India Central Bank Intervenes to Defend Rupee, Ready to Do More

Anup Roy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank is intervening in all foreign-exchange markets and will continue to do so to protect the rupee that slid to a record low Monday, said a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India sees its foreign-currency reserves of about $600 billion as a formidable stockpile that it will put to use against speculators, the person said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations aren’t public. The RBI is seeking an orderly depreciation, the person said.

A central bank spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The rupee dropped as much as 0.8% to an unprecedented 77.53 a dollar on Monday, as foreigners continue to pull money from Indian stocks. Surging inflation and the prospect of aggressive monetary tightening is roiling emerging markets, and a surprise rate hike by India’s central bank last week hasn’t been able to stem the currency’s decline.

“Interventions by RBI have been small and sporadic today,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors. The central bank has sufficient reserves, they could sell another $50 billion also, but they may prefer to keep those reserves for bad times, he said.

The rupee’s sharp slide is unfounded because India’s exports are robust and growth recovery is on track, the person said. That gives the RBI confidence that levels seen before the latest plunge are in line with fundamentals.

The RBI intervened in the spot, forwards and non-deliverable forwards market on Monday, the person said. The RBI sees pressure on the rupee from a weaker yuan and stronger dollar, rather than domestic reasons, the person said.

India relies on imports to meet about 80% of its oil needs and elevated energy prices threaten to quicken inflation and widen its current-account and trade deficits.

“It’s clearly about dollar strength, as well as a function of oil,” Ashhish Vaidya, head of treasury and markets at DBS Bank Ltd. in Mumbai, said on Bloomberg TV. “As far as oil is buoyant, the rupee will continue to be under pressure.”

Latest data showed that the reserve pile had dropped below $600 billion for the first time in a year.

(Updates with trader’s comment in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian shares end lower, rupee hits record low on global economic growth fears

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares fell and the rupee hit an all-time low on Monday, weighed down by global economic growth worries due to tightening of lockdown in Shanghai and fears inflation could increase aggressive policy tightening from central banks. India's benchmark indexes on Friday registered their worst week since November, dented by a surprise interest-rate hike by the RBI, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate results.

  • India Rupee Falls to Record as Dollar Strength Dents Risk Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee fell to a record low as dollar strength dented demand for riskier assets and foreigners continued to dump the nation’s stocks. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsThe rupee dro

  • Banks Forgo Bumper Fees for League Rank in Largest India IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks advising on the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India are forgoing large fees expected from the country’s biggest ever listing, and settling instead for glory in the league table rankings.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Marke

  • Florida Buildings I Love, No. 4: The Leiman House, 1914, Tampa

    Historic designation and ad valorem tax credits have inspired residents to restore the houses. Many have banners to indicate they have been preserved.

  • China's central bank pledges to step up policy support for slowing economy

    China's central bank said on Monday it would step up support for the slowing economy, while closely watching domestic inflation and monitoring policy adjustments by developed economies. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will keep liquidity reasonably ample, prioritise stability and take steps to boost confidence, the bank said in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report. "Recently, the COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis have led to increased risks and challenges, and the complexity, severity and uncertainty of China's economic development environment have increased," the central bank said.

  • India’s forex reserves have fallen by $35 billion since the Ukraine war

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has faced severe headwinds of late: soaring crude oil prices, the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and an exodus of foreign money. Today (May 9), the rupee fell to a record low of 77.42 a dollar—the previous low was 76.98 a dollar in March. The rupee’s decline, however, has been staggered, with the central bank deploying its dollar reserves.

  • Bond Market Burned by Fed’s Liftoff Struggles to See End to Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders have no doubt that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates over the next few months. It’s when and where the central bank stops that’s proving far more vexing.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Ru

  • EU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

    Nikola just kept a promise. "During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer, in the first quarter press release. "We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300-500 production vehicles to customers this year," he added.

  • Wedding experts share 11 popular trends you shouldn't waste your money on

    Industry professionals said engaged couples should avoid splurging on trends like a doughnut wall, Champagne toast, invitation suite, and favors.

  • At Starbucks, Third Place Is No Longer Gold

    Howard Schultz’s return to the coffee chain brings a bold pivot to boost profitability while risking what makes Starbucks a premium brand.

  • Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff - CNBC

    The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc said last week it would slow down the growth of its workforce. Khosrowshahi said Uber's change in strategy was a necessary response to the "seismic shift" in investor sentiment, according to the CNBC report.

  • New Philadelphia couple has double rainbow baby after miscarriages

    Alyssa and Brian Bostic of New Philadelphia cherishing double rainbow baby after repeated miscarriages

  • Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood

    Authorities in New Delhi stopped a demolition drive in a Muslim-dominated neighborhood after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest Monday. No buildings were razed down before the bulldozers retreated. Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past month, including stone throwing between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions, followed by demolition drives in a few states where many Muslim-owned properties were razed down by local authorities.

  • U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks

    With first-quarter U.S. earnings in the final stretch, corporate growth expectations for the current quarter and 2022 mostly are declining as costs surge for oil and other supplies and interest rates rise. Sky-high oil has boosted forecasts for energy company earnings while feeding into concerns about profit margins for many other S&P 500 industries. Disappointing outlooks from Amazon.com, Netflix and other major players have stood out among recent reports, even as the first quarter's estimated year-over-year profit growth has risen to 10.4% from 6.4% at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Coty lifts annual profit forecast on resilient demand for luxury cosmetics

    Revenue at Coty's prestige division, that houses cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry brands, rose 21% to $726.4 million for the third quarter ended March 31. The maker of CoverGirl cosmetics also raised its adjusted earnings per share forecast for fiscal 2022 to between 23 cents and 27 cents from a prior range of 22 cents to 26 cents. Coty brought in only 4% of its sales from China last year, although the cosmetics group currently invests heavily in growing its brands there and considers the country a "top priority".

  • EU industry chief Breton to meet Musk on free speech, chips, batteries

    EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk in Texas on Monday to discuss global supply chain issues and the bloc's newly agreed rules requiring tech giants to do more to police online content, Breton's spokesman said. The meeting comes weeks after the world's richest man clinched a deal to buy social media company Twitter Inc for $44 billion in cash. The two will meet at 1900 GMT/1400 CST in Austin, where the new headquarters for Musk's electric carmaker Tesla is located.

  • Megacap Optimists Buckle Under Weight of Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The brutal rout in tech stocks this year is shaking analysts’ confidence in once high-flying megcaps.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsBrokerage firms expect shares of the so-called FAANG com

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • BioNTech posts tripled Q1 vaccine sales but still flags full-year decline

    BioNTech said first-quarter sales and earnings more than tripled thanks to demand for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer, but the German biotech firm reaffirmed its forecast for a full-year decline in vaccine sales. "As a result of an increased order volume initially placed in late 2021 following the then-emerging Omicron variant, we began the year 2022 with strong revenues and earnings, leaving us well-positioned to achieve the 2022 financial guidance," finance chief Jens Holstein said. BioNTech reiterated its 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of between 13 billion and 17 billion euros, down from 19 billion last year, implying a decline during the rest of the year.