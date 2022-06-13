India’s crypto tax a blessing in disguise, stockbroker says

Reuters

Japan's top government spokesperson on Monday issued a fresh warning to markets that Tokyo was concerned about sharp yen falls and ready to "respond appropriately" if needed. The remark, which echoed a joint statement between the government and the central bank released on Friday, came after the Japanese currency fell to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar at 135.00 yen as red-hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields. Matsuno declined to comment on whether Tokyo would intervene to stem the sharp yen slump.