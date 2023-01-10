India Considers Lifting Rice Export Curbs as Supply Improves

5
Pratik Parija
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is likely to lift restrictions on grain shipments in a move that would mark a further easing of a global wave of food protectionism after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Authorities are actively considering removing curbs on some rice exports as domestic prices are stable, according to a person familiar with the matter. Government stockpiles are adequate to meet the needs of welfare programs, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

India accounts for about 40% of the global rice trade. Any relaxation of the export curbs will likely cool benchmark prices in Asia, which are trading near the highest since mid-2021. The move is being discussed as concerns over food inflation have eased. Global food costs ended 2022 roughly where they started despite a year of disruptions from the war in Ukraine and extreme weather.

A spokesperson for the food and commerce ministries declined to comment.

India imposed a 20% duty on exports of white and brown rice in September, and banned broken rice sales abroad. The curbs, which apply to about 60% of Indian rice exports, came on top of restrictions on wheat and sugar sales.

Shares of Indian rice producers and exporters surged Tuesday on expectations that any change in shipment rules will potentially boost their sales. KRBL Ltd., one of the biggest shippers, climbed as much as 3.2%. LT Foods Ltd. rose 4%, while Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. jumped 5.4%.

Rising Global Food Protectionism Risks Worsening Inflation

The Rice Exporters Association will call on the government to scrap some limits on exports as domestic supplies have increased following the harvest of monsoon-fed crops. The industry group will seek approval to ship at least 1 million tons of broken rice and request that the 20% tax on white rice exports be removed, according to B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the group.

Increased availability of the grain helped the government to boost its purchases for various welfare programs. The federal agencies have bought 53 million tons of unmilled rice as of Jan. 1 from the 2022-23 crop, an increase of 11% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the state-run Food Corp. of India.

Officials are also considering selling about 2 million tons of wheat from state reserves in the local market to control prices, according to the person. This may be sold at a fixed price to users including flour mills, the person said.

--With assistance from Andrew Janes and Jason Scott.

(Updates to add share prices and procurement figures in sixth and eighth paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Parts shortages impact Kenya Airways, cause flight disruptions

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya Airways is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday. The airline, which is one of Africa's biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in a statement. He cited titanium from Russia as one of the key raw materials used by the aviation industry, and is crucial to the maintenance of planes.

  • Indonesia Stocks Near Correction in Shift to Cheaper Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks are on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors looked to cash out from one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper valuations elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for In

  • Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark A

  • Macron Risks Upheaval With Plan to Make French Work Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s government will present his plan to overhaul France’s pension system on Tuesday, likely triggering mass strikes and protests that may further undermine an economy already at risk of falling into recession.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets

  • Saudi Arabia Eyes Boosting Investment in Pakistan to Over $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered exploring increasing the kingdom’s assistance and investments in Pakistan, a step toward furthering

  • Former five-star defensive lineman commits to Kentucky football as transfer

    Kentucky football has replaced one former five-star defensive lineman with another out of the transfer portal.

  • Dingell says she hasn’t said ‘no’ to potential Senate bid in Michigan

    Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) isn’t ruling out a 2024 Senate bid, saying that she’s “committed” to keeping retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat in Democratic hands. During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Dingell acknowledged that she’s been approached about a Senate campaign, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run. “I have had…

  • Report: Broncos ask permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn about HC job

    Quinn was a finalist for the Denver job a year ago. This time around, he'll interview against Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and others. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Philippine defense chief quits in latest security shakeup

    The acting Philippine defense chief has resigned, officials said Monday, in the latest in a series of top-level changes in the country’s security establishment that has sparked speculation of renewed military unrest. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted “with deep regret” the resignation of defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. and offered the top defense post to Carlito Galvez Jr., another retired general who has been involved in peace talks with insurgent groups, presidential spokesperson Cheloy Garafil said. Galvez has accepted the offer, Garafil said without providing other details, including why Faustino, a former military chief of staff, decided to resign.

  • U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

    U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. "With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

  • Dollar sluggish as Fed rate hike fears ebb; China reopening boosts optimism

    The U.S. dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors took heart that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and as China's reopening drove demand for riskier assets. Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt. The euro was last 0.07% higher at $1.0739, holding near the previous session's seven-month peak of $1.07605 that came on the back of the dollar's decline.

  • Consumer inflation in Japan's capital exceeds BOJ target for 7th month

    Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a seventh straight month in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, which was the fastest pace in four decades, will likely underpin market expectations the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may phase out its massive stimulus by tweaking its yield curve control policy. "All in all, we're seeing more data that will give the BOJ reason to eventually normalise monetary policy," she said.

  • CFTC Sues Trader Over Alleged $114 Million Mango Markets Crypto Swaps Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg for allegedly manipulating the price of swaps contracts as part of a scam to steal $114 million.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads fo

  • Global Inflows During China Reopening Put Baht in a Sweet Spot

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for the Thai baht is looking a lot brighter thanks to surging foreign inflows and supportive technical indicators. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapThe currency is likely to get a b

  • Oil slips on concerns higher interest rates to crimp demand

    (Reuters) -Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.5% drop, by 0522 GMT. Both benchmarks climbed 1% on Monday, after China, the world's biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

  • Finish or finished? Jets’ Robert Saleh gifts strange shirts to players

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of RCM Beteiligungs AG (ETR:RCMN)

    How far off is RCM Beteiligungs AG ( ETR:RCMN ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • DATRON (ETR:DAR) investors are sitting on a loss of 6.1% if they invested five years ago

    DATRON AG ( ETR:DAR ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't...

  • VW recalls ID.4 for 12V battery issue that can cause short, fire

    VW is recalling a small number of ID.4 electric crossovers to address a potential defect with their 12V battery charging systems.

  • Microsoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection Aft