India cenbank may launch digital currency pilot next year: report

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
·2 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's digital currency may see its pilot launch in the first quarter of the next fiscal year, a senior central bank officer said at the State Bank of India's Banking and Economic Conclave as reported by a local newspaper.

"I think somewhere it was said that at least by the first quarter of next year a pilot could be launched. So we are bullish on that," the Business Standard newspaper quoted P. Vasudevan, chief general manager at the Department of Payment & Settlement of the RBI as having said.

Central bank digital currencies, or (CBDCs) are digital or virtual currencies are basically the digital version of fiat currencies, for India that would be its domestic currency rupee.

Previously, the central bank governor had said a soft launch of the CBDC could be expected by December but there has been no official timeline committed to by the RBI.

"We are on the job and we are looking into the various issues and nuances related to CBDC. It's not a simple thing to just say that CBDC can be a habit from tomorrow on," Vasudevan said, adding that a CBDC could have a useful role depending on how it is implemented and there should be no hurry to launch it.

Vasudevan said the RBI was examining various issues related to which segment the CBDC should target - wholesale or retail, the validation mechanism and also other issues including distribution channels.

"The central bank is also checking if intermediaries can be bypassed altogether, and most importantly, checking if the technology should be decentralized or should be semi-centralised," the RBI CGM said.

The RBI has repeatedly raised concerns over cryptocurrencies posing macro-economic and financial stability risks.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank weighs digital currency, remains unconvinced

    The Reserve Bank of Australia, like some other major central banks, has stepped up research into running its own digital currency, but remains unconvinced of the merits, its payments chief said on Thursday. The comments, made at a financial services conference, follow an Australian Senate report last month that called for laws to be changed in ways that were more amenable to digital currencies. Most major economies are now considering whether to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) - an internet-only cash equivalent that is different to cryptocurrency since it is not de-centralised - although none have done so yet, said Reserve Bank of Australia head of payments policy Tony Richards.

  • Peru's central bank joins global push to develop a digital currency

    Peru is joining the global push to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC), central bank President Julio Velarde said on Tuesday, as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a conference with business leaders in Lima, Velarde said that Peru's central bank is working with the central banks of India, Singapore and Hong Kong in developing a CBDC.

  • Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit

    North America's leaders are reviving three-way summitry after a Trump-era break. As President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador resume the tradition of the North America Leaders Summit on Thursday, the three allies face deep differences on migration, climate and trade. Thursday's meetings at the White House will be the first trilateral get-together for North American leaders since a June 2016 gathering of Trudeau, Barack Obama and Enrique Peña Nieto in Ottawa.

  • Amid electric car frenzy, Warren Buffett scores 3,000% gains with this overlooked EV maker

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • Rivian Wipeout After Breathless Rally May Mean $15 Billion of Lost Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out over $23 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillShares of the startup, which made its trading debut last week and saw its stock skyrocket over five day

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • Lucid Reports Air Reservations Are Soaring

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) just announced its third-quarter financial update, but all the market is paying attention to is what has happened since the end of the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Lucid hosted a rally with the first deliveries of its $169,000 Air Dream Edition to customers. Just two weeks later, the company announced the MotorTrend award.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before Another Market Rally

    These stocks are trading at least 30% off their recent highs. You may want to take advantage of the sale before the next market upswing.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can grow sales sets the bar for every other aspect of its financial performance.

  • Texas Instruments picks Sherman for fabrication plants, may invest $30 billion, hire 3,000

    Texas Instruments Inc., amid a chip shortage, has selected Sherman for more manufacturing capacity – and the potential investment could reach $30 billion. The Dallas semiconductor company plans to begin construction next year on 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants, according to a statement on Wednesday. The locale has the potential for up to four such manufacturing operations.

  • If I Could Buy Only 3 Stocks, It Would Be These

    Go for companies with strong franchises, great dividend track records, and a history of profitable growth.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • Canoo Accelerates Production Plans, Wins $100 Million in New Incentives

    Electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) said in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that it is accelerating its manufacturing plan and now expects to begin building vehicles at a factory in Oklahoma before the fourth quarter of 2022. Canoo reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share) for the third quarter, much of that attributable to research and development expenses and administrative spending. Texas-based Canoo is preparing to launch a series of electric vehicles based on its proprietary "skateboard" platform, which incorporates motors, batteries, suspension, and chassis structure into a single unit that is designed to be as flat as possible, to maximize the usable space inside the vehicle.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want To Rethink Your Position

    Is it better to take gains by selling growth stocks that deliver big returns, or should you keep riding your stallions higher? MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) offers products and services that allow other businesses to store, manage, access, and analyze data, which is a necessary function in software development and operation. MongoDB is an accomplished player in a high-growth industry.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Cardano

    Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) has now become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the crypto world. In fact, Cardano is now ranked sixth in terms of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Indeed, the fact that Cardano is up there with sought-after cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a big deal.

  • This 3.9%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Keeps Heading Higher

    The retail REIT recently gave investors another raise, adding to its impressive total this year. The main factor driving that dividend growth is acquisitions. The company has spent more than $1 billion to acquire 219 properties across 40 states through the end of the third quarter.

  • How to Turn $30,000 Into Over $500,000 With Almost No Risk

    Investing can allow your money to work for you. In fact, with a smart investment, it's possible to turn $30,000 into more than half a million dollars while taking very minimal risk. Put the money into an S&P index fund and leave it alone for 30 years.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Today. In an era where making quick profits from short-term volatility seems to have become a normal, even pulling in some of the […]

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has burned a lot of investors since its initial public offering (IPO) last December. The artificial intelligence software company went public at $42 per share, started trading at $100, and hit an all-time high of $183.90 right before Christmas.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.