prominent Sikh leader.

  • Zelensky returns to Washington to press Ukraine's case

    Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.

  • HME Square aims to measure glucose painlessly with photoacoustics

    People with diabetes have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly by pricking their skin. Among them is a South Korean company called HME Square, which uses photoacoustics to test glucose levels noninvasively. HME Square was founded in 2020 by Yoonho Khang, who previously worked in semiconductors at Samsung companies for 20 years, and Sooah Im, a medical doctor.

  • Julie Ertz finishes career with 3-0 USWNT win in farewell match

    Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Forward Tiers

    There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.

  • GGV splits off China business following congressional panel probe

    GGV, the 23-year-old U.S. venture capital firm with a storied track record in China, is splitting into two branches as escalating geopolitical tensions continue to push for decoupling between the world's two superpowers. In an announcement released Thursday morning, GGV, known for its bets on ByteDance, Xiaomi and Alibaba, said it will become two independent units in the U.S. and Asia. It's a strategy mirroring one recently pursued by Sequoia, which announced in June that it would separate its China and India arms from the U.S. mothership.

  • Katie Haun believes now is a good time to invest in crypto

    Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.

  • Salesforce to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents

    Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.

  • UFC Vegas 79: Mateusz Gamrot swears he has the best wrestling among UFC lightweights

    Mateusz Gamrot is brimming over with confidence and wants to show he belongs among the elite by defeating Rafael Fiziev when they meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 at Apex.

  • Diligent raises $25 million to triple its nursing robot’s reach

    As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.

  • AppCyclers wants to fight e-waste pollution across Africa

    Most electronic waste isn't recycled; instead, our dumped devices (and the toxic metals within) pile up in landfills, polluting the air and contaminating nearby soil and groundwater. Ghana-based AppCyclers aims to tackle this crisis across Africa via an online marketplace, where individuals and businesses can buy and sell recyclable e-waste. The startup says its mission is to maximize the "reuse and recycling of electronic materials," and out of necessity, the company's efforts go far beyond operating a digital platform.

  • 'Long enough to cover my behind': This cozy cardigan is on double discounts — starting at $26

    'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of over 17,000 five-star fans. At nearly 50% off, it's a must.

  • Indian music label Saregama in talks to acquire Pocket Aces in video push

    Saregama is in talks to acquire Pocket Aces, three people familiar with the matter said, as the oldest Indian music label grows its video ambitions. The acquisition talks have been underway for several weeks, but a deal is yet to be finalized, the people said. The video games streaming platform Loco, which span out of Pocket Aces in 2021, is not part of the discussions, the people added, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private.

  • What's behind the current blood shortage? Here's what you need to know about this 'often-invisible emergency' — and how to help.

    Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, says one expert. But donations are down and supplies are running low. Here's why.

  • Worried about when student loan repayments resume? These programs could help

    The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 9 products I really hope are marked down for October Prime Day

    Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.

  • Dodgers-Tigers game briefly delayed due to giant bubble, loose goose

    A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.

  • Khosla-backed HealthifyMe introduces AI-powered image recognition for Indian food

    Indian health and wellness startup HealthifyMe has introduced an AI-powered feature that automatically recognizes Indian food from images for calorie intake logging, allowing users to track their meal intake more efficiently. Tracking Indian foods through images is challenging, given there is a vast variety of cuisines. Also, a number of people eat on a plate called Thaali in Hindi, which contains different portions of various food items.

  • The Morning After: Amazon turns Alexa into a more conversational chatbot for your home

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Watch Series 9 review, Amazon debuts Eye Gaze accessibility features on the Fire Max 11 tablet, All the hilarious corporate BS you might have missed in the Xbox leaks.

  • 7 global investors discuss African tech post-Kauffman Fellows’ first summit on the continent

    In 2020, Kauffman Fellows (KF), a prominent venture education program renowned for its extensive and well-established network of VCs, made a concerted effort to enhance the diversity within its board. The program, a well-established resource for startup founders and the venture capital sector, expressed the importance of using this strategy to sustain diversity growth within its fellowship cohort, where a group of fellows actively participate in the nomination and evaluation process for prospective trainees. The fellowship also seeks to cultivate a more inclusive venture capital sector through yearly summits.