India celebrates Republic Day with women-led parade

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day with a colourful parade at which French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest.

The day marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution, making it a sovereign republic.

The parade, held in the capital, Delhi, went through the avenue of Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), formerly known as the Rajpath, which connects many important landmarks in the city. It culminated at the Red Fort, a 7th Century monument, about 7km (4.3 miles away).

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in a colonial-era open air chariot for the celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives for the parade

Part of the parade is a display of the country's cultural heritage as well as its military might.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of army, air force and the navy also marched in the parade.

For the first time, several contingents of the armed forces and the paramilitary troops were led by women

Cadets of the camel regiment of India's border forces participated in the parade

Indian women soldiers performed a stunt on bikes during the parade

For the first time, a French army contingent marched alongside counterparts from the Indian army, navy, air force, and paramilitary troops.

A contingent of the French Foreign Legion Band took part in the parade

The themes for the parade were 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka' or India - the mother of democracy.

A tableaux of India's Uttar Pradesh state inspired by Ayodhya's new Ram temple at the parade

Dancers from various states perform at the parade every year

