India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
·5 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort.

India, an oil-hungry country of 1.4 billion people, has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022 so far, compared with 12 million barrels in all of 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler. Shipments to other Asian countries, like China, have also increased in recent months but to a lesser extent.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Sri Lanka’s prime minister said he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running amid a dire economic crisis.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow. In late May, Sri Lanka bought a 90,000-metric-ton (99,000-ton) shipment of Russian crude to restart its only refinery.

Since Russia’s invasion in late February, global oil prices have soared, giving refiners in India and other countries an added incentive to tap oil Moscow is offering them at steep discounts of $30 to $35, compared with Brent crude and other international oil now trading at about $120 per barrel.

Their importance to Russia rose after the 27-nation European Union, the main market for fossil fuels that supply most of Moscow’s foreign income, agreed to stop most oil purchases by the end of this year.

“It seems a distinct trend is becoming ingrained now,” said Matt Smith, lead analyst at Kpler tracking Russian oil flows. As shipments of Urals oil to much of Europe are cut, crude is instead flowing to Asia, where India has become the top buyer, followed by China. Ship tracking reports show Turkey is another key destination.

“People are realizing that India is such a refining hub, taking it at such a cheap price, refining it and sending it out as clean products because they can make such strong margins on that,” Smith said.

In May, some 30 Russian tankers loaded with crude made their way to Indian shores, unloading about 430,000 barrels per day. An average of just 60,000 barrels per day arrived in January-March, according to the Helsinki, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, an independent think tank.

Chinese state-owned and independent refiners also have stepped up purchases. In 2021, China was the largest single buyer of Russian oil, taking 1.6 million barrels per day on average, equally divided between pipeline and seaborne routes, according to the International Energy Agency.

While India's imports are still only about a quarter of that, the sharp increase since the war began is a potential source of friction between Washington and New Delhi.

The U.S. recognizes India's need for affordable energy, but “we’re looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russian energy," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a meeting of U.S. and Indian foreign and defense ministers in April.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and its European allies are engaged in “extremely active" discussions on coordinating measures, perhaps forming a cartel, to try to set a price cap on Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a Senate Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The aim would be to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to prevent crude oil prices, already up 60% this year, from surging still higher, she said.

“Absolutely, the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," Yellen said, indicating the exact strategy had not yet been decided on.

While Europe could find alternative sources for its purchases of about 60% of Russia's crude exports, Russia also has options.

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has emphasized his country's intention to do what is in its best interests, bristling at criticism over its imports of Russian oil.

“If India funding Russian oil is funding the war … tell me, then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? Let’s be a little even-handed,” he said at a recent forum in Slovakia, referring to Europe’s imports of Russian gas.

India’s imports of crude from Russia rose from 100,000 barrels per day in February to 370,000 a day in April to 870,000 a day in May.

A growing share of those shipments displaced oil from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, most of it going to refineries in Sika and Jamnagar on India’s western coast. Up until April, Russian oil accounted for less than 5% of the crude processed at the Jamnagar oil refinery run by Reliance Industries. In May, it accounted for more than a quarter, according to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

India’s exports of oil products like diesel have risen to 685,000 barrels per day from 580,000 barrels per day before the invasion of Ukraine. Much of its diesel exports are sold in Asia, but about 20% was shipped via the Suez Canal, headed for the Mediterranean or Atlantic, essentially Europe or the US, said Lauri Myllyvirta, a lead analyst at CREA.

It’s impossible to quantify the exact amount of Russian crude in refined products being shipped out of India, he said. Still, “India is providing an outlet for Russian crude oil to get through the market,” he said.

China's imports also have risen further this year, helping Russian President Vladimir Putin's government record a current account surplus, the broadest measure of trade, of $96 billion for the four months ending in April.

It’s unclear if such exports might eventually be subject to sanctions meant to cut the cash flowing to Russia.

Regarding the sanctions, “Are those measures effective? And if not, how is the oil market working around them?” Myllyvirta said.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kinzinger says Trump knew he lost the 2020 election

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of the two Republican members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday that he thinks former President Trump knew that he lost the 2020 presidential election ahead of the rioting. “I think if anybody truly believed after … what the…

  • Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

    Just like endangered Democrats in other states, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running against Washington. The Nevada Democrat, nearing the end of her first six-year term, ignores the fact that her party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House as she explains the rationale for her candidacy. “I'm running for reelection because you deserve a senator who will cut through the gridlock and dysfunction in Washington and deliver real results for your family,” Cortez Masto says on her campaign website.

  • Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event

    A deputy protocol chief in Canada's global affairs department, Yasemin Heinbecker, attended Friday's event, along with representatives of Egypt, Pakistan and some African nations, the Globe and Mail newspaper said in a report. "No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again," Joly said in a Twitter post. Joly also reiterated Canada's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • 1/6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe election lie

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie,” Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. The 1/6 panel resumes its hearings Monday with live witnesses, including Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, as committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.

  • Tatum's Time: Celtics' star vows to bounce back in Finals

    BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum knows he has taken his game to a new level in his fifth NBA season, pushing his way into the league's top echelon of playmakers as the Boston Celtics' go-to scorer. The three-time All-Star also knows at times he hasn't been good enough against the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals and must find a way to elevate his play if he hopes to help Boston capture the franchise's 18th championship. ''I just got to be better,'' Tatum said after Golden State's 107-97 win in Game 4 Friday night to tie the series.

  • Russia's war paraphernalia in Kyiv exhibition

    An exhibition has opened in Ukraine's capital showcasing the paraphernalia of the war underway in the country, where civilians that haven't been witness to open warfare can view what has affected their lives so prominently. (June 13)

  • Tennessee baseball-Notre Dame umpires explain Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejections

    Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the fifth inning against Notre Dame on Friday.

  • Alaska high court reverses ruling that roiled House election

    The special primary for Alaska's only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday following a tense legal fight over ballot access issues that had cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in what has already been an extraordinary election, packed with 48 candidates running for the seat left vacant by the death in March of U.S. Rep. Don Young. Young, a Republican, held the seat for 49 years.

  • What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame

    Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?

  • Protests over country exclusion from Americas Summit

    STORY: Placards displaying messages about climate change, student debt, immigration, and human rights were carried by protesters and community organizers to convey a message of unity.Xochitl Elias, an activist in Los Angeles, said the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua was "not a true democracy".“We have so much to learn from Cuba, Venezuela, and all the others who have been excluded, wrongfully excluded,” Elias said.The cry for comprehensive immigration reform was also part of the message, with protesters chanting and dancing to “permanent residency for everyone.”Capping the summit's final day, the White House promoted a series of migrant programs agreed by countries across the hemisphere and Spain, attending as an observer, which pledged a more cooperative approach.

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Show Off Summer Date Style at Taylor Swift's Tribeca Screening

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were at the Tribeca Film Festival to support their friend Taylor Swift screening her short film for her song “All Too Well.”

  • Rahul and Sonia Gandhi: What is the National Herald case?

    Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of misusing funds, an allegation they have denied.

  • Ukraine war: Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv citing repeated use of 'cluster bombs'

    Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces Diners mourn the Big Mac as Kremlin version of McDonald’s opens Olaf Scholz to visit Ukraine amid criticism over delayed arms 'Senseless' new Lada unveiled as Russia battles to beat sanctions Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly part of group reaching deal on guns, mental health

    Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are part of a bipartisan group of senators who announced agreement on a series of steps to curb gun violence.

  • Japan's defense minister slams nuclear neighbours

    STORY: "Not only is Japan surrounded by actors that both possess or are developing nuclear weapons and ignoring the rules, but also year by year they are becoming more open in their disregard for them," Kishi said in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security meeting.In May, China and Russia conducted a joint aerial patrol in waters close to Japan and Taiwan, their first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine."There is no doubt that many countries are increasingly concerned by the joint military activities conducted by China and Russia," he said.

  • Lawmakers urge USTR to push for extension of WTO's moratorium on digital trade

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to push during World Trade Organization meetings this week for an extension of a moratorium on tariffs on digital trade that has been in place since 1998. More than 100 trade ministers from the WTO's 164 members are meeting in Geneva this week, but the 27-year-old trade body remains deeply challenged by crises ranging from Russia's war in Ukraine to the COVID-19 pandemic. WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that one or two global deals could be reached this week, but said there were still challenges to overcome.

  • Yankees' Kyle Higashioka homers off 35 mph pitch from Cubs' Frank Schwindel

    Kyle Higasioka hit a pair of home runs in New York's 18-4 rout, capping the scoring with Cubs first baseman on the mound in a mop-up role.

  • US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

    Federal health officials said Sunday that kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where outside experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.

  • Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst releases statement on Drew Gilbert’s ejection

    Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst releases a statement regarding Drew Gilbert's ejection against Notre Dame.

  • Family of British man facing the death penalty in Donbas call for his release

    LONDON (Reuters) -The family of British man Shaun Pinner who has been sentenced to death by a court by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas have spoken of their devastation at the news and requested he is exchanged or released. Two Britons, Pinner and Aiden Aslin, were convicted of mercenary activities by a court on Thursday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which is not recognised internationally. Pinner's family said the proceedings were an "illegal show- trial" and said he needed access to independent legal advice.