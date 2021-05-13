India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pallava Bagla (right) was infected three weeks after he was fully vaccinated
Pallava Bagla (right) was infected and hospitalised weeks after he was fully vaccinated

Three weeks after he had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a science journalist in Delhi developed high fever, a sore throat and a general feeling of discomfort.

On 22 April, Pallava Bagla tested positive for the coronavirus. Four days later, a chest scan showed his clear lungs turning white, a sign of infection.

As the fever persisted, he was admitted to hospital - eight days after his first symptoms.

At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, doctors put Mr Bagla, 58, through blood tests and administered steroids. As he had an underlying condition - diabetes - his blood sugar soared. Luckily, his oxygen levels never fell perilously low.

Before he left the hospital after eight days, doctors showed him a scan of the lungs of an unvaccinated, diabetic, male Covid-19 patient of his age, and compared it to his scan.

"The difference was clear. The doctors told me that if I had not taken the vaccine I would have probably landed up on the ventilator in critical care. Timely and full vaccination saved my life," Mr Bagla says.

Although India has fully vaccinated a paltry 3% of its 1.3 billion people, breakthrough cases - people contracting the infections two weeks after being fully vaccinated - appear to be rising.

People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021.
Only 3% of India's people have been fully vaccinated

Health workers - doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic workers - have borne the brunt of such infections so far. Mr Bagla appeared to be an exception to the rule, so scientists took swabs from his nose and throat to crack the genetic code of the virus which infected him.

The aim is find answers to a question scientists are grappling with: Are our existing vaccines - two in the case of India - protecting us enough from newer and often more transmissible variants of the coronavirus?

Coronavirus vaccines are indisputably effective. Although they don't prevent infection, they protect people against severe illness and death by even the most dangerous variants of the virus.

So "vaccine breakthrough infections" are not unexpected.

Of the 95 million people fully vaccinated in the US until 26 April, 9,045 developed breakthrough infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Eight hundred and thirty five (9%) were hospitalised and 132 (1%) died. Nearly a third of the hospitalised patients and 15% of the deaths were reported as "asymptomatic or not related to Covid-19".

Thanks to poor data, the evidence in India is still patchy.

There are reports of a rising number of breakthrough infections with a large number of healthcare workers infected after being fully vaccinated, and even a few deaths. But whether the infection directly caused the deaths is unclear.

A woman, who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, stands in front of a closed gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021.
Vaccination rates have slowed down because of a shortage of doses

Official figures claim two to four persons in every 10,000 vaccinated people in India have had a breakthrough infection. But the data appears to be incomplete: for three months those getting tested weren't asked whether they had been vaccinated.

Evidence from hospitals is mixed.

Dr Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of the Mayo Clinic in the US, says he spoke to two major state-run hospitals in Tamil Nadu in southern India and found that a very "small fraction" of their vaccinated workers had contracted the infection. "The few who had it had quickly recovered," he told me.

On the other hand, 60% of doctors in the intensive care unit in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, Delhi's largest Covid-19 hospital, were infected after being fully vaccinated, but none required hospitalisation, according to Dr Farah Husain, a critical care specialist. "Some of the members of their families got sick and needed hospitalisation," she said.

A study in another Delhi hospital, Fortis C-DOC, found 15 of 113 vaccinated health workers got the infection two weeks after the second dose. Fourteen of the cases were mild, and only one required hospitalisation.

"We are seeing a lot of breakthrough infections among health workers. But most of them are mild. Vaccines are blocking severe infection," says Dr Anoop Misra, a diabetologist and a co-author of the study.

A doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) inside a COVID-19 care center and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, India, 10 May 2021
India is reeling from a deadly second wave of infections

Swabs taken from six fully vaccinated healthcare workers who suffered from breakthrough infections in the state of Kerala were recently sequenced for a study.

Two of the patients had been infected by variants which had mutations that bypassed the body's immunity, but none of the cases developed severe disease, according to Dr Vinod Scaria, a leading geneticist and one of the study's authors.

Scientists say India needs much more data to check the prevalence of such infections in the general population, and to find out more about how the vaccines are working.

"The question that people are now frequently asking is whether it is true that a large number of people are getting re-infected after their vaccinations," says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist.

"Such anecdotal reports cause a lot of anguish in the minds of people who want to get vaccinated."

The bigger worry is that the daily vaccination rates in India are slipping and herd immunity appears to be far away. (Herd immunity happens when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease through vaccination or through the mass spread of the disease.) Vaccine reluctance can make matters worse.

Scientists say that India's deadly and uncontrolled second wave will make it easier for the virus to mutate, with the more contagious ones likely to escape the immunity offered by vaccines.

Sequencing to track viral mutations will remain the key to prepare for future waves of infection.

The bottom line, scientists say, is that vaccines - with varying degrees of efficacy - are protecting against severe disease and hospitalisation.

But since the fully vaccinated can still get infected and infect others, safeguards should not be lowered - masking up, avoiding crowded social gatherings and poorly-ventilated, air-conditioned workspaces - for a long time to come.

Double masking, for example, should be made mandatory, as India's Kerala state has done. Public health messaging, which has been largely confusing so far, has to be precise: Can fully vaccinated people, for example, gather freely indoors, at homes and workplaces?

"Vaccines work. But they don't give you the licence to be reckless and let down your guard. You must remain very cautious," Mr Bagla says. He should know.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID Variant Found in India Has Spread to at Least 44 Countries

    The B.1.617 variant has been identified in at least 44 other countries in addition to India, and is a cause for 'concern,' according to the WHO

  • Inside Liz Cheney's plans to continue fighting for soul of GOP after leadership ouster

    As she faces a vote to be thrown out of House Republican leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney has told associates she doesn’t plan on going anywhere — and plans to run for re-election.What to watch: In the meantime, as she sees it, she will aggressively pursue a fight for the soul of the Republican Party, after an expected vote to strip her of her role as GOP conference chair, the party's No. 3 House post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cheney, who today faces a 9 a.m. confrontation with the conference she chairs, views Trumpism in general — and election denial specifically — as an ongoing threat to democracy.And she will not accede to her colleagues’ desires to please shut up.Last night, at 8:06 p.m., Cheney — the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress — said so on the House floor."Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar," Cheney declared from her lectern, to a near-empty chamber. "I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy."Axios is told Cheney will take her case to the public with speeches and other appearances. Cheney and her team has been intentional about painting the stakes as higher than a squabble about a leadership job, but instead about truth and the future of the Republican Party.Look for the congresswoman to be active in midterm races and other elections, as she works to mold a future Republican Party that looks more like a Cheney party and less like a Trump party. With House Republicans on the brink of replacing Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, watch for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to argue that a conference with unified leaders can now turn to fighting President Biden and Speaker Pelosi.Look for McCarthy to stress food and gas prices, jobs and school reopenings. Reality check: Cheney has her work cut out for her. Polling shows it's still Trump’s party — and it’s not a close call.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • “My Rheumatoid Arthritis Inspired Me To Lose 65 Pounds And Become A Personal Trainer”

    Instead of holding me back, my diagnosis became my motivation.

  • Badminton Legend Prakash Padukone Discharged After a Week of Covid Recovery in Hospital

    Former All England champion Prakash Padukone is making good recovery from coronavirus after having been discharged from a Bengaluru hospital.

  • EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India

    The European Union's executive on Wednesday called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a COVID-19 variant. The European Commission said its proposal followed the World Health Organisation's proposal on Monday to reclassify the B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19 found in India as a "variant of concern", raising the alert from a "variant of interest". EU countries should apply an "emergency brake" on non-essential travel from India, it said in a statement.

  • Will kids get the same Pfizer COVID vaccine dose as adults? Here’s what to know

    Children between 12 and 15 years old will soon be able to receive the Pfizer coronavirus shot.

  • Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject

    During a Senate Judiciary Committee on "ghost guns" (firearms made at home that lack a serial number) on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to change the subject to a debate about police funding. "If you don't support abolishing the police, why do you keep voting for nominees who advocate abolishing the police?," Cruz asked his Democratic colleagues, referring to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, whom President Biden has nominated to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) responded to Cruz's attempted diversion by telling him his words were "a complete distortion of [Gupta's and Clarke's] positions" before adding that "we're not here to talk about those nominees. If you want to stay, we can do it at the end of the hearing, but right now we're gonna move on." Cruz was next seen getting up and walking out of the room, and though the timing was conspicuous, he left to attend another overlapping committee meeting. "As you well know, Senator Cruz, that is a complete distortion of their positions" -- Sen. Blumenthal (you can then see Cruz walking out of the gun violence hearing) pic.twitter.com/y9eHZFbwnY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021 This story has been updated to include Cruz's explanation for leaving the hearing. More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • Florida adds 3,184 coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

    Florida reported 3,184 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 36,598. The state has seen 2,278,549 infections throughout the course of the more than year-long pandemic. On average, the Florida Department of Health has reported about 3,517 infections and 59 deaths per day over the past seven days. It can take officials up to ...

  • 10 community cases out of 16 new COVID infections in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (12 May) confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,419.

  • How to stop the next pandemic? WHO panel advises

    How will the world prevent the next pandemic? For starters… learning from the mistakes of this one.A World Health Organization review panel on Wednesday said a new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19.The panel said the WHO should be empowered to send investigators to swiftly chase down new disease outbreaks and to publish their full findings without delay. Panel co-chair and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: “This is an ongoing disaster that we believe could have been prevented. The evidence shows that an outbreak became a pandemic because of failures, gaps, and delays in preparedness and response.” In a new report titled, “COVID-19: Make it the Last Pandemic”, the panel outlined critical errors made by countries in early 2020 – including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings.When the WHO's Emergency Committee met on Jan. 22, it stopped short of declaring an international health emergency. That declaration did not come until eight days later, costing crucial time. Governments, meanwhile, failed to grasp that the emergency declaration was the WHO's "loudest possible alarm.” The panel did not lay specific blame on China for its actions in the early days of the pandemic, or on the WHO’s director-general, accused by the United States under then-President Donald Trump of being too deferential to Beijing. Health ministers will debate the findings at the WHO's annual assembly opening on May 24th.

  • Times Square shooting suspect Farrakhan Muhammad arrested in Florida

    Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is under arrest and accused of opening fire in Times Square. The shooting wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

  • James Reinhart’s Resale Revolution

    The ThredUp founder is now making his resale pitch from the public markets.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: India's prized investment grade status hanging by a thread

    India's devastating COVID-19 crisis is making investors question more than ever whether after years of debt accumulation and patchy progress on reforms, a country touted as a future economic superpower still deserves its 'investment grade' status. A spate of downgrades last year had already left India's investment grade credit ratings hanging by a thread and the severity of the current virus wave is making the main agencies, S&P, Moody's and Fitch agitated again. All three firms have either cut - or warned they could cut - the country's growth forecasts in recent weeks and that government debt as a share of GDP will jump to a record 90% this year.

  • Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production

    Some of the world's biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google, are joining top chip-makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobbying group to press for government chip manufacturing subsidies. The newly formed Semiconductors in America Coalition, which also includes Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday it has asked U.S. lawmakers to provide funding for the CHIPS for America Act, for which President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $50 billion. "Robust funding of the CHIPS Act would help America build the additional capacity necessary to have more resilient supply chains to ensure critical technologies will be there when we need them," the group said in a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

  • ‘It’s wrong’: AOC hits out at Biden’s Israel statement as Democrats demand end to Palestinian displacement

    ‘Even our allies must be held accountable for human rights violations,’ congressman says

  • Mohamed Hadid ‘to sell off’ troubled mega-mansion he was ordered to tear down as a ‘clear and present’ danger to public

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Indian workers lured to New Jersey and forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 an hour to help build Hindu temple, says lawsuit

    The workers were alleged threatened with pay cuts and arrests if they spoke to outsiders