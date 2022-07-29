India, China ministers at summit as PLA ship in neighbourhood irks Delhi

·3 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian and Chinese foreign ministers were to attend a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, a day after New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese military ship's planned visit to a strategic port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.

New Delhi worries that the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

Relations between India and China have been strained since armed clashes on their border two years ago killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to Hambantota and was expected to arrive on Aug. 11, at a time when Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. India has provided its neighbour with nearly $4 billion in support this year alone.

China has not officially commented on the ship's visit and the matter has not gained traction in Chinese media. China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China’s latest generation space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military modernisation says the Yuan Wang ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

During a weekly briefing late on Thursday, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the government was monitoring the planned visit of the Chinese ship, adding that New Delhi would protect its security and economic interests.

Spokesman Arindam Bagchi declined to say if Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. SCO members include China, India, Russia, Pakistan and central Asian nations.

Sri Lanka is a "dialogue partner" in the group but it was not immediately clear if it was attending.

India has already lodged a verbal protest with the Sri Lankan government against the ship's visit, Reuters reported on Thursday.

A Sri Lankan consulting firm, the Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said on its website that Yuan Wang 5 would be in Hambantota for a week and will "conduct space tracking, satellite control and research tracking in the north-western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September".

Sri Lanka formally handed over commercial activities at its main southern port to a Chinese company in 2017 on a 99-year lease after struggling to repay its debt.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also funded airports, roads and railways, unnerving India, which is now trying to claw back lost ground.

Sri Lanka angered India in 2014 when it allowed a Chinese submarine and a warship to dock in Colombo.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi, Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • USAID chief calls on China to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

    The head of the U.S. government aid agency called on China on Wednesday to help Sri Lanka and other nations that had borrowed heavily from Beijing with debt restructuring, not just with lines of credit and emergency loans. Samantha Power, the administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, contrasted India’s “critical” measures to aid Sri Lanka during its worst economic crisis with the two decades during which China offered “opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders” and financed infrastructure projects that often served little practical use.

  • India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka

    NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing. Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota and was expected to arrive on Aug. 11. "The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

  • The 3 reasons why IMF cut its global growth forecast: Economist

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) painted a grim picture for the remainder of 2022, projecting a global economic growth forecast of 3.2%.

  • Mets edge Yankees 3-2 in 9th for 2-game Subway Series sweep

    With two first-place teams on the field, the New York Mets made this Subway Series a one-way ride. Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 Wednesday night for a two-game sweep. Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth.

  • Russia has slowed flows of gas to Europe to a trickle - and the energy crisis could drag on until 2025, Goldman Sachs says

    Natural gas prices finally eased Thursday but have soared 145% since the start of June - and the crisis could continue for years, strategists said.

  • Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron was hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday as part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state amid the war in Ukraine and faltering talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. French opposition figures and human rights groups have criticised Macron's decision to invite to dinner at the Elysee Palace a man Western leaders believe ordered the murder in 2018 of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Putin and Erdoğan will discuss military and technical cooperation at meeting in Sochi Kremlin

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 13:21 Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, reported that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, are planning to discuss military and technical cooperation at their meeting in Sochi.

  • DealCart is focused on price-conscious Pakistani consumers

    The round was led by Shorooq Partners with participation from Fatima Gobi Ventures, Vibe Capital, 500 Global, i2i Ventures, Julian Shapiro, Rally Cap Ventures, Alex Lazarow and several “strategic angel investors.” Founded by Haider Raza and Ammar Naveed, DealCart wants to address the low usage of e-commerce among middle and lower-income segments in Pakistan, even though more and more people have access to smartphones and the internet. DealCart allows users to buy in groups and share deals through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

  • Sequoia backs fintech Dbank in maiden Pakistan investment

    Sequoia, the world’s most influential venture fund, has made its maiden investment in Pakistan, joining a growing list of high-profile investors who have backed young firms in the South Asian market in the past year. Islamabad-headquartered startup Dbank said on Thursday it has raised $17.6 million in a seed round, the largest in Pakistan, co-led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia, the recently unveiled $1 billion fund, and Kleiner Perkins. Brazil’s neobank Nubank, Askari Bank, Rayn also participated in the round, the Pakistani startup said.

  • Mets pitcher Max Scherzer dishes on PitchCom technology: ‘It should be illegal’

    Max Scherzer used PitchCom for the first time in Wednesday's game. "Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal."

  • Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / photos Courtesy of familyGeorgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week.The Hancock County Sheriff’s office initially told the family that Grier, who was experiencing a mental-health crisis, had kicked open the door herself when she first wa

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Asian shares mixed on US rally, China economic growth woes

    Asian shares were mixed Friday, as Chinese shares sank after leaders acknowledged the official 5.5% growth target for this year won't be met. Investors appear to have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in the last quarter. Investors were also cautiously eyeing regional tensions over China’s stance on Taiwan after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday.

  • Hermes profits surge as U.S. sales grow, China rebounds

    The luxury-fashion company, known for its exclusive handbags, made recurring operating income of 2.3 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in first half of the year.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Lavrov shows diplomatic clout in Africa

    The red carpet was laid out for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his four-nation tour.

  • China’s Xi Jinping Warns President Joe Biden Against ‘Playing With Fire’ Over Taiwan

    Rresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had their first phone call since March—lasting more than two hours.

  • China's factory activity seen expanding at fastest pace in a year

    China's factory activity likely expanded at the fastest pace in a year in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as production in COVID-hit manufacturing hubs resumed after emerging from lockdowns while supply chain disruptions eased. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to have risen to 50.4 in July - the highest in 12 months - compared with 50.2 in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 24 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, below 50 means contraction.

  • GBI: Door on patrol car Georgia woman fell out of ‘was never closed’

    Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed, put into a patrol car without a seatbelt and fell out of the open door.

  • China's 'common prosperity' drive slashes pay and perks for investment bankers

    China's well-heeled financial dealmakers are getting a crash course in austerity with pay cuts and perks reined in, as their state-owned employers respond to Beijing's "common prosperity" drive, eight people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned investment banks including China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Citic Securities have implemented pay cuts this year as well as delayed bonus payments to their staff, four of the people said. Others such as state-owned China Merchants Securities have slashed travel and entertainment allowances since the beginning of the year, two other people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Monkeypox reported in Arkansas

    Case of monkeypox reported in Arkansas