India considers banning news identified as 'fake' by govt on social media

An officer looks at computer screens inside a police war room setup to monitor social media posts in Jaipur
2
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government will not permit social media platforms to host any information that it identifies as false, according to a draft proposal of the country's IT rules released this week.

This is the latest in a slew of measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that are being seen as efforts to rein in big tech firms.

Any information identified as "fake or false" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), or by any other agency authorised for fact-checking by the government or "by its department in which such business is transacted", would be prohibited under the draft.

Once information was identified as such, social media platforms or other "online intermediaries" would have to "make reasonable efforts" to ensure users do not "host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share" such information, it added.

In October, the government announced a panel would be set up to hear complaints from users regarding content moderation decisions of social media firms, which are already required to appoint in-house grievance redressal officers and executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

The government has also repeatedly been involved in tussles with various platforms when they failed to heed demands that certain content or accounts be taken down for allegedly spreading misinformation.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago puppet festival kicks off with more than 100 performances

    Chicago is considered an international center for puppetry.

  • Wenyen Gabriel with an and one vs the Houston Rockets

    Wenyen Gabriel (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Houston Rockets, 01/16/2023

  • China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test

    China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. The quarterly growth and some of the December indicators such as retail sales beat market expectations, but analysts noted the overall economic impulse across China remained weak and highlighted the challenges facing Beijing after it abruptly lifted its "zero-COVID" policy last month. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, slower than the third-quarter's 3.9% pace.

  • Davos 2023: Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security, says Saudi envoy

    Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, the Yemen war involving a Saudi-led coalition and more recently the Ukraine war and OPEC+ oil policy. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been defiant in the face of U.S. ire over energy policy - which Saudi officials say has been vindicated by oil price stability - and pressure to help isolate Russia.

  • Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn scheduled to interview with Broncos on Friday

    Quinn will be 1 of 4 candidates Denver speaks to this week; the interview would fall about 48 hours before a Cowboys/49ers playoff game. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • SpaceX Prepares for a Breakout Year With Elon Musk Focused on Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No. 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChin

  • Adobe, Facing Blowback, Says Customer Data Not Used to Train AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky said the company has never trained its generative artificial-intelligence services on customer projects, responding to a wave of user criticism.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says

  • India's Adani to use $2.5 billion share sale proceeds for capex, debt repayment

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of India's ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, said it will use the proceeds of its mega $2.5 billion follow-on public offering (FPO) for capital expenditure and to pay off debt at its units. The company, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, said it will use 108.69 billion rupees from the total 200 billion rupees FPO, the country's largest ever, to fund green hydrogen projects, airports facilities and greenfield expressways. It will use 41.65 billion rupees to repay the borrowings of three of its units, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd, and Mundra Solar Ltd, the company said in its prospectus.

  • Illness is what ultimately snared Italy's top Mafia fugitive

    Failing health, more than anything else, is what brought to an end 30 years of life as a fugitive for Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted man until his arrest on Monday. Messina Denaro, 60, was caught just outside a private clinic in Palermo together with an accomplice. Judicial sources said the mobster was a regular visitor there after a cancer operation last year.

  • Mega Millions billion-dollar winner still a mystery

    No one has publicly come forward to claim the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket that was sold in Maine.

  • Samsung Spars With India Over $110 Million Production Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is struggling to collect manufacturing incentives it considers it’s owed by India, highlighting the sometimes complicated nature of such government programs.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narr

  • Modi Urges His Hindu Nationalist Party to Help India’s Muslims

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged members of his ruling party to reach out to Muslims and other religious minorities, a rare move to tone down sectarian tensions as he prepares to host the Group of 20 summit later this year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time S

  • Knoxville police officer on leave after suspected theft from locker room

    A veteran Knoxville officer has been charged with misdemeanor theft and was placed on leave after confessing to stealing from an employee, a spokesperson said.

  • Police arrest Ga. man for shoplifting at Walmart, find 37 lbs. of marijuana in his trunk

    He asked officers if he could keep the things he did pay for, and when they put them in the trunk, they found the drugs.

  • White House says it won't comment or interfere in Biden classified documents investigation

    CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join "Red and Blue" with the latest on the response to classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office, as well as concerns about the economy as the U.S. is set to hit the federal debt limit.

  • White House calls Republicans “hypocrites” over Biden document investigations

    Meanwhile, the president has not commented on the latest batch of classified documents found in his Delaware home.

  • Border Patrol union rips Kamala Harris’ handling of border crisis: 'You should be fired'

    The Border Patrol union on Tuesday criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of the border crisis, which has exploded since the Biden administration assumed office.

  • 2 women close to Andrew Tate claim they were wrongly named as his victims, and have no issue with him

    Two women named Beatrice and Jasmin gave an interview to a Romanian news outlet claiming they were labeled as victims by prosecutors.

  • Gov. Katie Hobbs to Republicans: It's game on

    Republicans like to say that Gov. Katie Hobbs campaigned from her basement, but her budget signals that she doesn't intend to govern from there.

  • Hundreds of London police officers expected to be fired for domestic, sexual abuse offenses: report

    Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley says hundreds of London police officers will likely be fired as sexual and domestic abuse claims are being investigated.