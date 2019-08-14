India is controlling people in Kashmir with an elaborate maze of razor wire that changes configuration several times a day

AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan





India has covered Kashmir's main city with a complicated maze of barbed wire that cuts through neighborhoods and regularly changes its layout to control the population as part of a crackdown in the region, The Associated Press reported.

India last week voted to revoke two articles in its constitution that guaranteed the state of Jammu and Kashmir's right to make its own laws and prevent outsiders from buying property in the region.

The wire has been accompanied by a curfew and an internet and phone blackout, as well as armed police, steel barricades, drones, and helicopters.

One expert told the AP the maze was designed to "psychologically break people and teach them that they're not in control of their own bodies." Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir, has accused India of "ethnic cleansing."

India is controlling people in Kashmir during its unprecedented lockdown by using barricades, armed police, and an elaborate maze of razor wire that changes configuration several times a day.

The state's main city, Srinagar, has now been covered with a maze of razor wire and steel barricades, with authorities changing the entrances and exits multiple times a day and leaving residents confused, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

It also imposed a curfew and a communications blackout that shut off internet and phone access.

Kashmir

AP Photo/ Dar Yasin

The elaborate network, which cuts through neighborhoods and blocks some roads, has a one-way system that prevents people from returning home in the same direction they'd traveled, the AP said.

One resident, Zameer Ahmed, told the AP that the wire network was "so vast, so expansive," adding that "the entire Srinagar city has been knitted in razor wire to seek our silence and obedience."

Kashmir

AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan

The wire is accompanied by armed soldiers in riot gear, as well as helicopters patrolling overhead, the AP reported.

The city's population is mostly Muslim, and many residents are concerned that India's recent moves will lead to an influx of Hindus, altering the cultural and religious makeup of the city.

One resident told the AP that India's system was the "smartest blockade" he had seen in the region over 30 years. He said it was less violent than other efforts but still prevented people from voicing their opposition.

"If you must, they also allow you to venture out of home, yet they've throttled our voice by such a sophisticated blockade," he said.