India-China dispute: Shadow of 60-year-old war at border flashpoint

1
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
Indian Army soldiers of the Gorkha Regiment carry weapons as they walk through snow, along the India-China border at the height of 16,000ft near Tawang,some 580km from Itanagar, state capital of Arunachal Pradesh, 31 October 2003.
Indian soldiers near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state which China claims

The fighting began early on a bright autumn morning 60 years ago.

On 23 October 1962 Chinese solders entered and engaged in intense artillery fire in what was then a far-flung Himalayan region in north-eastern India called North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), bordering China and Bhutan.

Today it is Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state with more than a million people that China continues to claim as its territory, and where the latest flare-up between the two sides in more than a year took place.

"Explosions lit up the sky and echoed between the mountains," Indian army personnel told Bertil Lintner, a Swedish journalist and author of the China's India War: Collision Course on the Roof of the World.

Chinese soldiers overran an Indian position, killing 17 Indian soldiers and capturing 13 others. Facing little resistance from the surprised and ill-equipped Indian forces they forged ahead. Next day, they seized Tawang, a Buddhist monastery town nestling in a nearby valley.

The Chinese marched south. By mid-November, they had reached the town of Bomdila, a monastery-town near a hill and barely 250km (155 miles) away from Assam, home to India's thriving tea gardens, oil fields and jute plantations.

And then, on 21 November, the Chinese declared a ceasefire and swiftly withdrew to 20km north of the hazy, de-facto border between the two countries, known as the Line of Actual Control and delineated by maps made in British ruled-India.

November 1962: Indian officers occupying one of the forts in the Ladakh region of northern India during border clashes between India and China.
November 1962: Indian officers occupying one of the forts in the Ladakh region of northern India during border clashes between India and China.

"The war was over. Within a couple of weeks PLA soldiers were back on the Chinese-controlled part of the mountains," noted Mr Linter. Indians counted the loss of 1,383 soldiers and nearly 1,700 "missing in action". Chinese records put Indian casualties at nearly 4,900 dead and another 3,968 captured alive.

Manoj Joshi, an Indian defence analyst and author of a new book Understanding The India China Border, says it is unclear why the Chinese withdrew.

"Was it because their supply lines were extended? Were they afraid of US intervention? Or was it the fact that they were not too serious about their eastern (border) claims?" he said.

The contentious Sino-Indian border is divided into three areas: the western sector around Ladakh; the middle sector made up of the boundary between India's Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states with Tibet; and the eastern sector consisting of the boundary at Arunachal Pradesh.

Experts say it is a really a "notional line" - Indians say it is 3,488km long; the Chinese say it is a little over 2,000km.

India claims the plateau of Aksai Chin, an area of the size of Switzerland that China controls in the western part of the border. China claims Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army soldiers are pictured on a Bofors gun positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state on October 20, 2021.
Indian soldiers with artillery guns near the de-facto border in Arunachal Pradesh

The eastern border - 1,126km long, according to India - and never recognised by China at Arunachal Pradesh is formed by the McMahon Line. It is named after a British man - Henry McMahon - who was the Indian foreign secretary in 1914.

Asia's two biggest countries - and nuclear-armed neighbours - have developed agreements to stop skirmishes in what is one of the longest-running border disputes in the world. The two sides have largely kept the peace, but have also routinely blamed each other for transgressions and incursions.

But China has not given up its claims on Arunachal Pradesh and still refers to most of the region as "South Tibet". Last year the Chinese ministry of civil affairs renamed several places in the disputed area, with state media saying that China's territorial claims had a "historical and administrative basis".

A map of China and India
A map of China and India

Some analysts say Beijing sees Arunachal Pradesh as playing a role in an eventual border deal with India that would see Delhi accepting Chinese sovereignty over Aksai Chin - the strategically-located ice desert rich in minerals which has been occupied since the 1950s - in return for Beijing accepting Indian sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

But experts like Dr Tsering Topgyal of the University of Birmingham in the UK believe this is no longer the case.

"There may be a connection between the confidence of Chinese control over Tibet and the appeal of a swap between Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin for Beijing. Now, I think China approaches the border dispute not just in terms of territorial gain or loss at the local level, but increasingly with wider national and foreign policy interests in mind," Dr Topgyal told me.

Previously ruled directly from Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh was made a state in 1987, much to China's chagrin. Over the years India also beefed up defences and infrastructure along the border and is building villages close to it.

Visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh have annoyed Beijing. China formally protested when former PM Manmohan Singh visited the state in 2008 and announced a raft of roadbuilding projects. Beijing has also opposed loans by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan to the state and denied visas to Indian military officials and officers based in the area.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a plan to build 2,000km of new roads and develop Arunachal Pradesh's remote and neglected areas.

"We are not doing anything to disturb relations. It's not in terms of challenging or competing with China, but in terms of securing our own territory," Kiren Rijiju, a federal minister who comes from the state, told Bloomberg then.

From China's point of view, it might make "strategic sense to keep the border dispute with India, alive, including the claim over Arunachal Pradesh, as a means to restrain India's ambitions and regulate its behaviour, for instance the growing ties with the US," according to Dr Tsering.

"Why is it that, of all the border disputes that China had with all its neighbours, only the India-China dispute is still open?" he says.

Yangtse, where the latest skirmish took place, is a sparsely populated place, barely 5km away from a village on the Chinese side, according to experts. It is among the dozen or so contested areas along the disputed border which have overlapping claims from both sides.

"The eastern border seems to be hotting up again," says Mr Joshi. "And it is really no surprise."

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Ghana begins tackling debt restructuring pain as it secures IMF deal

    Days after launching a bold domestic bond overhaul, Ghana struck a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in a quest to steady its debt-laden economy, but domestic resistance to the bond revamp threatens to stall that effort. The to-do-list for Ghana's embattled government is long: pushing through a domestic debt exchange without upending its financial system, negotiating restructuring $13 billion in international bonds and executing spending cuts and tax rises. Overseas investors have welcomed both the local debt exchange - which aims to swap bonds for longer maturities, cut interest rates and pause interest payments until 2024 - and the IMF deal, which still requires board approval, to help address Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation.

  • Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

    Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India's involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • India and China troops clash on Arunachal Pradesh mountain border

    The Indian army says a small number of soldiers fought on Friday but both sides disengaged quickly.

  • The border violence between India and China

    STORY: The Indian and Chinese governments are reporting that a recent hand-to-hand fight that broke out between their troops on a disputed border wasn't a major incident, although it is the latest in string of similar events between two powers that have previously claimed lives.These are protests in India over the violence, burning a Chinese flag.The incident occurred on December 9 and was reported by India's ANI news agency Monday, citing sources.On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry called the border situation "generally stable" and India's defense minister went before parliament to say none of the troops on either side were seriously injured. But India's home minister called the Chinese troops "invaders" and said so long as Prime Minister Modi's "government is in power," no one will capture an inch of Indian land.The December 9 fighting took place in an area called Tawang, which is claimed by both sides. The last known clash happened two years ago, when a similar border incident saw 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops killed. A Reuters source said skirmishes keep happening, although they aren't major.It has coincided with a decrease in relations between the countries, however. India's government has said their relationship can't go back to normal without peace on their border.

  • China diplomats leave UK over Manchester protester attack

    The group includes the consul-general, who denied beating a pro-democracy protester in Manchester.

  • China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

    China said Wednesday it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become “impossible” to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's uncertain exit from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies. China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves. A notice on the National Health Commission's website on Wednesday said it stopped publishing daily figures on COVID-19 cases where no symptoms are detected since it was “impossible to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infected persons,” which have generally accounted for the vast majority of new infections.

  • Lockerbie bombing suspect will not face death penalty

    Abu Agila Masud is the first person charged on US soil in connection with the 1988 airline attack.

  • France vs. Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

    It’s a David and Goliath matchup at the World Cup today with Morocco looking to continue their historic run against the reigning champs, France — here’s how to watch the match online for free

  • WhatsApp Pay India head departs after only four months in the top job

    WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti has left the firm, he said, the latest in a series of executive departures for parent firm Meta in the company’s largest user market. Choletti took over the top role for WhatsApp Pay in India in September this year following the departure of Manesh Mahatme, who joined WhatsApp from Amazon and after a year and a half in the Meta job moved to return to the e-commerce group. “As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” Choletti wrote in a LinkedIn post.

  • Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

    Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in Parliament, said the Friday's encounter along the Tawang sector of eastern Arunachal Pradesh state started when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the disputed border near the Yangtze River area. Singh said no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward.

  • Poll shows Trump favorability declining among GOP

    A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll indicated that support for former President Donald Trump is waning among the Republican base. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined "Red and Blue" to discuss possible reasons behind the drop, and other potential 2024 presidential candidates the GOP could be considering.

  • Selena Gomez Hints at Her Relationship with Justin Bieber in a TikTok Comment

    She left a telling comment on a TikTok reflecting on her experience with her ex.

  • Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits

    If you live in one of these 12 states, you could receive smaller-than-expected Social Security payments. Each state has its own unique laws and regulations surrounding Social Security. While the good news is that 38 states do not tax benefits, there are still 12 that tax benefits at the state level.

  • 'Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawānanakoa Dies — She Was LGBTQ+

    The 96-year-old heiress passed away with her wife by her side.

  • Paroled Bali bomb maker apologizes to victims' families

    STORY: Umar Patek, a member of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for involvement in bombings that ripped through two nightclubs in the busy tourist area of Kuta, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians.Patek had been on the run for nine years before his arrest in Pakistan in 2011. He was freed on parole last week despite protests by authorities and families in Australia."I will not hesitate and will continue to convey my endless apologies to all the victims of the Bali bombing and their families. I apologise with all my sincerity,” said Patek, speaking to media in Lamongan of East Java Province.He will be required to participate in a "mentoring programme" until April 2030, and any violation could see his parole revoked, said Indonesia's justice ministry.

  • 'I didn't think it was real': Massive boa found in Florida yard shocks snake wranglers

    A massive Albino boa found in a Florida backyard was rescued and taken to a snake wranglers' facility where the gigantic snake will be put on a diet.

  • Germany’s Scholz Urges EU to Move Past Subsidy Spat With US

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for closer cooperation between the US and the European Union, urging the transatlantic allies to resolve differences over green subsidies pushed by President Joe Biden’s administration. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still

  • Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in disputed border region, injuries reported on both sides

    Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a violent clash in a disputed border region on Friday that reportedly resulted in several injuries on both sides.

  • India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion in new EV plant

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune. The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate said the investment, for which it has received approval from the Maharashtra state government, would be spread over a 7-8 year period. Known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, Mahindra will manufacture its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) range that includes the EV variant of its popular SUV, the XUV 700, at the new plant.