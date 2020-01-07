India Could Become the Next Breeding Ground for Radicalism

India is reeling from protests all across the country against an ill-advised and communally divisive law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi. The political images coming out of India speak of a nation in turmoil. Students, minorities and activists are protesting across the country. At the same time, police brutality is shamelessly on display and social media is awash with gory images of violence, marches and protests. This is the present reality. And this reality is the consequence of a series of events and developments that are unraveling and reversing recent gains made by India.

Three Pillars of Prominence

India has made amazing economic progress since the 1990s. Annual GDP growth rates were in the range of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent. Hundreds of millions of people came out of poverty and the world’s biggest democracy also became one of the world’s biggest economies. India’s international image also transformed and more and more nations began to look to it for leadership. The United States, in particular, began courting India and Washington began imagining New Delhi as a partner in the management of the global order and a potential ally against rising China.

India’s rise to global prominence is built on three pillars—democracy, secularism, and economic growth. India’s vibrant democracy, with a reasonably free press, complex elections, and strong civil society, allowed the United States and European leaders to talk of shared values between India and the West. This is a claim that could not be made with regards to India’s geopolitical rivals, Pakistan and China. India’s secular ethos further cemented its liberal democratic credentials, which are necessary to share leadership on the global stage.

