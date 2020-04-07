India drops drug export ban after Trump threatens "retaliation"

New Delhi — Hours after President Donald Trump warned of "retaliation" if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to allow the export of an anti-malarial drug being tested as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus, India said it would supply , with the number of confirmed patients doubling in four days. Nearly 4,800 people have been infected so far and 124 have died despite an ongoing three-week nationwide lockdown set to end on April 14.

The lockdown seems to have slowed the spread of the coronavirus to a large extent, given the population densities of the world's second most populous nation, but experts believe the number of cases could still swell to hundreds of thousands. Several Indian media organizations reported Tuesday, quoting anonymous official sources, that the government is already considering extending the lockdown.

