India-China border: Blogger jailed for 'slandering' soldiers who died in clash

·2 min read
This video frame grab taken from footage recorded in mid-June 2020 and released by China Central Television (CCTV) on February 20, 2021 shows Indian soldiers crossing a river during an incident
Tense relations between India and China culminated in a face off along the disputed border in the Himalayan region last June

A blogger who made comments about Chinese soldiers who died in a Himalayan border clash with Indian troops last year has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Qiu Ziming, (38), was found guilty of "slandering heroes and martyrs".

According to state newspaper the Global Times, he is the first to be criminally charged under the offence following an amendment to China's criminal law.

Those charged under this law can be imprisoned for up to three years.

Mr Qiu was also ordered to publicly apologise. He appeared on state broadcaster CCTV where he said he was "extremely ashamed" of himself.

"My behaviour was an annihilation of conscience," he said, according to the Global Times.

Tense relations between India and China culminated in a face off along the disputed border in the Himalayan region last June.

At the time, Delhi said 20 Indian soldiers died in the fighting. Beijing acknowledged casualties but did not disclose further details.

Later, it said four of its soldiers had died.

It was the first deadly clash in the disputed border area in 45 years.

'Slandering heroes'

Mr Qiu, who has a large following of 2.5 million people on microblogging site Weibo, had written the offending post on 10 February.

He was detained and later confessed to "illegal behaviour to gain the attention of netizens, distorting facts on Weibo and slandering and demeaning the heroes defending the border".

Weibo also announced a year-long ban on Mr Qiu's account.

India and China have been locked in a border dispute for decades. The root cause of the tension is an ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile)-long disputed border called the Line of Actual Control.

Rivers, lakes and snowcaps along the frontier mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points, sparking confrontations. The two countries however have a long-standing agreement to not use guns or explosives along the border.

In January this year, the two armies also clashed along the border in the north-east in India's Sikkim state, leaving troops on both sides injured.

But India and China have since agreed to "disengage" from the border are now in the midst of pulling back troops from parts of it.

Recommended Stories

  • China-India clashes: No change a year after Ladakh stand-off

    Nomads along the India-China border in the Galwan Valley are still living under the shadow of war.

  • Cities Across China’s Industrial Heartland Now Rationing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen cities across China’s key industrial province of Guangdong are now rationing electricity to businesses as the global economic recovery and hot summer weather boost demand. Some 21 municipalities in the southern province that’s home to almost 130 million people are limiting power use, China Southern Power Grid Co. said in a statement on WeChat. Electricity consumption in the grid operator’s five-province region is up 24% this year through May 29 from the same period in 2020 and surged to an all-time high on May 21.Power hasn’t been affected for homes or public utilities, China Southern said. Businesses and factories have been hit, however, with some being forced to shut several days a week, constraining their ability to fulfill orders. Several have turned to buying portable generators to keep the lights on.See also: China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With GeneratorsA resurgence in activity from the very businesses and factories now facing shortages is the main reason for the strong demand. High temperatures are also boosting air-conditioning demand, according to the grid manager, while low rainfall in Yunnan province means less hydropower supply.China Southern didn’t specify which municipalities were rationing power. Chinese news site Jiemian reported curtailments in cities in Guangdong including Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou and Dongguan.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR and CD&R Close to $4.7 Billion Deal to Buy Out Cloudera

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are closing in on a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private at a valuation of about $4.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.The private equity firms could finalize a deal Tuesday to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal deal. Representatives for Cloudera and KKR didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment after normal business hours. A CD&R representative declined to comment.Cloudera -- which counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. If sold, it would mark another chapter for a former high-flyer that’s struggled to make money on products related to open-source software, which is usually free to use. Major technology companies including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have also pushed into some of the cloud software products that are Cloudera’s specialty.Dow Jones first reported the deal on Monday without details on the offer price.(Updates with comment from second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

    It had been eight years since a Republican candidate even stepped forward to challenge Democrat Roxanna Moritz as the top elections official in Scott County, Iowa. Running unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Moritz had become, over her four terms as auditor, the top vote-getter ever in this swing-voting county along the Mississippi River, the third most-populous in the state. Moritz's abrupt resignation last month came after months of tension that degenerated into personal attacks and threats of violence.

  • The Best Sound Bars for Compact, Powerful Audio

    As ranked by the people who’ve bought and used them.

  • These Memorial Day Apple deals are epic: Save big on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

    We found the best sales on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and the lowest price ever on Beats — how do you like them Apples?

  • RBI Says Banks Can’t Quote 2018 Circular to Restrict Crypto Transactions

    RBI's circular comes as Indian banks warn customers against using their services for crypto trading.

  • Hail and rain pummel Albuquerque

    Memorial Day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, came with torrential rain and intense hail, forcing most people to spend the day indoors.

  • Bob Sowards ties for fifth at Senior PGA, pledges payday towards daughter’s college tuition

    "Tuition is expensive," said club pro Bob Sowards, whose daughter Jordan plans to start at Arizona State in the fall.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends. In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets, Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial. Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply since Yang was detained in January 2019, with China imposing trade sanctions on some imports from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • Judge Denies SEC Access to Ripple’s Legal Communications

    United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has denied the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) access to Ripple Labs legal communication.

  • Dan Abrams talks new book, 'The Trial of Jack Ruby'

    The ABC News legal analyst takes a look at the courtroom drama of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    Hilye, or calligraphic panel containing a physical description of the Prophet Muhammad made in 1718 in the Galata Palace, Istanbul. Dihya Salim al-Fahim, (1718), via Wikimedia CommonsThe republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without images In my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day. Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of Muhammad An early image showing Prophet Mohammed appointing his cousin and son-in-law Ali as his successor in an an Islamic miniature from A.D. 1307. The work is attributed to Rashid al-din Fadlallah. Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images That said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.” The Hilye-i Serif, by Hafiz Osman, 17th century. A calligraphic verbal description of Mohammed. Topkapi Palace Library, Istanbul. Hafiz Osman (1642–1698), via Wikimedia Commons These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretations The Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography. Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial past Providing historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed. With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University. Read more:Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the causeWhy there’s opposition to images of MuhammadThe attack on Charlie Hebdo: the problem is the Middle East, not Islam Suleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Could Matt Patricia be the heir to Bill Belichick, as the coach or G.M. or both?

    Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has returned to the team in a role with a different title and far different duties. The Schrutian “special assistant to the head coach” is indeed assisting head coach Bill Belichick, in many different ways. The situation invites reasonable speculation as to whether this could lead to Patricia getting [more]

  • Germany, Slovakia arrest 2 in raids on trafficking ring

    Two suspects were arrested in Germany and Slovakia in raids Monday on a group accused of smuggling Vietnamese into Germany and other European countries for large fees that they had to work off in massage parlors, brothels and other places, authorities said. A Vietnamese man is suspected of giving hormone injections to women who worked as prostitutes in Germany to prevent them from getting unwanted pregnancies, prosecutors and police said in a statement. Police found 13 people who were in Germany illegally during Monday's raids in several parts of Germany.

  • Google's speedier internet standard is now an actual standard

    Google's QUIC data technology is now an official internet standard, potentially improving connections worldwide.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’