India Covid-19: Fact-checking misleading claims on oxygen treatments

·4 min read
Queue of people outside oxygen supplier
Oxygen for treating Covid is increasingly hard to find in India, with long queues forming to refill cylinders

As India battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic, its healthcare system has come under severe strain.

Hospitals are experiencing shortages of oxygen for patients and, as people try to get hold of their own supplies, online misinformation has been spreading.

It includes misleading claims about ways to treat falling oxygen levels - one of the symptoms of Covid-19.

We've been looking at some of these.

A nebuliser cannot supply oxygen

A video has been widely shared on social media of a doctor claiming that a nebuliser - a small medical device for delivering a fine spray of a drug to patients - can be used in place of an oxygen cylinder.

In the video, which has been circulated on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, he can be seen demonstrating how to use it, explaining in Hindi that "our environment has enough oxygen that this (nebuliser) can provide".

Nebulisers, designed to deliver inhaled medication, cannot provide oxygen to Covid patients
Nebulisers, designed to deliver inhaled medication, cannot provide oxygen to Covid patients

He goes on to say: "All you need is a nebuliser, and you can draw oxygen from it."

The hospital named in the post - near the capital, Delhi - has distanced itself from the claim in the video, saying the use of a nebuliser has not been backed by "evidence or scientific study".

Other medical experts have also pointed out that the technique is totally ineffective in supplying additional oxygen.

After the video was widely shared, the doctor who'd appeared in it responded to the criticism by releasing another video clip, stating that he had been "misunderstood."

He said he did not mean to suggest that nebulisers could replace oxygen cylinders, but he didn't explain why he'd said that you could get oxygen from them.

The original video continues to be widely circulated and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi even used a screenshot from it in a recent address.

It was displayed while Mr Modi said that "many doctors are sharing information through social media, consulting through phone and WhatsApp", although the audio was not used.

Herbal remedies don't work and can be dangerous

India's social media platforms have been inundated with messages suggesting various herbal home remedies for treating the symptoms of Covid-19, such as falling oxygen levels.

One widely shared "remedy" suggests a mix of camphor, clove, carom seeds and eucalyptus oil will be beneficial in maintaining oxygen levels while suffering from the virus.

Screengrab of doctor promoting herbal remedy for oxygen NO EVIDENCE
Screengrab of doctor promoting herbal remedy for oxygen NO EVIDENCE

There is no evidence that this can help people who are infected.

A video promoting this mixture, presented by a doctor of Indian traditional Ayurvedic medicine, has been shared on Facebook more than 23,000 times, as well as on WhatsApp.

In fact, camphor oil, widely used in skin creams and ointments, is potentially harmful if consumed internally.

The US Centers for Disease Control warns that camphor vapour inhalation could cause poisoning.

Lemons aren't the answer either

A senior Indian politician and businessman recently claimed two drops of lemon juice in the nose can increase oxygen saturation levels.

Screengrab of politician proposing lemon remedy - NO EVIDENCE
Screengrab of politician proposing lemon remedy - NO EVIDENCE

Vijay Sankeshwar said he suggested it to his colleagues whose oxygen levels were low and "within half an hour, their oxygen levels rose from 88% to 96%". He went on to say that 80% of India's oxygen shortage could be solved by using this remedy.

There is no evidence, however, of this treatment having any effect on oxygen saturation levels in the blood.

And neither are "magic" deep breaths

India's most popular yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, has been appearing on news channels and has videos on his YouTube channel which he claims show you how to increase oxygen levels at home.

In the video, he says "there's a hue and cry about oxygen in the entire country, but I'll show you magic", while wearing a device to measure blood-oxygen levels on one of his fingers.

Yoga Guru gives home remedy to increase oxygen saturation
Yoga Guru gives home remedy to increase oxygen saturation

In the video, which has had more than 300,000 views on his YouTube channel, he demonstrates breathing exercises in which he holds his breath in the sitting position and shows his blood oxygen levels falling to well below the recommended safe level.

But then he says: "Take two deep breaths, you'll get the oxygen (back into your blood), it's there in abundance (in the environment)."

While practising yoga is generally good for your health, in cases where oxygen saturation levels fall because of a medical condition such as Covid-19, medical oxygen (which is nearly 100% pure oxygen) is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"If the oxygen levels are low, if they're low for a long time, if it's not treated, then the cells themselves stop to work well. Again, the life-saving treatment here then is medical oxygen," says the WHO's Dr Janet Diaz.

Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Recommended Stories

  • Princess Charlotte shows long locks in new image for her sixth birthday

    The Duchess of Cambridge took a picture of her daughter smiling in a floral dress.

  • Kate Middleton Released a Sweet New Photo of Princess Charlotte for Her 6th Birthday

    There's a reason she and William did not put it on their Kensington Palace social media accounts though.

  • COVID-19 Supplies Headed for India Prepared at US Air Force Base

    Additional pallets of oxygen cylinders were packaged to leave Travis Air Force Base in California on April 28, headed for India, where a second wave of coronavirus has seen hospitals struggle.The White House said the US would supply India with more than $100 million worth of “urgent relief.”Officials said aid flights would begin arriving in India on April 29, carrying, besides oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccine manufacturing supplies, and rapid diagnostic tests.The US Department of Defense shared footage of the “brand-new, high-quality supplies” in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at the base in Solano County, California. Officials said the donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks, and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits would be transported to India aboard a US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • Indian Scientists Beg Modi to Stop Hiding the COVID Data

    Adnan Abidi via ReutersMore than 350 scientists in India have signed a petition begging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly release crucial COVID-19 data in a desperate attempt to mitigate the spread and predict the next surge.Some fear that Modi’s desire to keep such vital information on variants, tests carried out, recovered patients, and vaccine efficacy secret suggests that the 18.7 million cases reported and 208,330 deaths might be a radical understatement of the scale of the problem.India logged an astonishing 386,452 new cases Friday as fresh appeals for more space and firewood for cremations compounded the lack of hospital beds and oxygen. The petition asks Modi to release “granular” data, the Associated Press reports. That data could be used to help mitigate future surges to better prepare with hospital beds, oxygen, and even intensive care units. Without sufficient data, scientists are unable to do anything but stand by and watch the situation get worse.The appeal also blames Modi’s drive to make India self-reliant by importing medical raw materials rather than full vaccines and supplies, calling his government’s actions an obstacle. “Such restrictions, at this time, only serve to impede our ability to deal with COVID-19,” the appeal says, according to the AP. India’s army chief M.M. Naravane has also offered the use of military hospitals to help take pressure off public facilities, telling desperate families to go to nearby bases to ask for help in a move that Modi originally resisted.Starting Saturday, all Indian citizens over 18 will eligible for a vaccine where they are available. Health Minister Harash Vardhan said aid sent by 40 countries has started to take some pressure off the collapsed health system. On Friday, the first of the $100 million worth of supplies from the U.S. arrived, including a first shipment of the pledged 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and 1 million rapid antigen tests. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shailene Woodley Is Pretty in Pink at Kentucky Derby With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers enjoyed the Kentucky Derby with their friends on Saturday, May 1. See their fashionable looks below!

  • The COVID-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than the official 200,000 figure, experts say

    India's morgues are so overwhelmed that bodies have had to be cremated in makeshift pyres in parking lots.

  • India Covid: Delhi running out of space for cremations

    Police in India's capital ask for more cremation sites as a deadly second wave sweeps the country.

  • The risks unvaccinated Americans are weighing

    Joshua Smith, an 18-year-old former high school baseball player who beat the coronavirus back in May, doesn't particularly fear it, but he does fear side effects from the vaccine -- and he doesn't trust most sources that tell him otherwise. While Pyritz doesn't have the youthful confidence of Smith, she said she's willing to forgo the vaccine but stay isolated from people indefinitely.

  • India Covid: Why Indian bosses overseas are sending aid

    Why overseas Indian bosses are sending oxygen and medical supplies to Covid-stricken India.

  • Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

    A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could "possibly evade immune response" and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Reuters. Scientists are studying what led to the current surge in cases in India and particularly whether a variant first detected in the country, called B.1.617, is to blame. The World Health Organization has not declared the Indian variant a "variant of concern," as it has done for variants first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

  • Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19

    Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80% to help curb rising COVID-19 cases, the government said on Saturday. The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure. The controls will be reviewed on May 18, the government said in a statement endorsed by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the pandemic.

  • There’s a COVID-19 Crisis in India—and the Yoga Community Is Nowhere to be Found

    Many love their chai tea and vinyasa but are silent about Indians dying.

  • Royal fans face wait for Charlotte birthday pictures as Cambridges back football supporters' social media blackout

    Princess Charlotte turns six on Sunday, while the boycott continues.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Covid news – live: Deadline missed for travel ‘green list’ as ‘several’ variant cases found in east London

    Follow the latest updates and statistics

  • Jakob Poeltl with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics

    Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 04/30/2021

  • Mike Tindall admits it's 'nice to have a boy around' after being 'outnumbered' by daughters

    Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter, shared some updates on his newborn son.

  • Steelers trade up to select Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round

    The Steelers made a puzzling trade in the fifth round.

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philadelphia

    President Joe Biden visited an Amtrak train station on Friday to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal, saying the United States is "way behind" in improving its transportation grid and needs to do so to keep up with China. Biden spent time on an Amtrak car at Philadelphia's 30th Street train station before climbing down to give remarks. It was a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington.

  • Packers take Ohio St C Josh Myers, Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

    Josh Myers relishes the possibility he could take over for an All-Pro center. Amari Rodgers hopes he gets the chance to run pass patterns for the league’s reigning MVP. The Green Bay Packers spent Friday's portion of the NFL draft selecting Myers in the second round and trading up seven spots to take Rodgers in the third round.