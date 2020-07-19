India coronavirus: 'Our neighbours made us Covid-19 pariahs'

Last week, a bedridden retiree living with his wife in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) began feeling feverish with a bit of tightness in his chest - tell-tale signs of Covid-19.

Satya Deo Prasad, 68, had possibly picked up the infection from his visits to a local hospital to get dialysis for his failing kidneys.

His daughter, based some 1,900km (1,180 miles) away in the western city of Pune, called a Kolkata helpline for an ambulance to pick her father up and take him to the hospital.

After three hours, an ambulance arrived. It carried no attendant and the driver parked it some distance away from Mr Deo's house and refused to go any further.

Over the telephone, Alka Prasad begged the driver to pick her father up from the house, telling him that her 62-year-old mother was in no state to bring him to the vehicle. But to no avail.

"I am not going to touch a Covid 'body'," the driver said flatly. "He will have to come out and walk into the ambulance."

The panic-stricken daughter called the helpline again, which sent another ambulance with volunteers and picked up Mr Deo later that evening.

"It took a full day to take him to hospital. Stigma attached to the disease was the primary reason," Ms Prasad told me.

With more than one million reported infections, India has the world's third-largest case load of Covid-19. As the virus spreads, so do fear and stigma, inflicting the rich and the poor, and pervading cities and villages.

"Fear and stigma have devoured us," says M Mitra, a Kolkata-based homemaker whose father had tested positive for the disease.

Official posters warn of 'danger ahead' while signposting containment zones More

At the receiving end of the stigma are people who have been infected and recovered from the disease, health workers and doctors. The United Nations says "fears, rumours and stigma" are key challenges accompanying Covid-19 globally.

In India, social stigma around the disease has led to people being labelled and discriminated against. It has forced people to hide illness, avoid tests and delay hospitalisation, often with fatal consequences. Stigma attached to quarantine has meant that people returning from isolation are often treated as outcasts. In April an incident involving an Indian Islamic organisation, Tablighi Jamaat, caused massive outrage and led to reports of Islamophobia across the country.

Such social pressure can have catastrophic consequences.

Hours after the death of her husband from Covid-19 in early July, a homemaker in Siliguri in West Bengal picked up her two children, hailed an auto-rickshaw and got off at near the nearest railway track. There, they tried to kill themselves by throwing themselves in front of a moving train, before being rescued by locals.

In many parts of their town, authorities had marked houses with Covid-19 patients by putting up bamboo barricades in front. In other parts, they put up signs like "Danger, Covid ahead", pointing to houses with patients. "The virus is like a death sentence for many. They believe if the disease doesn't kill you, the stigma will," says Abhijit Chowdhury, a physician who runs Covid Care Network, comprising a group of volunteers and a helpline to tackle stigma.

Quarantine stickers outside homes in cities and towns prominently display the name of resident patients. "Nowhere in the world are such things done. We need a movement against stigmatisation," Dr Ambarish Satwik, a Delhi-based surgeon says.

A doctor working in a Covid-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital told me bodies were piling up because relatives were refusing to collect them due to fear of contracting the infection. At crematoriums in Delhi, priests have complained that some relatives do not tell them that the deceased had died of Covid-19.

Twenty-six-year-old Amrita Panda learnt about Covid-related social exclusion the hard way after four members of her family were infected in May. Most of them had mild symptoms and were quarantined at home in Howrah, a suburb of Kolkata.