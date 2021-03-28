India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

Vikas Pandey - BBC News, Delhi
·7 min read
Shikha Goel
Shikha Goel was diagnosed with breast cancer three months ago

When 37-year-old Shikha Goel was diagnosed with breast cancer three months ago, life came to a grinding halt.

The Delhi-based founder of fashion label Ilk had to reorganise everything around her.

Her work, her friends and her future plans momentarily took a backseat.

The initial shock was too much to handle, but she picked herself up and decided to fight the disease with support from her family and friends.

She launched a social media initiative to encourage more women to routinely get screened for breast cancer. What followed was an urgent surgery and prolonged rounds of chemotherapy.

She visited hospitals several times in the first month and "it was all going fine". But then the number of Covid-19 cases started rising in several states, including Delhi.

She frantically began scouring the internet for information on Covid-19 and cancer. Soon she realised that she was at higher risk of infection and, if she caught the virus, the consequences could be dangerous.

The possibility of a "double whammy" frightened her, but also strengthened her precautionary measures while visiting hospitals.

She says vaccination is the more "secure way" of keeping Covid away, but she can't get the jab because she is not eligible for it.

And she is not alone - India has tens of thousands of young patients who are in the high risk category and need vaccination urgently.

Shikha Goel
She says the the government should allow vaccination for younger people who are in the high risk category

But India is yet to allow people under the age of 45 to get vaccinated even if they are diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, which makes them more vulnerable to a Covid infection.

This was "heart-breaking" for Shikha, who contacted several hospitals to get vaccinated but wasn't successful. She says she will keep trying "to check with different hospitals until she finds a way out".

"I am doing well in beating the dreaded cancer and I am on the mend, but the risk of Covid doesn't let me sleep," she says.

She still has several rounds of chemotherapy left, which can only happen in hospitals where the risk of getting Covid is high.

And cancer patients like her are especially vulnerable.

The European Society For Medical Oncology has advised governments across the world that cancer patients should be prioritised - irrespective of their age - during Covid vaccination drives.

A study published in Nature has also advised countries to prioritise vaccination for specific cancers.

Several countries like the UK have been prioritising high-risk groups such as patients with specific cancers. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended vaccination for people (16-64) with underlying medical conditions, which increases the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from Covid-19.

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Delhi, India, 26 March 2021.
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Delhi, March 2021

Prominent Indian oncologist Dr Ganapathi Bhat, who has treated hundreds of cancer patients, says it's concerning that the government has not allowed younger cancer patients to get vaccinated.

He says cancer patients are immunocompromised, they are at high risk for severe Covid-19 infection and outcomes include delayed recovery and higher mortality rates.

"Therefore, it is utmost priority to protect their health, so that they continue their treatment without interruption," he says.

Some have argued that a blanket permission to allow all cancer patients to get Covid jabs is not feasible.

Dr Bhat says patients of acute leukaemia and those undergoing stem cell transplant need expert advice before they can be vaccinated against Covid.

But doctors are not allowed to make that decision at the moment. Dr Bhat says treating oncologists should have the choice to prescribe Covid jabs to their younger patients after clinical evaluation.

Shikha says her doctor has advised her to get vaccinated "as soon as possible as he is really worried".

"The hunt for the vaccine has been draining," she says, adding that being diagnosed with cancer causes "unimaginable physiological stress".

"But not getting the vaccine has increased that stress a thousand times more. We deserve better care," she adds.

The Indian government on Tuesday opened vaccination for people between the age of 45 and 59, but it did not say anything about the high-risk category under the age of 45.

It said further relaxation would be announced when the current phase of the drive is complete.

A health worker collecting a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, on March 23, 2021 in Noida, India. (
India has been reporting a surge in its Covid caseload in recent weeks

Doctors agree that cancer patients are more at risk because hospital-acquired Covid-19 is a reality.

Dr Om Shrivastava, a prominent infectious diseases specialist, says that many patients suffering from life-threatening diseases have to visit hospitals for procedures like chemotherapy.

"They are always at risk of contracting Covid at hospitals and getting them vaccinated should be picked up urgently," he says.

But he also adds that he understands why the government did not include younger people with comorbidities in the first round of vaccination.

"Supply was limited initially and they had to calibrate," he says.

But now more than 50 million Indians have been given at least one dose of the vaccine, and Dr Shrivastava believes "now is the time to focus on vulnerable groups under the age of 45".

Dr Bhat agrees, adding that a separate policy has to be made for cancer patients which looks at critical issues like finding out the right interval needed between the two doses of the two vaccines - Covishield (AstraZeneca) and ingenious Covaxin - which have been approved in India.

A recent study by King's College London and Francis Crick Institute found that "antibody responses at week three, following the first dose of the vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) were only 39% and 13% in the solid and haematological cancers, compared to 97% in those without cancer".

A nurse wearing PPE
Healthcare workers are worried about another wave

But the study found that when the same patients were given the second dose of the jab three weeks after the first one, "the immune response improved significantly for solid cancer patients with 95% of them showing detectable antibodies within just two weeks".

"By contrast, those who did not get a vaccine boost at three weeks did not see any real improvement," it concluded.

India has recently increased the interval between the two jabs from 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks, but there is no separate policy for high-risk patients in any age group at the moment.

And it's not just young cancer patients who require urgent vaccination. India has tens of thousands of chronic kidney disease patients who also require frequent hospital visits for dialysis.

Professor A Fathahudeen, who heads the pulmonology department at the Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala state, says he saw many such patients pick up the coronavirus infection from hospitals during the first wave of the pandemic in June.

"Such patients [who are under the age of 45] need to be prioritised urgently. Not many can afford getting dialysis at home, and we can't leave them to their fate, they need our help," he says.

"I can argue that a 30-year-old cancer or chronic kidney disease patient is as much at risk as a 50-year-old manageable diabetes patient."

Sarath KB, 33, is one such patient. He requires three dialysis sessions per week and the risk of getting Covid worries him.

"I want the government to open up vaccination for high-risk patients - irrespective of age groups," he says.

Shikha agrees.

"We can only worry about one thing at a time, give us a fighting chance against Covid."

Read more stories by Vikas Pandey

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Banner
Banner

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Care home workers may have to sign new contracts to get mandatory Covid vaccines

    Hundreds of thousands of care home workers could have to sign new contracts as part of a bid to force them to get the Covid jab, ministers have admitted. Ministers are concerned that only around two-thirds of care home workers have agreed to receive a jab. Last week, The Telegraph disclosed that care home workers could be required by law to have a vaccine under a historic legal change. An announcement from Boris Johnson could come as early as next week. Ministers feel compelled to act amid alarm at the low take-up of vaccines among staff in care homes, where many of those most at risk from Covid live. Only around a quarter of care homes in London, and half in some parts of England, have reached the level of vaccination among staff and residents deemed safe by government scientists.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Have Strong Feelings About Jackson and April Reuniting in Season 17

    In case you didn't already know, this is a major development.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.

  • Finally There’s Good News for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'I'll show you what patriotism looks like': Ohio official bares chest, reveals scars to decry anti-Asian racism

    A township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb stunned those gathered for the regular meeting by unbuttoning his shirt – to send a message about racism.

  • Marijuana takes center stage in New Mexico special session

    New Mexico lawmakers are embarking on an unusual legislative session that may focus entirely on the legalization of recreational marijuana. Efforts at legalizing the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older faltered during the regular annual session that ended March 20, amid divergent views about government oversight of a lucrative market. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called back legislators to the Statehouse to hammer out an agreement on thorny issues of tax rates on pot sales, precautions against child access and court procedures for reversing past cannabis convictions.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil

    Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity. Having glimpsed the abyss, there is growing recognition shutdowns are no longer avoidable -- not just among experts, but also many mayors and governors. Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who sought to stave off economic doom.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • A trans woman said she was stopped by airport security after scanners flagged her body parts as 'an anomaly'

    Rosalynne Montoya, a trans model and activist, said gendered body scans at airport security checkpoints make travel distressing for trans people.

  • The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ its might are officially over

    The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ on the world stage are clearly now over. That maxim, espoused by Deng Xiaoping, China's leader from 1978 to 1989, advocated concealing the nation's might from the world and going about its business quietly. Today the reverse is true. Beijing’s sanctions against the UK and EU - targeting MPs, academics, even legal groups - show the regime of Xi Jinping will not tolerate dissent from anyone, anywhere. The signs of a fresh approach to critics of China, both at home and abroad, have been piling up. There was the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong, criminalising dissent within the territory but also - ominously - said to apply globally. Foreign media outlets including the Telegraph have come under attack from Beijing for coverage of China that doesn’t align with the official narrative. Just this week, foreign brands including Burberry and H&M were hit by a state-orchestrated boycott after they stopped sourcing cotton from Xinjiang over forced labour concerns. Why the sudden surge of aggression? China is the fastest growing power in the world, and Beijing is tired of being criticised and bullied by the West. The regime's tit-for-tat sanctions show China's leaders now consider themselves powerful enough to fight back against the old powers of the West – the underlying message being, ‘anything you can do, we can do too.’ “The days when foreign powers could force China open its doors with cannons are long gone; also gone are the days when several so-called scholars and media could unscrupulously malign China in collusion without being punished,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying declared this week. So China is flexing its muscles to challenge a rules-based world order set by the West in a campaign to be treated as an equal. It plays well at home.

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • Calls to boycott Coca-Cola after Biden called Georgia's planned voting restrictions 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    The pressure comes after the omnibus bill of voter restrictions put forward by Republican lawmakers in Georgia was signed on Thursday.

  • China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

  • Halle Berry calls out 'disgusting' racist comments made by a New York radio host who compared her skin to toast

    The radio segment on Buffalo's 97 Rock mentioned Halle Barry alongside other Black women, including Serena Williams and Gayle King.

  • How Dennis Schroder's chase-down block changed Lakers' fate

    Dennis Schroder blocked a fastbreak layup by Cleveland's Darius Garland that changed the momentum to help the Lakers snap a four-game losing streak.

  • U.S. will issue proposal to preserve program for 'Dreamer' immigrants: DHS

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it will issue a proposed rule to preserve and fortify a program for immigrants, nicknamed "Dreamers," who are living illegally in the United States after entering as children. President Joe Biden issued a memo on Jan. 20, his first day in office, that directed the agency and the U.S. attorney general to maintain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects Dreamer immigrants from deportation. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a bill providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the deeply divided Senate.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

    China and Iran, both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance. "Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of strategic partnership and China seeks to comprehensively improve relations with Iran," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted by Iran's state media as telling his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. "Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic," Wang said ahead of the televised signing ceremony.