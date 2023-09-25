India Continues Efforts to Rouse Its Sleeping Lunar Lander
The Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon.
India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover have been asleep on the surface of the Moon while efforts to revive the pair continue until the end of the lunar day.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) tried to reestablish contact with its Chandrayaan-3 mission on September 22 but has received no signal back from the lunar pair. The space agency, however, is not giving up just yet and will continue to try and establish contact with the lander and rover duo, ISRO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve such feat after the Soviet Union, the U.S., and China. Since its successful touchdown, India’s Moon mission has been busy exploring the Moon’s south pole, measuring the temperature profile of this previously unexplored region. The Chandrayaan-3 rover has also found traces of sulfur and other chemical elements on the lunar surface.
