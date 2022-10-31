India cricket star Virat Kohli "paranoid" over hotel video

1
·1 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the video, in which a stranger walks through the room filming every step of the way.

A second person was in the room when the video was shot, but no faces are shown in the footage.

The video is labelled ’King Kohli’s Hotel Room," and shows the star batsman’s neat and organized belongings.

It remains unclear in which hotel room the video was taken, or how it came into Kohli's possession.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Kohli played in India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa in Perth on Sunday night. The 33-year-old made only 12 runs and dropped an easy catch in the deep.

India plays its next match at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Penn State remains a quarterback away from becoming what it wants as a program

    The Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times in the 44-31 loss.

  • 5 Things You Should Never Buy on Black Friday

    Black Friday is big business. Marketed as a frenzied shopping cure-all, retailers are getting wise to the hype surrounding Black Friday (while still participating in it, of course). Other sales during...

  • Fertility treatment triggers suicidal thoughts in nearly half of patients

    One in 10 patients undergoing fertility treatment experience suicidal thoughts “all the time”, a survey suggests.

  • ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ fans weren’t laughing at comedian Hasan Minhaj’s antics

    Comedian Hasan Minhaj appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sunday, and the Patriot Act star was very enthusiastic throughout the game. While host Mayim Bialik thought his schtick was hilarious, the majority of Jeopardy! fans on Twitter found his antics to be a bit much. One person wrote, “I don't know who Hasan Minhaj is but he's being so painfully unfunny and cringe on Celebrity Jeopardy right now.” Even the other contestants were wowed by his braggadocious playing. As the game progressed, Bialik did a good job wrangling in the comedian. Despite his bravado, Minhaj only had $1,200 going into Final Jeopardy!, where he finished with a zero balance. Fortunately his charity, International Rescue Committee, will still receive a $30,000 donation. As for his game show comedy, Minhaj has no regrets. “Scared money don't make money” he said. “Shooters shoot. Go hard in the paint. I have no regrets, Mayim.”

  • Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77

    Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children's health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville, her family said in a statement. While her husband was governor, Alexander led the statewide Healthy Children Initiative, which sought to provide prenatal health care for children.

  • 'The Walking Dead' star Khary Payton says he stole his character's sword from the set and he's not giving it back

    Insider asked Khary Payton if he took anything from the set of "TWD" after he finished filming. Payton said he made sure he took Ezekiel's sword.

  • Lula vows to unite Brazil in tight win over Bolsonaro

    STORY: Thousands of people packed the streets of Sao Paulo on Sunday, celebrating the win of president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It was a tight and tense run-off vote between the leftist challenger and the right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian TV showed the first images of Lula after declaring his win. Lula won 50.9% of ballots compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro, according to Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court. The result signalled a rebuke for the fiery far-right populism of Bolsonaro. Some of his supporters cried as the results were confirmed. Lula, a former president who ended two terms with record high popularity, and later fought and won corruption claims against him, promised to unite the divided country. In his first speech after the win, Lula said the election victory showed most Brazilians “want more and not less democracy”. He acknowledged the tough road ahead, but added: “I have faith that with the help of the people, we will find a way out for this country to return to being democratic, peaceful, for us to support parents, families, to build the world that Brazil needs.” Lula has vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions out of poverty when he was president from 2003 to 2010. He also promises to fight destruction of the Amazon rainforest, and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks. But in his third term, Lula will confront a sluggish economy and a more hostile legislature, with Bolsonaro's allies holding the largest bloc in Congress. Bolsonaro, who for years has made baseless claims about fraud risks in Brazil's voting system, remained silent initially about the result. 77-year-old Lula's inauguration is scheduled for January 1.

  • In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected

    At a village clinic in central Congo, separated from the world by a tangle of waterways and forests, six-year-old Angelika Lifafu grips her dress and screams as nurses in protective suits pick at one of hundreds of boils that trouble her delicate skin. Her uncle, 12-year-old Lisungi Lifafu, sits at the foot of her bed, facing away from the sunlight that pours through the doorway and pains his swollen, weeping eyes. The children have monkeypox, a disease first detected in Congo 50 years ago, but cases of which have spiked in West and Central Africa since 2019.

  • I bought an iPhone 13 after using Android smartphones for nearly 10 years — here are the pros and cons of each

    Asonta Benetti traded her LG Stylo for an iPhone 13 Pro Max after 10 years of avoiding Apple products. Here's what she likes and dislikes about it.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to its unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • T20 World Cup schedule

    Fixtures, results and scorecards from the eighth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October and November 2022.

  • Haitian ambassador warns criminal gangs may overrun country

    Armed gangs have shut off access to Haiti’s main fuel terminal, decimating basic services amid a cholera and hunger crisis

  • Election deniers could win vital races in the midterms. Experts worry that some could refuse to certify the 2024 election if the GOP candidate loses.

    Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are two Republican nominees in Arizona that have previously questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

  • Barack Obama Reacts After Supporter Calls Him 'Fine' During His Speech on Campaign Trail

    The moment occurred during his campaign rally for Democrats in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday after the former president called himself "older and grayer"

  • Democrats insist Joe Biden’s low midterms profile is smart strategy

    The unpopular president has made far fewer campaign appearances in the off-year election than his predecessors

  • Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

    Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside Atlanta, about two dozen cars and a large bus emblazoned with the image of civil rights icon John Lewis formed a caravan in the parking lot. Teresa Hardy, an organizer with voting rights group The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, led a prayer before the caravan set out for a polling site at a nearby mall.

  • Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away

    The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Dubai's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit, further boosting their rebounding tourism industry in the crucial fall and winter months after the blows delivered by the coronavirus pandemic. “If you can’t stay in Qatar, Dubai is the place you’d most like to go as a foreign tourist,” said James Swanston, a Middle East and North Africa expert at Capital Economics.

  • What $2,000 a Month Gets You With Mortgage Rates at 20-Year Highs

    If you have $2,000 to spend on your mortgage payment each month, there are still options.

  • Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

    Could the former Sixers center be a potential option for Boston if their current depth bigs don't work out?

  • Russian Defense Ministry reports “minor damage” to Ivan Golubets minesweeper

    There has been allegedly “minor damage” caused to Russia’s minesweeper Ivan Golubets as a result of a “drone attack”in Sevastopol on the morning of Oct. 29, according to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.