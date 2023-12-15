India Court Allows Survey of Mosque in New Muslim-Hindu Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- A provincial court in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has agreed that a survey can be carried out at the centuries-old Shahi Idgah mosque to determine whether it was built over a Hindu temple, according to one of the lawyers in the case.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Allahabad High Court allowed the plea by Hindu parties for the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey, said Vishnu Shankar Jain, a lawyer representing one of the parties in the suit. The court said the modalities of the survey will be decided in a hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.

Hindu parties to the litigation claim that the 17th century Mughal-era mosque in Mathura was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Krishna.

The dispute is the third of its kind after similar cases in Ayodhya and Varanasi, where Hindu groups have used the courts to claim locations for temples. In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open a temple in January dedicated to the Hindu god Ram on the site where a centuries-old mosque once stood, fulfilling a pledge made by his party.

The Allahabad High Court in August also allowed a scientific survey to be carried out at a 17th century mosque in Varanasi to determine if it was built over a Hindu temple.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.