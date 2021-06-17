India Covid pandemic: Girl, 5, reunited with mother in Australia

Tiffany Wertheimer - BBC News
·4 min read
Drisya and her daughter Johannah
Reunited at last: Drisya and her daughter are now in quarantine together in Sydney

A five-year-old girl who was stuck in India for 18 months while her parents were in Australia has finally been reunited with her mother.

Johannah was visiting her grandparents in India when the pandemic struck and Australia's borders were closed.

The little girl flew into Sydney on Monday, and is now in quarantine with her mother, Drisya.

"Oh my god, it was so exciting, it's not something that can be described in words," Drisya told the BBC.

Drisya and Johannah's father, Dilin, had been trying desperately to bring their young daughter to Sydney, however cancelled flights and rules on unaccompanied minors prevented their reunion.

Through a Facebook support group dedicated to Australians stuck in India, they were introduced to a couple - Linda and Joby - who were planning to move to Sydney themselves, and offered to accompany Johannah on the flight.

"We got to know Linda over some weeks, and we trusted them," Drisya said, adding, "They both took care of my child, it was so nice of them, we would like to express our gratitude to them."

Linda and Joby also accompanied a second child on the Qatar flight, who was about the same age as Johannah.

Drisya and Dilin are not the only parents to turn to other families for help - Australian media has reported on a number of parents relying on people who have agreed to act as the child's guardian during the flight.

Parents with their young daughter
Johannah, 5, was visiting her grandparents in Kerala state when the pandemic saw borders closed and flights cancelled

Drisya, who had found it hard to sleep during the ordeal and often cried through the night, said the relief was enormous.

"I could see how much my child missed me, she was just clinging onto me - even now she doesn't leave me. It's been a long wait."

Only one parent is allowed to join unaccompanied children in quarantine, so Johannah will see her father when the 14-day isolation is finished.

And it seems he had better come with berries, because that is what Johannah is looking forward to the most. "In her imagination, Australia is a land of strawberries, she loves berries, so getting into Australia is like getting into a strawberry farm," Drisya laughed.

Unaccompanied children in India

At the start of June, updated figures from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) showed there were 203 minors in India separated from their parents - although some have since returned on repatriation flights.

Most of the children, like Johannah, have been living with extended family members.

Dilin described their struggle to be reunited at an Australian Senate committee hearing last month.

He said there was a lack of support from the government, and rules that were out of their control were preventing her from being with them, including her age - Johannah was too young to fly alone on both the government's repatriation flights and commercial flights.

They finally got her a seat on a chartered plane with a private company, however that flight was cancelled when the Australian government brought in a controversial ban on all arrivals from India - which has since been lifted.

With limited flights between the two countries, the couple did not want to risk flying back to India to be with Johannah, in case they could not return.

The family with Johanna
The family with Johanna

There has been widespread criticism of how the government has handled Australians stranded overseas - especially those who are vulnerable. The BBC has approached the DFAT for comment on this article.

Drisya told the BBC on Thursday, however, that in the past few weeks they had received more support, including a dedicated case worker who said they could get an expedited visa for Drisya's mother to fly from India to Australia with Johannah.

"But she isn't in a position to travel," Drisya explained, adding "there are many elements including the language barrier. That was our last option."

"The government is at least doing something now.... Hopefully they'll do much more. There are so many people who are still stranded in India."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank, Airline Sites Go Dark Briefly in Broad Internet Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- A plethora of websites operated by financial institutions, governments and airlines including Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. and Australia’s central bank went down briefly Thursday in the second global internet outage in as many weeks.Some of the outages, including those that affected Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., were linked to a failure at Akamai Technologies Inc., which helps clients manage web service

  • Texas Longhorns all-time record vs. the Atlantic Coast Conference

    Today, we will be looking at Texas' record against the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a bonus! You can see the Horns' all-time record here:

  • Murder-suicide not involved after 2 found dead in Spring

    When authorities arrived, they found that clothing and several guns had been tossed from the apartment. The bodies were discovered inside.

  • Hillary Clinton says those casting doubt on 2020 election results are ‘doing Putin’s work’

    “We never thought we had to worry about domestic enemies,” Hillary Clinton says

  • What the moral panic about ‘critical race theory’ is about

    The real reason Republicans want to ban schools from teaching CRT ‘Republicans are using “critical race theory” as a catch-all for any discussions of America’s past or present that have the potential to render their base uncomfortable.’ Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Whatever Republican politicians and rightwing media are referring to when they talk about “critical race theory”, it has little to do with critical race theory as an actual discipline. Developed in the 1970s and 80s by law professo

  • U.S. buys 200 million more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Moderna is currently conducting clinical trials testing a third booster shot of its authorized vaccine as well as an experimental one to protect against coronavirus variants. The U.S. government last August signed a $1.53 billion deal with Moderna for 100 million vaccine doses, with an option to buy 400 million more. U.S. President Joe Biden had set a goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, although the pace of vaccination has slowed significantly since April.

  • Young alligator found in man’s backpack during traffic stop, South Carolina cops say

    The alligator was confiscated by SC wildlife officers.

  • Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Message to "Ridiculously Special Human" Courteney Cox Proves They're BFFs

    While Friends fans know Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are BFFs, The Morning Show star reminded us once again with a tribute to the Cougar Town actress on her 57th birthday.

  • Foreigners Flood Canada’s Stock Market Amid Value Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are piling back into Canada’s $3.2 trillion stock market after a pandemic-driven exodus.The nation’s equities are on pace to record the highest foreign inflows since 2017, adding $22.7 billion as of the end of April, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Canada data. Overseas investors were net sellers in the past two years, partly because of a lack of large-cap technology stocks, the early winners of the Covid-19 pandemic.The S&P/TSX Composite

  • How to Celebrate Juneteenth

    Looking to commemorate the holiday? These are the traditional foods to make.

  • Dr. Fauci Has This Urgent Message For All Americans

    The coronavirus pandemic is not over, but we could all get back to normal faster if more people get vaccinated. That's particularly important as a new variant, dubbed Delta, is "more transmissible" and thus more dangerous to those who are not vaccinated (including young children). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to promote vaccines

  • 21 Ways to Make Your Space Into a Smart Home

    With great technology comes less responsibility Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Environmental groups are worried about new NC energy bill despite coal plant closures

    The energy legislation, which has been negotiated behind closed doors, requires Duke Energy to replace some coal plants with natural gas.

  • Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

    The move will add Guetta's body of work to the world's third-largest recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Known for his collaborations with artists such as Akon, Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta has 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name to date. Guetta, best known for revolutionizing the electronic dance music space in the early 2000s, has also worked with Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, and has won two Grammy Awards.

  • CureVac: Vaccine data are 'sobering,' full results in weeks

    The chief executive of CureVac said Thursday that interim results from late-stage testing of its coronavirus shot are “sobering,” but the German company aims to finish a final analysis within weeks that will determine whether it will still seek regulatory approval. CureVac announced late Wednesday that the vaccine had shown an efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 of any severity, according to a partial review of data from its trial involving 40,000 participants in Latin America and Europe. This is below the World Health Organization threshold of 50%.

  • Dad accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend after alleged assault, Michigan cops say

    The man was shot in the chest.

  • Charlotte Hornets hosted 6 players at pre-draft workout today, including a UNC star

    UNC and Winthrop will both have players at the Hornets’ pre-draft workout Thursday.

  • Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi goes yard in first at-bat since return from IL

    Adalberto Mondesi returned to the lineup but his solo home run wasn’t enough for the Royals to beat the Tigers

  • Capitol Police not adequately trained, equipped to handle violent mob on Jan. 6, IG tells Congress

    Inadequate training and equipment left U.S. Capitol Police officers ill-prepared to respond on Jan. 6 to a violent mob intent on blocking the certification of the presidential election, the Inspector General for the U.S. Capitol Police Department told lawmakers on Tuesday.

  • Chip shortage addressed by US-EU tech alliance

    The partnership will also see working groups looking at emerging technologies such as AI.