India’s crypto tax will incur losses for government, says WazirX CEO

India’s plans for a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every crypto transaction will result in huge losses for the government, Indian crypto exchange WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said on Wednesday.

Fast facts

Shetty argued more revenue is to be expected by bringing a 1% TDS on cryptocurrency transactions, but actual profit will be much lower due to higher annual tax refunds.

He advocates for a 0.1% TDS which would improve government earnings by lowering tax refunds, and easing the burden on traders, according to Shetty’s calculations.

The Indian government in February announced a 30% tax on crypto income as well as a 1% TDS on every transaction.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that many Indians see a future in cryptocurrencies and the government sees opportunities for revenue in the asset class.

However, Shetty’s math turns the table and points at tax revenue losses for the government.

“[With] very little to refund, traders don’t get affected much, they can continue to trade and make more profits. More profits = more income tax for the government,” he said.

