India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·7 min read
Santosh and Tunna Sethi
Santosh and Tunna Sethi left their families in eastern India to work in Mumbai a decade ago

"Will a lockdown happen again?"

Over a grainy video call from a grotty little room in the western Indian city of Mumbai, the Sethi brothers asked me this question, their voices trembling in nervousness.

More than a decade ago, Santosh and Tunna Sethi left their families and homes in the eastern state of Orissa, also called Odisha, in search of work. They arrived in Mumbai, more than 1,600km (994 miles) away.

Here, the brothers toiled in the shadows of the city's imposing skyscrapers that migrant workers build for the affluent. Ferrying cement, sand, bricks and stones, they earned 450 rupees ($6; £4.35) every day for eight hours of work. They lived, ate and slept in unfinished buildings, and sent most of their savings home to support their families.

Of India's more than 450 million migrants, 60 million are inter-state "labour" migrants, according to Chinmay Tumbe, the author of India Moving: A History of Migration. These workers are the backbone of the booming informal economies of India's cities. Despite contributing 10% to India's GDP, they are "socially and politically vulnerable", says Prof Tumbe.

"Will we have to return home? Do you have any information?" the Sethi brothers ask.

Fear has gripped them again.

Santosh and Tunna Sethi
The brothers live in construction sites where they work

With more than three million reported Covid-19 infections, the state of Maharashtra, which has Mumbai as its capital, is the stubborn epicentre of India's second wave of infections. The government has been warning of a full lockdown unless cases begin to fall.

On Tuesday it imposed stringent new restrictions to curb the virus spread, with only essential travel and services allowed until the end of April.

India's sweeping and badly-planned lockdown last year had forced more than 11 million migrant workers, including the Sethi brothers, to flee the big cities they worked in.

The bedraggled men and women had left on foot, on cycles, on supply trucks and later in trains. More than 900 of them died on their way home, including 96 who died in trains. The exodus was reminiscent of the flight of millions of refugees during India's bloody partition in 1947. Harsh Mander, a human rights activist, called it "probably the greatest humanitarian crisis" that many Indians had seen in their lifetime.

Now Mumbai is being ravaged by the virus again, and the brothers are on the edge. Memories of the lockdown last year are haunting them. The suspension of work and transport had left them stranded in the city for two months last year, and they had ended up begging for food.

"It was a really bad experience. A strange time it was," Santosh Sethi, 43, says.

Migrant workers
Mumbai's construction workers help build some of the world's most expensive real estate

The two were part of a group of 17 workers who lived at a construction site in Mumbai. When the lockdown was announced on 26 March last year, they found themselves stuck without much food and money. Their contractor gave them just 1,000 rupees, but it was not enough to sustain their food needs for more than a week.

Stepping outside was risky because the police were beating up people on the roads for breaking lockdown rules. On video calls from their worried families, they broke down. Hunger was the "biggest problem".

"We would be hungry a lot of the time. We ate once a day. The battle for food was intense," says Tunna Sethi, 40.

Scrounging for food, the brothers met people involved with a non-profit group providing meals to the migrants and homeless. Eventually Khaana Chahiye (Food Wanted) served 600,000 migrant workers like the Sethis, and supplied more than 4.5 million meals to the needy in Mumbai during last year's lockdown.

"They were coming and telling us they would die in the city and never see their families again. The Sethis came to us looking for food and wanting to return home," said Sujata Sawant, a social worker, who met the brothers when they were desperate last year.

Migrant workers
The Sethi brothers had to beg for food during the lockdown last year

Ms Sawant and her fellow workers prepared kits for the workers which included rice, lentils, oil, soap, spices, sugar, tea and salt to help them return to their abandoned work sites, have proper baths and cook food on their kerosene stoves.

Across the city, Ms Sawant said, employers and their contractors had switched off their phones and abandoned the workers. One worker turned up looking for soap, saying he had been bathing for 20 days without using one. Another said he was not able to access a public toilet for three days because he did not have the money to access a paid facility in his slum. Activists say local politicians were putting their images on food packets supplied by non-profits, pilfering rations to sell on the black market and often refusing to distribute in areas where they believed people did not vote for them.

The politics of hunger had hobbled efforts. "We found people were being often discriminated on the basis of religion, gender, caste, and language while distributing food during the lockdown," Neeraj Shetye of Khaana Chahiye told me.

Two months after struggling in Mumbai, the Sethi brothers were sent home in a plane chartered by a group of lawyers to send stranded workers home. They reached the airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital, at 8am. For the next five hours, they found no food or transport to take them home to Ganjam, 140km away.

"The officials treated us like dogs. They threw some biscuit packets at us, saying you have come from a place of disease," Tunna Sethi said.

Late in the evening they reached Ganjam, where they met their families after a 14-day quarantine in a school. The government gave them 2,000 rupees to help them restart their lives. But the money soon ran out.

Five brothers shared the family's one-acre plot, so all the food they grew went into family kitchens. For a few months, Santosh Sethi laboured on a neighbour's farm for 350 rupees a day. Some of the other returnees worked on government road works and a jobs guarantee programme to earn a living. Months went by like this.

Then in January this year, their contractor called. The pandemic appeared to be easing off, cases were falling and work was resuming at construction sites. The brothers took a packed train to make a two-day journey to Mumbai.

The Sethi brothers
The brothers are anxious about their future as fresh restrictions loom over Mumbai

This time their workplace was a block of 16-storey unfinished apartments on the outskirts of the city. One contractor still owes them some wages from last year. Anyway, there was no increase in per day rates. The brothers didn't have much of a choice, and began working.

They started sending money to their families: over the years, their earnings had paid for their children's private school fees, parents' medicines, a small concrete home which has an asbestos roof.

I asked them if they felt as helpless as last year with fresh restrictions looming large. The train and bus stations in Mumbai have begun to fill up with panicky workers, trying to return home.

"Nobody cares for us. Can you help me get my pending wages from my contractor?" Tunna Sethi asked me. "I am a diabetic, I need to buy medicines. I have more expenses than my brother."

Santosh Sethi chimed in. Theirs is a world full of anxieties and uncertainties. And fear of hunger looms large.

"We are scared. Nothing like last year will happen again, right? If it does, you have to help us return home."

Recommended Stories

  • For Indians living on the margins, the fear of a lockdown is greater than that of Covid-19

    The biggest fear for a vast section of India’s population is not the virus at all. For working-class Indians, particularly daily-wage earners, the scariest part of this second wave is the possibility of another lockdown.

  • India's Cipla doubles remdesivir production to meet 'unprecedented' demand

    India's Cipla Ltd has doubled production of COVID-19 medication remdesivir to help meet "unprecedented demand" as the country battles a massive second wave of infections, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. India has overtaken Brazil as the world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country after the United States, having administered about 107 million vaccine doses among a population of 1.4 billion. On Sunday, the country banned the export of anti-viral drug remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients to deal with crippling shortages of the medication in many parts.

  • Officially, India Has the World’s Second-Worst COVID-19 Outbreak. Unofficially, It’s Almost Certainly the Worst

    India just overtook Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. But experts say the real numbers are far higher

  • COVID-19 fallout threat 'will ripple through the world for years,' new intel report finds

    The U.S. intelligence community warned in a new report that fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will "ripple through the world for years" and is likely to escalate existing challenges posed by America’s adversaries -- a sign of the challenges that lie ahead as the nascent Biden administration seeks to stem the virus’ spread and reassert America’s role as a global leader. The Annual Worldwide Threat Assessment, which provides lawmakers and the American people with a vast landscape of threats to the U.S. homeland, found that the "far-reaching effects" of the pandemic, which "extend well beyond global health to the economic, political, and security spheres," may present the governments of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, an opportunity to "advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies."

  • Who Will Star on ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons 3 and 4? The Books Focus on These Siblings

    Netflix dropped some big “Bridgerton” news that’s got the ton buzzing Tuesday, revealing that the hit Shonda Rhimes romance series has received early renewals for Seasons 3 and 4. Now even though those two are a ways away, as production has just begun on Season 2, TheWrap thought that because many of you took Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page’s exit ahead of the second season pretty hard, it would be a good idea to prepare our dear readers for the most likely candidates to take over as leads for “Bridgerton’s” third and fourth season. And for those answers we look to the Julia Quinn novel series on which “Bridgerton” is based. As you probably know by now, Page’s Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is not appearing on Season 2, but the reason for that is because he’s no longer the leading man, as the love story of Simon and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was tied up pretty neatly at the end of Season 1. (Though the door is still open for him to return in future seasons.) Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix This is in line with the books, as the first book in Quinn’s series, “The Duke and I,” focuses on Daphne and Simon’s courtship. Then the second book, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” moves on to Daphne’s eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), and his search for a wife. Netflix Rhimes and “Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen have the same plan for their seasons of “Bridgerton,” with Season 2, which has just begun production, set to focus on Anthony as its leading man and adding new cast members, including “Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley, who will star alongside Bailey in Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” playing Kate Sharma, the main love interest for Anthony. So then where do we go in the already set Seasons 3 and 4 of “Bridgerton”? Well, the most likely stars for those seasons, based on the book series, are two more of Daphne’s brothers: Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) for Season 3 (based on the book “An Offer From a Gentleman”) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for Season 4 (based on “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”). Also Read: Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Departure Makes Sense if You Read the Books Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on plot details for Seasons 3 and 4. So if “Bridgerton” gets an eight-season run, the likely scenario is it would move on to cover the love lives of the four youngest Bridgerton siblings in order: Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). In case you were wondering, here is the full list of Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels with their corresponding sibling. As you can see, Daphne kicks things off, though she is the fourth-born Bridgerton, and the rest of the siblings’ stories are told in chronological birth order. Also Read: John Oliver Uses the National Debt to Explain Regé-Jean Page's Absence From 'Bridgerton' Season 2 (Video) Daphne – Book 1, “The Duke and I” Anthony – Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me” Benedict – Book 3, “An Offer From a Gentleman” Colin – Book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” Eloise – Book 5, “To Sir Phillip, With Love” Francesca – Book 6, “When He Was Wicked” Gregory – Book 8, “On the Way to the Wedding” Hyacinth – Book 7, “It’s in His Kiss” If TheWrap’s dear readers would like to find out more about what Van Dusen is planning for Season 2 — and beyond — they can head over here. Read original story Who Will Star on ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons 3 and 4? The Books Focus on These Siblings At TheWrap

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

    With Lonzo Ball out, Zion Williamson has initiated the Pelicans' offense with great success, scoring 37 and 38 points in his past two games.

  • How to get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties four days after her husband's death -PA Media

    The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain, the report added. Philip, who had been at the queen's side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, married Elizabeth in 1947.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Facebook took down the official page of the small French town of Bitche, then restored it after being called out

    The page was taken down on March 19, per local media, so officials created a new one named after the town's postal code: Mairie 57230.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Photo of dad sleeping on hospital floor goes viral

    ‘Kudos to single moms. I have a husband who cooks, cleans, does diapers and baths, and I’m still exhausted’

  • Estate agent's hi-tech house tour exposes personal data

    House listing on Rightmove reveals "treasure trove of private data".

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘I can’t accept that’: Daunte Wright’s parents hit out at ‘mistake’ explanation for son’s death

    ‘That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years,’ says Aubrey Wright

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • McConnell: Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan ‘a grave mistake’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a Biden administration plan to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September is a “grave mistake” that would abandon the allied global fight against terrorism.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business