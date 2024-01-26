India celebrates Republic Day with women-led parade
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day with a colourful parade at which French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest.
The day marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution, making it a sovereign republic.
The parade, held in the capital, Delhi, went through the avenue of Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), formerly known as the Rajpath, which connects many important landmarks in the city. It culminated at the Red Fort, a 7th Century monument, about 7km (4.3 miles away).
Part of the parade is a display of the country's cultural heritage as well as its military might.
For the first time, an all-women contingent of army, air force and the navy also marched in the parade.
For the first time, a French army contingent marched alongside counterparts from the Indian army, navy, air force, and paramilitary troops.
The themes for the parade were 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka' or India - the mother of democracy.
