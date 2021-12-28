India boosts arsenal against COVID-19 with Merck pill, two more vaccines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has approved Merck's COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use as the world's second most populous country braces for a possible spike in coronavirus cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Asia's third-largest economy has already said it will allow COVID-19 booster shots for some of its population as some Indian states logged an uptick in Omicron cases.

The emergency approvals come at a time measures are being taken to ramp up oxygen supplies and strengthen the country's health infrastructure.

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in India by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, the country's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Merck's anti-viral pill molnupiravir was authorised by the United States last week for certain high-risk adult patients and has been shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial.

Earlier this year, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals and some others signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Merck to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India.

Two other COVID-19 vaccines, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's shot, Covovax, and homegrown drugmaker Biological E's Corbevax were also granted emergency use approval, Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Medical experts have said India needs to double down on its vaccine campaign and some states have imposed night curfews and other restrictions in the run up to New Year festivities to prevent a spike in infections and a repeat of summer 2021 when a devastating second wave of infections left tens of thousands dead.

The country's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by a domestically produced version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin.

India has so far administered 1.43 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses and 62% of its eligible population have received both doses. The country plans to start vaccinating those aged 15-18 from Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rupam Jain and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

    Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s (PFE) pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s (MRK) molnupiravir last week.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 9.6% as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday. The company didn't announce any new developments. So what's behind the big decline? Other vaccine stocks aren't falling nearly as much.

  • Israel tests second booster shot on health workers

    Israel on Monday administered a second round of COVID-19 booster shots to a test group of health workers in what it said was the first major study into whether the additional boosters will help fight the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Professor Jacob Lavee of Sheba Medical Center outside of Tel Aviv said he was first to get the jab – which marks his fourth shot total.“To paraphrase an old saying, 'It's a small jab into the shoulder, probably a giant step for mankind.’” A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel become the first country to offer a fourth vaccine dose - or second booster shot - to those over age 60, those suffering from compromised immune systems and to medical workers. The proposal was welcomed by the Israeli government, in a country where turn-out for vaccines appears to be plateauing. Professor Gili Regev-Yochay is the study’s director. "We will have initial data within a few days about the safety, and I think then we will feel more safe to say - okay, everybody who has immunosuppression can go and get it. Or, people... if we see that we have outbreaks with severe disease in elderly homes, maybe we should recommend them - but we will have a little bit basis on how much immunogenicity this raises, this fourth vaccine.” Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial vaccinations a year ago, and became one of the first to launch a booster program after observing that immunity waned over time. On Monday, the Health Ministry said it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to three months from five in order to beat back rising infections.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been in self-isolation at home since Sunday after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive with what his office says is probably the Omicron variant. He subsequently tested negative, and is working from home.

  • New York COVID cases surge 97% as omicron wave rapidly grows. What to know

    New coronavirus cases leaped 97% in New York in the week ending Sunday, as 223,956 cases were reported and the omicron variant sets record highs.

  • Experts say COVID-19 cases don't tell whole story

    For nearly two years, Americans have looked carefully at coronavirus case numbers in the country and in their local states and towns to judge the risk of the disease.Surging case numbers signaled growing dangers, while falling case numbers were a relief and a signal to let one's guard down in terms of gathering with friends and families and taking part in all kinds of events.But with much of the nation's population vaccinated and boosted and the...

  • COVID hospitalizations up in under-vaccinated Congo

    At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks. The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied.In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow. The Democratic Republic of Congo is the least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the world.Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its limited health system than at any time during the pandemic.Francois Kajingulu is the head of St Joseph."We have experienced the three previous waves and gradually, we saw the cases increase. In the fourth wave, there are overnight jumps. On Monday, we had five to six cases and on Saturday, you go straight to between 30 or 36 cases. So six times greater. So there is a very rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in this fourth wave."The increase is part of an Africa-wide surge that saw weekly COVID cases spike 83% in mid-December, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, although deaths remain low, the World Health Organization said.Congo registered 6,480 new cases in the week of Dec. 13 - more than double the number hit during its previous record week in June, WHO data show.The official infection tally in Congo, which has a young population and where few people get tested, is still low compared to many countries.But the low level of inoculations worries health officials who say that unvaccinated populations increase the risk of new variants emerging.Fewer than 300,000 people out of a population of 90 million have received at least one dose, Reuters data indicate, lower than anywhere else.Hostile terrain, remote populations and lack of resources have stunted vaccine rollouts. The recent surge in cases has pushed authorities to ramp up inoculations, and the weekly vaccination rate is at its highest yet.This tented 'Vaccinodrome' in capital Kinshasa is part of that effort, where some who received their shots said they were persuaded to do so because of the latest surge. (SOUNDBITE) (Lingala) VACCINATED PERSON, POPOL KABASALE SAYING:"Before we were in the dark about the consequences associated with this fourth wave of Covid-19. This is too strong and COVID really exists and to protect myself I've come to get the vaccine."Health workers at the center are vaccinating around 200 people per day, but that is still below its 300-person capacity.

  • In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

    Democratic Republic of Congo is the least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the world. Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its rickety health system than at any time during the pandemic. "We have experienced the three previous waves gradually, but in the fourth wave cases have jumped overnight," said Francois Kajingulu, the head of St Joseph.

  • I have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. My best friend won’t speak to me. Why doesn’t she respect my right to not get the shot?

    Here’s my issue: I have a fake vaccine card that I only very occasionally flash to get into bars and restaurants. The person you infect may not come down with a serious illness, but what about their friend’s brother’s grandmother or next-door neighbor?

  • Why Health Experts Recommend Retiring Cloth Masks in the Fight Against Omicron

    "Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There's no place for them in light of omicron," said Dr. Leana Wen

  • This Little-Known Effect Might Be Why Exercise is So Great at Fighting Inflammation

    Exercise is fantastic for you - and now, new research suggests it's so good for chronic inflammation that it's like creating your own natural supply of CBD.

  • COVID vaccine cocktails: A guide to mixing and matching Pfizer, Moderna, J&J booster shots

    If you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, you don't have to stick with the same company that manufactured your primary dose(s).

  • Where to find at-home COVID tests — including for free — and how to use them correctly

    COVID tests are in short supply, but it's still possible to find some, including for free. Here's what to look for, and how to get an accurate result.

  • Breastfeeding mom is shocked when she pumps pink ‘strawberry’ milk: ‘Things they never teach us in school’

    "Wait, why does nobody talk about this?" The post Breastfeeding mom is shocked when she pumps pink ‘strawberry’ milk: ‘Things they never teach us in school’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Candace Owens Tells Fans to Take Quack Cure That Turns Skin Blue

    Jason Kempin/GettyRight-wing personality Candace Owens is urging her fans to consume a quack medical cure known for turning users’ skin blue.In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Owens praised the use of colloidal silver as a daily supplement, a treatment that comes with no valid medical use and plenty of health risks.“Yes, colloidal silver!” Owens said in the video. “I take colloidal silver every single day, I love colloidal silver. That is a great one. That is another one that people proba

  • Here's What Scientists Say Makes For the Most Effective Face Masks

    You deserve better than that wimpy disposable blue mask…

  • Right-Wing Podcaster Reportedly On Ventilator For COVID After Attending Rally

    Doug Kuzma posed with supplies of ivermectin, which the FDA and CDC have warned against using to treat COVID-19.

  • Woman who chronicled life as caregiver loses husband to Alzheimer’s

    Peter Marshall, the beloved husband of Alzheimer's advocate Lisa Marshall, has passed away. He was 56.

  • Viewpoint: Cost of freedom and choice should not be borne by those who chose to be vaccinated

    The cost of freedom and choice should not be suffered by Oklahomans who chose to be vaccinated.

  • ‘It’s like losing a family member.’ Fresno-area doctor who died during dive remembered

    Friends said the practicing neurologist was known as an experienced scuba diver.

  • Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

    Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the virus can spread widely from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and linger for months.The researchers described the study as the "most comprehensive analysis to date" of the virus's...