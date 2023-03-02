India, China foreign ministers hold talks to mend ties

5
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China met Thursday on the sidelines of a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations and signaled a thawing of ties in their relationship, which has been tense since 2020.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang “focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas.”

Gang, who is in India for the G-20 meeting, had unscheduled talks with Jaishankar a day after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “China attaches great importance to India.”

She added that maintaining good ties between the two countries is fundamental to their interests.

The relationship between New Delhi and Beijing has deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on their land border in the Ladakh region, with 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed. The skirmish turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

The two militaries have been in a standoff since then and 17 rounds of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders have failed to end it.

Since 2020, China has been building dozens of large weatherproof structures along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for their troops to stay in during the winter. New helipads, widened airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.

In February last year, both India and China withdrew troops from some locations on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Both sides, however, continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.

India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current face-off is happening.

India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Foreign Minister Set to Attend Quad Talks Hosted by India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to attend a get together of top diplomats from the so-called Quad nations hosted by India, after he skipped a G-20 meeting in New Delhi to be present at a parliamentary committee in Tokyo.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals L

  • India, Italy Seal Defence Partnership as Meloni Eyes Deeper Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy and India have announced a plan to cooperate on defence and energy as Giorgia Meloni seeks to boost business deals with the Asian giant.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Billions“We decided to become strategic partners as our relations are very solid,” Meloni s

  • East-West showdown looms at G-20 FMs meeting in India

    Fractured East-West relations over Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing concerns about China’s global aspirations are set to dominate what is expected to be a highly contentious meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s largest industrialized and developing nations this week in India. The increasingly bitter rift between the United States and its allies on one side and Russia and China on the other appears likely to widen further as top diplomats from the Group of 20 gather in the Indian capital on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will all be in attendance and battling for support from non-aligned members of the group.

  • The war on British tourists stinks of class snobbery

    Here we go again. The British tourist is once more under attack. In Mallorca, as you may have read, tourism boss Lucia Escribano has said the island “was not interested in having… budget tourists from the UK”. Somebody or other apparently said something similar in Lanzarote.

  • Oregon’s Kelly Graves: Endyia Rogers delivered down the stretch against UW | 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament

    Oregon women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves chatted with Pac-12 Networks' Alyssa Charlton about Endyia Rogers' performance to beat Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on March 1, 2023.

  • Cash-Strapped Egypt Raises Fuel Prices to Ease Subsidy Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsEgypt raised gasoline prices by around 10%, as the government looks to cut subsidies and ease a foreign-exchange crisis that’s forced it to turn to the International Monetary Fund and Gulf states for funding.Even with the wid

  • Chinese phone makers emerge from Huawei's shadow

    Western governments are falling over each other to restrict social media platform TikTok, but Chinese firms are still huge in sectors from smartphones to network equipment and are only looking to grow.They are seeking to fill the hole left by Huawei, which scaled back its smartphone business in 2020 to concentrate on other sectors like network equipment.

  • Blinken: Evidence points against Putin being open to peace talks

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that current evidence does not provide any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks, as China and Belarus call for a cease-fire and negotiations over the war in Ukraine. “If Russia, President Putin, were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to…

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

  • Analysis-Cash-strapped countries face IMF bailout delays as debt talks drag on

    Countries in debt distress such as Zambia and Sri Lanka turning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial help are facing unprecedented delays to secure bailouts as China and Western economies clash over how to provide debt relief. IMF funding is often the sole financial lifeline available to countries in a debt crunch, and key to unlocking other financing sources, with delays putting pressure on government finances, companies and populations. For Zambia, it took 271 days between reaching a $1.3 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF – a preliminary financing deal usually agreed during a country visit – and the fund's executive board signing off, a prerequisite for actual disbursements.

  • India's top court overhauls election commissioner appointment in 'historic' judgment

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top court on Thursday ordered the setting up of a bipartisan panel that will include the prime minister and the chief justice to select the country's election commissioners, ending a practice of the government effectively choosing them. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority but opposition parties have regularly accused it of caving into the demands of the ruling party, a charge it has denied. "The election commission of India is to perform the arduous and unenviable task of remaining aloof from all forms of subjugation by and interference from the executive."

  • Bridgewater Exits Ray Dalio Era With Hedge Fund Overhaul, Bets on AI and Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates was bound to be different once billionaire founder Ray Dalio no longer commanded the world’s largest hedge fund. Very different, it turns out.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 Ye

  • Nigeria election 2023: Tinubu rises from ashes of opposition splits

    President-elect Bola Tinubu can thank an opposition split for paving his way to the presidency.

  • UK foreign minister raises BBC tax searches, India says laws are for all

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of tax searches at the BBC's offices in India during a meeting with his counterpart in New Delhi on Wednesday, the minister told Reuters. In response, Cleverly was "firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations", an Indian government source said. Last month, India's tax authorities spent three days searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, where they cloned data from the digital devices of some senior employees.

  • Ozempic shortages? Some pharmacists are choosing not to stock the drug at all

    Ozempic and Wegovy weight-loss drug shortages have made it difficult for patients and pharmacists to find the drugs, but some independent pharmacies are opting not to stock them at all.

  • Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale

    Everyday leggings and sports bras are up to 41 percent off.

  • Summer: India sees hottest February ever with more pain ahead

    India's weather department expects maximum temperatures to be above normal in many areas from March to May.

  • Twitter's mass layoffs mean some junior employees are in charge of areas they've never worked on before, report says

    Twitter's workforce is about a quarter of the size it was before Elon Musk took over last October, with just over 2,000 staff remaining.

  • Expanded US Access in Philippines Draws Pushback From Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- The plan for greater US military access in the Philippines has drawn opposition from politicians who raised concerns the Southeast Asian nation might be embroiled if tensions with China over Taiwan escalate.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot Is First

  • Women's sport a winner as money pours into India cricket league

    India's inaugural Women's Premier League cricket has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before a ball is bowled on Saturday, with experts calling it a game-changing moment for women's sport.The Twenty20 tournament's five debut franchises together sold for nearly $200 million -- more than the eight founding teams of the men's Indian Premier League in 2008. 