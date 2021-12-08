India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
An eyewitness recounts what he saw as rescue operations are underway following a helicopter crash in India, in which Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 other people were killed. Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India and was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.