India Covid: Economy sees record growth during deadly wave

·2 min read
Shoppers at Sarojini Nagar market amid the Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India.
Shoppers at Sarojini Nagar market amid the Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India.

India's economy rebounded at a record rate in the three months to the end of June even as a devastating second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

Looser pandemic curbs allowed for more economic activity compared to the country's first nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 20.1% for the April to June quarter compared to a year earlier.

During the same period last year, India's economy shrank by 24%.

The Indian government's chief economic adviser KV Subramanian pointed to private investments and consumer spending for helping to boost the so-called 'V-shaped' recovery.

A V-shaped recovery is considered to be a sharp downturn which quickly bottoms out, followed by a sharp rebound.

Manufacturing and construction also drove growth, according to India's statistics ministry.

The Indian economy shrank by 7.3% in its last financial year. It has been among the world's major economies to be hit hardest by the pandemic.

The jump in GDP during the April to June quarter missed a forecast by the country's central bank of 21.4% growth for the period.

Some analysts said this would make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more likely to keep stimulus measures in place until at least the end of this year.

While many advanced economies around the world have provided huge amounts of stimulus to fuel spending, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised investment in infrastructure, privatisation of state-owned businesses and tax reforms to drive growth.

Experts are optimistic that India will continue to post strong growth, although some key sectors are still not seeing a rebound.

Consumer spending - a major driver of growth - is also still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The risk of another wave of coronavirus infections and a sluggish vaccination programme could hamper momentum too, experts say.

Although India is Asia's largest economy, it remains smaller than it was before the pandemic.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian growth jumps in April-June, helped by looser pandemic curbs

    India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even while a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth of over 20% compared to a year earlier driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending. The expansion nevertheless fell short of the 21.4% predicted by the central bank, which some analysts said would make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more likely to retain its accommodative stance until at least year-end. Gross domestic product expanded 20.1% in April-June, the first quarter of India's fiscal year, compared with the same period a year earlier, driven mainly by manufacturing and construction, the statistics ministry said on Tuesday.

  • Indian economy grows by 20.1%, raising hopes of recovery

    India’s economy grew by 20.1% in the April-June quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it suffered a record contraction, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of an economic recovery. It was India’s fastest pace of growth since it began publishing quarterly gross domestic product figures in 1996, and was far higher than the January-March quarter, when the economy grew 1.6%. India’s economy, battered by the coronavirus and a monthslong nationwide lockdown, contracted 24.4% in the April-June quarter in 2020, pulling the country into recession.

  • Fed Now Risks Too-Slow Taper After Too Fast in 2013, Rajan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.One of the leading global critics of the Federal Reserve’s 2013 “taper tantrum” episode is now worried that the central bank could fall behind the curve as it gradually removes Covid-era monetary stimulus.“The Fed thinks it has time” to slow-walk the tightening process, especially given longer-term disinflationary forces like aging, automation and globalization, Raghuram Rajan said in a

  • How to Retire in the United Arab Emirates

    Once organized as separate sheikdoms, the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al-Quwain, are now a popular destination for expatriates. In fact, according to the Congressional Research Service, around … Continue reading → The post How to Retire in the United Arab Emirates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

    India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal diplomatic engagement since the hardline Islamist group took over Afghanistan. The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said. India has long had concerns about the Taliban because of the group's close ties to arch rival Pakistan.

  • Root urges England to be 'ruthless' against India in fourth Test

    England captain Joe Root has urged his team to produce a "ruthless" display in the fourth Test against India at the Oval starting Thursday.

  • Tight end Tanner Hudson among early Bucs cuts

    The Bucs’ roster reduction process has begun with tight end Tanner Hudson, safety Javon Hagan and cornerback Antonio Hamilton among those being cut. Others being released: inside linebacker Joe Jones, tight end Jerell Adams and linebacker Elijah Ponder. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon defensive tackle Kobe Smith also has been cut. A flurry of other cuts are expected to be ...

  • Iran plans new round of talks with Saudi Arabia -Iranian envoy

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran plans to hold a fourth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia in Iraq after the new Iranian government is set up, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad was quoted on Tuesday as saying. Iran and Saudi Arabia, leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. Iran confirmed publicly for the first time in May that it was in talks with Saudi Arabia, saying it would do what it could to resolve issues between them.

  • Doctor acquitted of molest: AGC will not take action against complainant

    The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will not be taking any action against a complainant who was said to have lied during her trial against a doctor accused of molesting her.

  • What Indian billionaires think about the future of the country’s economy

    Mukesh Ambani believes India's economic rebound will "surprise the world." Meanwhile, Gautam Adani expects India to be an over $15 trillion economy in the next two decades.

  • Why some Muslim women feel empowered wearing hijab, a headscarf

    World Hijab Day started in the U.S. and is one way women have asserted pride in wearing a headscarf. Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesFor people who would like to learn more about Islam, The Conversation is publishing a series of articles, available on our website or as six emails delivered every other day, written by Senior Religion and Ethics Editor Kalpana Jain. Over the past few years she has commissioned dozens of articles on Islam written by academics. These articles draw from that archive and ha

  • Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit

    Moise Kean is set to be the final piece of Juventus' post-Cristiano Ronaldo attack after the Italy forward completed his move from Everton on Tuesday.

  • ‘Selling a promise’: what Silicon Valley learned from the fall of Theranos

    The company’s collapse has changed the startup environment, but some say the industry still hasn’t faced a ‘true reckoning’ Madeleine Albright, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jack Ma attend a 2015 Clinton Global Initiative event in New York. Photograph: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic A charismatic young leader, billions of dollars in valuations and a technology that promised to change the world but failed to deliver: the meteoric rise and fantastic fall of the medical tech startup Theranos has been seen by many a

  • Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defense hike amid China worries

    Japan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday asked for a 2.6% increase over this year’s record budget as it seeks to further strengthen the country's military in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region. The ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen ($49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022, in what could be a record high if approved by the Finance Ministry and parliament later this year, after a nine-year consecutive increase. Japan’s concerns about China’s increasingly assertive military actions in the region, as well as Beijing’s growing tension with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States, were specifically noted in this year’s defense report adopted in July.

  • US draws Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico for World Cup qualifying

    USA Basketball will face Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. The Americans, who won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo but finished only seventh at the most recent Basketball World Cup two years ago, found out their qualifying opponents Tuesday when the draw was held at FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland. It will also be the first major tournament for USA Basketball with Grant Hill as managing director.

  • Judge orders hospital to treat Ohio Covid patient with ivermectin

    • Anti-parasitic drug used on horses can be dangerous• Jeffrey Smith, 51, to receive 30mg for three weeks One of the largest trials for ivermectin was halted earlier this month by a data safety monitoring board, because the drug proved no more effective than a placebo. Photograph: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock A judge in Ohio ordered a hospital to treat a Covid-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings from experts that the anti-parasitic drug has not proved effective against the

  • Exclusive-In call before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’

    In the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart before the Taliban seized control of the country, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither Biden nor Ashraf Ghani appeared aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the entire country falling to insurgents, a transcript reviewed by Reuters shows. On August 15, Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul. Since then, tens of thousands of desperate Afghans have fled and 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the frenetic U.S. military evacuation.

  • State stimulus checks arrive in Californians' bank accounts ahead of recall election

    The Newsom administration has announced that $600 stimulus payments are being delivered to millions of Californians as ballots are being cast on whether to recall the governor from office.

  • Trump Reveals His Master Plan for Afghanistan: We Should’ve ‘Let It Rot’

    Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told the conservative radio host Todd Starnes.