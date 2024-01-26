India celebrates Republic Day with women-led parade

Indian Coast Guard cadets march past during India's 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2024
Coast Guard cadets at India's 75th Republic Day parade
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day with a colourful parade at which French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest.

The day marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution, making it a sovereign republic.

The parade, held in the capital, Delhi, went through the avenue of Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), formerly known as the Rajpath, which connects many important landmarks in the city. It culminated at the Red Fort, a 7th Century monument, about 7km (4.3 miles away).

French President Emmanuel Macron attends Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in a colonial-era open air chariot for the celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards the crowd on Republic Day in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives for the parade

Part of the parade is a display of the country's cultural heritage as well as its military might.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of army, air force and the navy also marched in the parade.

Cadets of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) march past during India's 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26
For the first time, several contingents of the armed forces and the paramilitary troops were led by women
Cadets of Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) camel regiment march past during India's 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi
Cadets of the camel regiment of India's border forces participated in the parade
Indian women soldiers perform a daredevil on bikes during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 2
Indian women soldiers performed a stunt on bikes during the parade

For the first time, a French army contingent marched alongside counterparts from the Indian army, navy, air force, and paramilitary troops.

A Contingent of French Foreign Legion Band takes part in the full Dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2024 in New Delhi, India.
A contingent of the French Foreign Legion Band took part in the parade

The themes for the parade were 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka' or India - the mother of democracy.

Tableaux of India's Uttar Pradesh state inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Mandir takes part in India's 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2024
A tableaux of India's Uttar Pradesh state inspired by Ayodhya's new Ram temple at the parade
Dancers perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2024
Dancers from various states perform at the parade every year

