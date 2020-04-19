India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?

Thyrocare, a private diagnostic laboratory in India, had just started testing for Covid-19, when the Supreme Court ordered all tests to be carried out free.

“We thought the order would say the rich would pay, and the government would pay for the poor,” says Arokiaswamy Velumani, Thyrocare’s founder.

At 4,500 rupees ($59; £47), it’s not a cheap test. But the court did not clarify if and how private labs would be reimbursed. Panic stricken, some, including Thyrocare, put testing on hold.

An anxious federal government petitioned the court to reconsider - which it did.

According to the new order, issued on 13 April, the government will reimburse private labs for testing the 500 million people covered by a flagship public health insurance scheme. The rest would have to pay.

But the volte-face sparked a bigger question: can India scale up testing for Covid-19 if it’s not free?

A steep price tag

India's numbers - 15,712 active cases and 507 deaths - are relatively low for a country of 1.3bn. Many believe this is because it's still testing too little - as of Sunday there had been 3,86,791.

But scaling up is a challenge. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved only one homegrown testing kit so far, imports are delayed because of a global surge in demand, and the protective gear and medical staff required to conduct tests are in short supply. Also the sheer size of India’s population, and the resources needed to reach every corner of the country, is daunting.

All of this has made testing expensive. It’s free at government hospitals and labs - and for months they were the only ones permitted to even test for coronavirus. But soon private players were roped in to support India’s underfunded and struggling public health system.

Doctors and other medical staff seen in PPE outside emergency ward on day nineteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, on April 12, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The government capped the price of a test at 4,500 rupees at home, or 3,500 rupees in a hospital, based on the recommendations of an expert committee including heads of private health firms.

But the figure, says Malini Aisola, from the All India Drug Action Network, a health sector watchdog, is "arbitrary". One virologist said when he calculated the cost, it worked out to around 700 rupees.

"If the private sector was part of the process of deciding the cost, the government should release the breakdown,” argues Ms Aisola.

But private lab owners say it’s a fair price. “The supply chains are clogged - everyone is working on advance payments,” says Zoya Brar, founder and CEO of Core Diagnostics.

She says that the basic RT-PCR test kit - widely used to diagnose HIV and influenza - costs around 1,200 rupees. And this is supplemented with an extraction kit, used to pull DNA and RNA, another kind of genetic code, from the sample.

“This is in short supply and when it’s available, we’re getting it for around 1,000 rupees, which is a blessing.” And then, she adds, there are the overheads - personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff; employees’ salaries; and the cost of running the lab overall.

Indian paramilitary soldiers from the Central Reserve Police Force manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits at their camp.

Thyrocare's Dr Velumani says he is also paying higher salaries than usual because staff are being pressured to stop working by their families who are scared they may contract the virus.

The case for free testing

Right now, Indians are getting tested only if a doctor advises them to do so. But the long wait at government hospitals, and the prohibitive cost at private ones, could deter even those with symptoms from showing up.